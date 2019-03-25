Triton International: One Of The Best 6.5% Yields Money Can Buy

The current 6.5%+ yield and lucrative options premiums allow us to wait on the market to correct back to fair value.

Triton international is currently trading at ridiculously low valuations no matter which metric you use.

In my previous article I outlined the beginning of my new real-money fund focusing on undervalued volatile dividend stocks that have lucrative option premiums, which allows us to collect income while waiting out any short-term headwinds in strong companies. You can find a link to that article here.

Triton International Limited (TRTN) is now trading at a ridiculously cheap valuation based on ongoing trade war fears and a potential global economic slowdown. This article will outline why people are dead-wrong about this company’s prospects and how it is now a strong buy.

Triton International specializes in leasing shipping containers that are used to transport freight by various means. They also have an equipment trading component to their business in which they buy containers to resell to retailers, however most of their revenue is derived from their leasing business. Triton offers a multitude of different shipping container products that are used to ship products both domestically and internationally.

The company’s stock price has traded mostly flat for the last year, after hitting a high in the low $40s in November of 2017. Currently the share price is trading at $31.11 at the time of writing this article.

The company is currently paying a dividend of $0.52 a quarter, which gives it a forward yield of 6.69%.

When we evaluate any company, we do so using three main categories.

1.) Growth Opportunities

2.) Fundamentals/strength of balance sheet

3.) Dividend/income from options

Growth Opportunities

The shipping container leasing industry is heavily reliant upon global spending and economic trends.

Source: Triton Q4 Earnings Slides

The chart above shows shipping container growth rates in relation to global GDP growth. While container growth is more volatile and prone to upswings and downswings than GDP growth, they both follow the same trend. This is what you would expect; as global economic conditions are favorable, there is more trade and shipments.

This has caused some investors to worry about the exposure of Triton to worsening trade conditions between the United States and China. While continued tariffs and a lack of a resolution on trade with China would hurt all companies exposed to global shipping, Triton’s business model offers a level of protection against these risks.

The majority of Triton’s revenue comes from leasing containers, which grew from $1.16 billion in 2017 to $1.35 billion in 2018, a 16.1% increase. Triton’s average initial lease duration for new containers is approximately 7 years, while the average time remaining on current leases is just under 4.5 years.

Source: Triton Q4 earnings slides

This offers Triton a level of protection against short to medium term slowdowns in trade by ensuring they have a solid recurring-revenue stream. For 2018, utilization of containers averaged 98.6%, with 72% of those being tied up in long-term leases, as shown below.

Source: Triton Earning Slides

Another advantage Triton has over competitors is strong business relationships with the largest carrier companies. By Triton’s estimates, they have the #1 position with each of the top 5 carries in the world as well as 8 of the top 10 carriers. In addition to this these companies have been leasing from Triton for an average of over 30 years.

This, along with growing global shipping container leasing rates gives Triton a strong competitive advantage as well as a high barrier of entry for new companies in the space.

While Triton’s short-term cash-flow and revenue growth isn’t likely to be flashy, over the long term the above factors will allow Triton steady revenue and cash-flow growth which will allow for safe and sustainable dividend increases for a company that is currently yielding north of 6.5%.

Fundamentals and Balance Sheet

While Triton currently carries around $7.6 billion in debt, the debt is made up of 81% fixed rate or swapped to fixed. This helps prevent exposure to rising interest rates.

The company’s leadership is also focused on a credit rating upgrade to investment grade, which would allow them further financing opportunities.

Source: Triton Q4 Earnings Slides

As you can see from above, Triton’s debt maturity is staggered in a way that shouldn’t pose a threat to the company in the near term.

In total, Triton paid $320.66 million in interest and debt-related expenses for 2018. This is compared to their cash flow before capital expenditures of $1.14 billion. This means that Triton has plenty of coverage for their debt service, and debt isn’t likely to pose an issue for the company in the near to mid-term.

Triton also has $9.47 billion in revenue earning assets, compared to $8.7 billion last year. This reflects management’s aggressive business expansion through the purchase of additional leasing units.

Total liabilities for the company stand at $7.94 billion, up from $7.37 billion in 2017. The book value per share of Triton comes out right around $28.05 per share, giving TRTN a price/book ratio of 1.1.

Triton’s dividend coverage is solid, with only $167.16 million paid in dividends in 2018 compared to $427.3 million of pre-tax income. This equates to a payout ratio of 39.12%, which is easily sustainable even after the company’s latest increase.

In addition to dividends, Triton also bought back $56 million worth of stock last year as well as spent $191 million in investments, including buying additional shipping containers to lease.

From a valuation perspective, shares of TRTN are trading cheaply at 6.73 times forward earnings and 2.6 times cash-flow.

A link to the full investment presentation slides with all of the above information can be found here.

Options Income

We have established that Triton is on stable ground with a high dividend that is easily sustainable. The stock also has lucrative options premiums due to its recent volatility.

We bought 100 shares of TRTN at a total price of $3,111.95 including commission. We then sold the DEC 20 2019 35 call for a total premium of $213.28.

Since TRTN paid their first dividend earlier this month, we will only receive 3 dividend payments before the expiration date of the contract. This equates to $156 dollars based on our position size of 100 shares.

This gives us a total of $369.28, or an 11.87% return on our position. If the contract is exercised, the $35 strike price represents 12.47% upside from our purchase price which would equate to an additional $388.05 of profit received.

Our total return if the contract expires in the money would be ($388.05 + $213.28 + $156)/$3111.95 = 24.34%.

If the contract expires out of the money after the 9 months of the contract, we sell another call further into the future and keep collecting dividends while we wait.

Conclusion

It is rare to find a stock with a sustainable 6.5%+ yield that also have promising growth prospects. While there may be short-term headwinds in the form of a global slowdown or trade war with China, the long term prospects of TRTN remain strong, allowing us to sit back and collect income while we wait for the company return to a fair valuation.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TRTN. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.