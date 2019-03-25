Natural Gas - All Signs Point Lower, But Not That Much

Natural gas is a seasonal commodity. The price typically moves to the upside in anticipation of the time of the year when demand increases during the winter months. In November 2018, the price of natural rose to its highest price since 2014 when it traded all the way up to $4.929 per MMBtu. Natural gas blew through the early 2018 high at $3.661 and late 2016 peak at $3.994 per MMBtu. However, the price stopped short of $5 and the 2014 which took the price to just under the $6.50 level.

Natural gas rose to the 2014 high when inventories dropped below the one trillion cubic feet level and found a bottom at 824 billion cubic feet in March. In 2018, inventories going into the winter season were at the lowest level in years which lifted the price to the peak at $4.929 per MMBtu. While natural gas tends to move higher at the time of the year where inventories begin to decline and lower when they flow back into storage, over the past three years, the price action in March and April had been bullish.

The price of natural gas had been under pressure last week which could be an opportunity if this year turns out to be like 2016 through 2018. I will be looking to take short-term long positions in the Velocity Shares 3X Long Natural ETN product (UGAZ) on any price weakness over the coming weeks.

Injection season starts soon

We are now coming to the end of the 2019 withdrawal season as April begins next week. Natural gas inventories went into this winter season at the lowest level in years, and they are coming out at the lowest level since 2014 when they moved below the one trillion cubic foot level.

In 2018, the low in inventories was at 1.281 tcf. In 2017 stockpiles fell to a low at 2.049 tcf, and in 2016 the low was at 2.468 tcf. In 2015, they reached the bottom at 1.461 tcf while 2014 was a low point for stockpiles when they declined to 824 bcf at the end of March.

Over the next two weeks, it is likely that the EIA will report the final two declines in stockpiles of natural gas for this year, but the level of stocks is already at its lowest point since 2014.

A small withdrawal last week

Last Thursday, the Energy Information Administration reported the smallest decline in the amount of gas in storage since late December when they told the market that inventories declined by only 47 billion cubic feet.

Source: EIA

As the chart shows, the total amount of natural gas inventories across the United States stood at just 1.143 tcf as of March 15 which was 21.6% below last year's level and 32.7% under the five-year average for this time of the year. Moreover, at 1.143 tcf, stocks are already at their lowest point since 2014 and were already 138 bcf below last year's low point with perhaps two more withdrawals on the horizon. Therefore, we are likely to experience another injection season where natural gas will struggle to reach an inventory level that will provide substantial comfort when it comes to demand going into the 2019/2020 peak season. While production continues to flow at record levels, demand from both power generation and LNG has offset the increases on the supply side of the fundamental equation for the energy commodity causing the low levels of stocks compared to the past years.

A break below the bottom end of the trading range

The price of natural gas had traded between $2.752 and $2.897 per MMBtu since February 28. Last week, it dropped below the bottom end of the range and to the lowest price since late February when the energy commodity traded to $2.721 before recovering to settle at $2.753 by the end of the final trading session of last week on the April futures contract.

Source: CQG

As the daily chart highlights, support for April futures stands at $2.565 per MMBtu with the continuous contract support just below at $2.5430. Both price momentum and relative strength are edging lower in neutral territory, and daily historical volatility is steady at just under 27%. Open interest, the total number of open long and short positions in the natural gas futures market was at 1.151 million contracts at the end of last week. The metric had risen to a record high at 1.7 million in early October 2018 but was at a higher level at 1.367 million last year at this time. The metric contracted on a year-on-year basis despite the increased price volatility in the natural gas futures market over the past six months.

Last week, nearby natural gas futures fell below the bottom end of a trading range that had been in place since late February. However, if history is a guide, we should not expect a dramatic follow through on the downside.

Lows in February means buy the dips

After the substantial rally, natural gas fell to a low at $2.543 per MMBtu in mid-February of this year. If that low stands for the rest of 2019, it will mark the fourth consecutive year of higher lows.

Source: CQG

As the monthly chart illustrates, in 2016, the bottom was at $1.611. The following year, the low was $2.522, and in 2018 it hit bottom at $2.53. All of those lows came in February or early March as did the most recent higher bottom at $2.543 in mid-February.

While past performance is never a guaranty of future price action, the natural gas market has developed a pattern of higher lows since 2016, and since 2015, those higher lows have been at marginal levels. Only 2.1 cents separate the prices from the 2017 through the 2019 low, but over the period, each low was at a higher level. If the pattern is going to remain intact over the rest of this year, buying natural gas on price weakness will be the optimal approach to this market.

UGAZ at the bottom end of the trading range

Last week, natural gas traded to a low at $2.721 per MMBtu and a move down to the low $2.60s or high $2.50s is not out of the question over the coming days and weeks. April futures will soon roll to May, and the spread between the two months was trading around a 1.7 cents contango at the end of last week with May at a slight premium to April futures.

Given the price history at this time of the year, I will be looking to buy the Velocity Shares 3X Long Natural ETN product on price weakness as we move into April and the injection season begins in the natural gas market. I will not be looking for big moves on the upside but believe that the high $2.90s is an achievable target. The fund summary for UGAZ states:

The investment seeks to replicate, net of expenses, three times the performance of the S&P GSCI Natural Gas Index ER. The index comprises futures contracts on a single commodity and is calculated according to the methodology of the S&P GSCI Index.

UGAZ and its bearish counterpart (DGAZ) are only appropriate for short-term forays into the natural gas market on the long or short side. The price for their leverage is time decay, so I will be using tight stops from both a price and time perspective on any positions in the UGAZ ETN over the coming days and weeks. I will also take profits on a scale-up basis if the price finds a bottom and turns higher.

UGAZ is a highly liquid tool with net assets of $588.84 million and over six million shares changing hands each day. Right now, as the withdrawal season in the natural gas market ends, and the energy commodity begins flowing into storage, all signs are pointing lower for the price, but history tells us that price weakness is likely to create a buying opportunity sooner, rather than later.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The author always has positions in commodities markets in futures, options, ETF/ETN products, and commodity equities. These long and short positions tend to change on an intraday basis.