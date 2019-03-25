Coffee, The Brazilian Real, And Self-Roasting - A Bearish Combination

The price of coffee has gone nowhere but lower since reaching a high at $1.76 per pound in 2016. After falling to the lowest level in years at 92 cents per pound in September 2018, the price rebounded to $1.2550 in just one month. However, since then, the bearish price action returned to the coffee market which is now below the $1 per pound level again. Before August 2018, the price of Arabica coffee beans on the Intercontinental Exchange had not traded below one buck since way back in 2006.

Currency differentials and abundant crops to meet world demand weighed on the price of coffee beans. Now, there seems to be a trend developing that is taking one process out of bringing coffee to market that is further reducing the price for thirsty consumers looking for their jolt of caffeine.

I remember when small home grinders came out which made it possible for coffee connoisseurs to grind their beans for a fresh cup of coffee. These days, the newest fad may be home roasting which could change the dynamics of coffee consumption and the price of the soft commodity. The most direct route for a trade or investment in the coffee market is via the futures and futures options on the Intercontinental Exchange. The iPath B Bloomberg Coffee Total Return ETN product (JO) offers an alternative for those who do not venture into the highly-leveraged and volatile world of the futures arena.

Brazil's currency weighed on coffee

After failing at $1.255 per ounce in October on the nearby ICE coffee futures contract, the price of the soft commodity is back on the defensive as it approaches the September low at 92 cents per pound.

Source: CQG

As the weekly chart highlights, coffee futures traded to a low at 93.45 cents per pound last week which was the lowest level since the September bottom that was just 1.45 cents below that price. Active month May futures settled last week at 93.90 cents, just a shade above the most recent low.

Both price momentum and relative strength metrics declined and are in oversold territory once again. Weekly historical volatility at 12.77% is uncharacteristically low for the volatile soft commodity. Meanwhile, open interest at 336,619 is now bumping up against its record level at 340,320 contracts from last summer. Coffee looks terrible at the current price level, and it could be destined for a lower low and a price below 90 cents per pound. The next level of support below 92 cents stands at the September 2005 bottom at 84.45 cents. There are no rules in the world of commodities about how high or low they can go during periods of buying or selling. The level of the Brazilian real against the dollar could be helping the coffee futures market on its path to the downside given the recent price action in the currency market.

Source: CQG

As the weekly chart of the Brazilian real against the US dollar illustrates, the coffee futures market has been taking a cue from the Brazilian currency. Coffee fell to its bottom at 92 cents per pound shortly after the real fell to a low at 0.23725 against the dollar in August. Coffee then rose to $1.255 when the real rebounded to 0.27880 in October. Since then both coffee and the real have been on their way lower again with the real closing last week at the 0.25685 level against the dollar. The weaker real has pushed the price of coffee lower as it cushions the impact of a falling dollar price when it comes to Brazilian growers and those involved in the coffee business in the nation that is the world's leading producer of Arabica beans.

Self-roasting makes for bargains

Last week, I came across a story on Bloomberg that seems to add to the overall bearish tone of the coffee market. In bull or bear markets, at tops or bottoms, it always seems to rain bullish or bearish news, so I always take the reports with more than a grain of salt.

In this story, the authors describe a trend that is cutting out a level of bringing coffee to market that adds costs to the beans. Just as the trend of grinding beans into fresh coffee took hold of the market years ago, it appears that US cafes and even individuals are now purchasing green coffee beans and roasting them to their taste requirements. The new roasting machines are 70% smaller than older models and run on electric power which reduces both costs and ventilation requirements. Additionally, the machines have a feature that allows sustainable-minded customers to tip the farmers directly, which increases the amount the farmer receives for the beans. The trend towards self-roasting reduces the overall price of coffee beans for the consumer.

While self-roasting has not sent the price of coffee to its lowest level in a baker's dozen years, the prospects certainly have not provided any support for the price of the beans at their current price level.

The bottom end of the pricing cycle

I continue to believe that coffee is at or close to the lower end of its pricing cycle which does not mean the price of the beans is not going to fall further from their close at 93.90 cents per pound on March 22. What it does mean is that the price is a lot closer to the lows than the highs in the cycle and it may not be too long before we witness another powerful recovery that we saw from September to October when the price rose by 36.4%.

There will come the point when either the real rebounds which is likely under the new anti-corruption Bolsonaro government or producers become fed up with the current price level and trim output. Moreover, Mother Nature has a habit of dealing with agricultural commodities that fall to the low end of their pricing cycle as she can be as fickle as the weather which is the primary determinant of the path of least resistance of prices. A storm or a weather event could wipe out a coffee crop in the blink of an eye. At the same time, crop diseases can wreak havoc with supplies at times. We must remember that agricultural commodities like coffee have a limited shelf life and they lose their potency and aroma over time.

Watch out for Mother Nature and crop diseases

Leaf rust or another disease could quickly change the supply dynamics for the coffee market regardless of the current price trend, oversupply in the market, or trend of self-roasting. Diseased beans are no good to anyone even those with the new technology that allows roasting in unconventional regions and sites.

The most recent example of what a crop disease can do to an agricultural market comes from the lean hog futures which were under intense pressure because of oversupplies. In mid-February, the price of June lean hog futures traded to a low at 72.2 cents per pound while the nearby contract was down at 52.25 cents per pound. An outbreak of African swine fever in China changed the dynamics of the pork market in the blink of an eye sending prices soaring over recent weeks.

Source: CQG

As the chart of June lean hog futures shows, the price has rallied from 72.20 on February 20 to its most recent high at 97.825 cents on March 22, a recovery of an incredible 35.5% in a little over one month. Hogs looked as ugly at the bottom as coffee did in September and last Friday.

JO on a scale-down basis

If the price of coffee continues to decline over the coming days and weeks, I will look at it as a gift from the trading gods. The level of consumption of coffee around the world is not declining; in fact, it is growing with population and wealth around the globe. Coffee is an addictive beverage, and the world has become addicted to the drink as well as to abundant supplies. At the same time, the price of coffee is not as elastic as many other commodities. A huge recovery in the price will not change consumption habits all that much nor will a much lower price for the beans. However, the lack of availability could cause some problems with dedicated consumers who would likely begin to horde beans at the first sign of any shortage to make sure that they could brew their morning cup to get their day going.

The most direct route for a trade or investment positions in the coffee market is via the futures and future options offered on the Intercontinental Exchange. At the current low level of historical volatility call options are inexpensive, but ample supplies put the forward curve in steep contango which makes buyer longer dated options expensive as the buyer absorbs the cost of carry.

Source: CQG

As the forward curve shows, the price of coffee for May 2020 delivery was 15.6 cents or 16.6% higher than for May 2019 delivery on March 22. The buyer of a one-year call option pays that contango which means that coffee needs to rally by around 17% over the next year to break even on the position. Additionally, since the coffee crop is a year-to-year affair, liquidity out in the future can be challenging when it comes to volumes that trade and bid-offer spreads. However, coffee is as fickle as the weather, and we saw it percolate to the upside by over 36% in one-month last October.For those who do not venture into the leveraged world of futures and futures options, the iPath B Bloomberg Coffee Total Return ETN product (JO) provides an alternative. The fund summary for JO states:

The investment seeks return linked to the performance of the Bloomberg Coffee Subindex Total Return. The ETN offers exposure to futures contracts and not direct exposure to the physical commodities. The index is composed of one or more futures contracts on the relevant commodity (the index components) and is intended to reflect the returns that are potentially available through (1) an unleveraged investment in those contracts plus (2) the rate of interest that could be earned on cash collateral invested in specified Treasury Bills.

JO has net assets of $70.33 million and trades an average of over 51,000 shares each day making it a liquid ETN product that does a reasonable job tracking the price of nearby coffee futures over the short-term. Just as in the futures market, the contango can eat away at the value of JO when it comes to long-term investment positions.

I favor buying JO or coffee call options on futures on a scale-down basis in the current environment. There are three potentially bullish scenarios for the soft commodity. Reforms by the Bolsonaro government in Brazil that lift the value of the real against the dollar could light a bullish fuse under coffee and make it percolate on the upside again like it did in October 2018. At the same time, Mother Nature is bound to throw either a weather event or a crop disease at the coffee market one of these days which could give way to a move like we are currently experiencing in the hog futures markets.

Coffee is too cheap at under $1 per pound, and risk-reward favors a scale-down buying program at the current price level.

The Hecht Commodity Report is one of the most comprehensive commodities reports available today from the #2 ranked author in both commodities and precious metals. My weekly report covers the market movements of 20 different commodities and provides bullish, bearish and neutral calls; directional trading recommendations, and actionable ideas for traders. I just reworked the report to make it very actionable!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The author always has positions in commodities markets in futures, options, ETF/ETN products, and commodity equities. These long and short positions tend to change on an intraday basis.