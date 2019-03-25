There Is No Alternative Is Making A Comeback

There are few sources of high yield left and we see capital appreciation in those that remain.

A couple years ago, TINA (there is no alternative) was a hot phrase in the investment industry. It referred to the surge of investors into higher risk securities in search of adequate yield. The surge died back down as fear returned to the market in the form of trade war headlines and harbingers calling for a 2020 recession relating to a potentially inverting yield curve. As more economic data came out, it looks like we are no longer growing GDP at 3%, but things look stable and there has been significant progress on the trade front.

This week, fears of an inverted curve were put to rest when Fed chair Jerome Powell indicated that there would be no more rate hikes in 2019. I believe the Fed Funds rate is approximately at neutral, so I do not see this policy guidance as overly dovish or accommodative. In fact, the Fed has already hiked many times. However, the hikes have not have all that much impact on longer duration market interest rates, only succeeding in bringing up the short end of the curve.

If we look over a 5 year time period, the 10 year treasury yield is actually down slightly despite going from what was essentially ZIRP to a Fed Funds rate that approximates neutral.

Frankly, I do not think the Fed has the power to materially impact longer duration yields as there is so much demand coming from overseas where interest rates are still hovering around 0. As such, Powell was left with the choice of stopping the hikes or inverting the yield curve and I think he made the right choice.

This leaves an interesting investment environment.

The 10 year Treasury yield is ~2.5%

The 2 year Treasury yield is ~2.4%

Inflation is approaching 2%.

Treasuries are producing almost no real return, and I believe this will push investors out on the risk curve.

TINA is back with a vengeance - And this time there are fewer places for the capital to flow.

The S&P has gotten pricey with a dividend yield that is the lowest it has been outside of the dot com bubble.

Source: multpl.com

Corporate bond yields are also quite low relative to history.

Essentially, all asset classes are looking at lower than normal expected returns and this is at a time when the U.S. is facing a retirement savings crisis. The majority of Americans do not have large enough nest eggs to fund a comfortable retirement. The lack of savings problem is compounded by the reduced return outlook which may force retirees to erode the principle which in turn reduces income generation in a vicious cycle.

The only solution for insufficient retirement savings is to generate a higher return which is challenging to do when all the major investment vehicles are set up for reduced returns. One has to go beyond broad asset buckets into the more promising realm of mispriced individual stocks.

The income solution

While most of the broader asset classes are yielding far less than historical norms, there are certain assets yielding more than normal.

Timber is supposed to be a slow and stead investment with a small yield supplemented by appreciation of the underlying land. Thanks to a massive drop in timber REIT prices, however, some timber REITs are yielding over 5% which presents a healthy return potential when combined with the land appreciation.

The price drop for Weyerhaeuser (WY) and CatchMark (CTT) is shown below.

Source: SNL Financial

Both companies have remained strong operationally which has allowed them to maintain or increase dividends consistently over time. The low price combined with healthy operations leads to dividend yields far higher than normal.

Source: SNL Financial

Triple net REITs are often a go-to in TINA environments because of their bond-like cashflow streams. Unfortunately, the more popular triple net REITs are also bond-like in their return potential with yields below 4% and high payout ratios. There is, however, a subset of triple net REITs that has been overlooked or forgotten by the market and the pricing is far more compelling. Global Net Lease (GNL) American Finance Trust (AFIN) and Gladstone Commercial (GOOD) have similarly stable and visible cashflows to the more popular triple nets, but the magnitude of FFO and dividends is vastly better.

Source E-Trade PRO streamer 3/22/19

Once these securities are discovered by the market, I anticipate capital will flow in.

Finally, we see opportunity in different areas of the capital stack. The bond universe has been scoured thoroughly with much of the low hanging fruit being picked, but preferreds are getting overlooked. Many trade with yields over 6% and importantly at discounts to par.

Source: E-Trade PRO streamer 3/22/19

In particular, we like Bluerock (BRG) Preferred D (BRG-D), and Farmland Partners (FPI) Preferred B (FPI-B).

Multifamily fundamentals are strong and steady but most of the multifamily REITs are priced accordingly with high multiples and low yields. BRG-D is an opportunity to invest in the fundamentals of the space at a 7.5% yield and a small bit of appreciation to par.

U.S. farmland trades at cap rates of 3%-4.5% for row crop land of reasonable quality. FPI-B provides exposure to the sector at a current yield of 6.6%. This preferred comes with a bonus in that it accretes value relating to appreciation of a basket of farms which raises its par value over time. We are anticipating at least $0.25 of accretion annually which functionally raises the yield a full percentage point.

The bottom line

While this article is about TINA’s comeback, I have to disagree. There IS an alternative; one just has to dig deep enough.

