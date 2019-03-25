CannTrust: Trading On The NYSE, But Not An Opportunity At These Prices

Right now, the shares are being traded at 17x forward sales, which does not seem cheap compared to other competitors of similar size.

CannTrust expects to have capacity of 100,000 kg. in December 2019. This kind of capacity should position CannTrust Holdings at a great place to compete with other cannabis operators.

CannTrust Holdings (CTST) commenced to trade on the NYSE in February, which made the share price increase from $6 to more than $10. As more investors assessed the business model of this company, the demand for the stock increased pushing the stock to trade at 17x forward sales. At this valuation, the company does not seem a clear opportunity right now. It is not expensive, but other peers of similar size are trading at less valuation. With that, investors should follow the stock closely after the incoming earnings results. The share price could go to undervalued territory if the market does not appreciate the results.

Source: 10-Q

Business

Headquartered in Vaughan, Ontario, CannTrust is a licensed producer of medical and recreational cannabis in Canada. The company casts its activities with the following words in its most recent annual report:

The Company's primary focus is to produce and deliver the highest quality, standardized, pharmaceutical grade cannabis products and in so doing strengthen its market share in legal cannabis markets in Canada and to establish positions for its products in legal cannabis markets abroad. Source: 2017 10-K

Its online shop offers a long list of cannabis-related products including dried cannabis, accessories, and capsules of different types of strains and strength. The image below provides further details on this matter:

Source: Company’s Website

Source: Company’s Website

According to company’s website, CannTrust Holdings owns a 50,000-square foot hydroponic facility used for cultivation, processing, and distribution. The second facility is a 430,000-square foot greenhouse in the Niagara region. With that, the market seems to be excited about the company’s future capacity. CannTrust expects to have capacity of 100,000 kg. in December 2019. This kind of capacity should position CannTrust Holdings at a great place to compete with other cannabis operators in Canada.

Like it is happening with other cannabis operators, as CannTrust increases its total capacity, its valuation should increase. Keep in mind that the expected amount of capacity increases the potential revenue line. Having mentioned this beneficial feature, investors should review closely the price at which they pay the shares. As the expected capacity is known, many investors may be buying the stock and sending the share price up. This could result in overvalued valuations.

Balance Sheet

CannTrust Holdings reports what most cannabis investors should be looking for. First of all, the amount of assets increased by 169% as compared to that in December 2017, amounting to CAD 211 million. In addition, the amount of cash also increased from CAD 18 million to CAD 86 million as investors provided money to the company. Finally, the amount of inventory and biological assets increased by 287% in the nine months ended September 30, 2018. All these financial figures show that the company is growing at a very high pace. The image below provides further details on this matter:

Source: 10-Q

On the liabilities front, the company is also beneficial. It reports only CAD 23 million in total liabilities and the financial debt is equal to only CAD 0.8 million. The image below provides further details on this matter:

Source: 10-Q

In this case, assessing the inventory seems very relevant. As of September 30, 2018, the company reported CAD 10.4 million in finished goods and CAD 31 million in work-in-progress. With these amount of finished goods and work-in-progress in September 2018, investors should expect the sales to increase quite a bit as compared to that for the year 2019. Keep in mind that the amount of total inventory in December 2017 was equal to less than 25% of the amount reported in September 2018. The image below provides further details on this matter:

Source: 10-Q

Income Statement

The income statement in the nine months ended September 30, 2018 showed revenue growth and positive net income. While these results should be celebrated, the company may not repeat the same figure on the bottom line. Let’s see why.

In the nine months ended September 30, 2018, revenue growth was 114% amounting to CAD 29 million. The cost of goods sold was equal to CAD 9 million, which does not seem a lot. The gross profit margin seems beneficial. Taking into account increases in the fair value of biological assets, the gross profit was equal to CAD 44 million. However, investors should understand well that these increases may not be repeated in 2019. If the price of cannabis declines, the value of the company’s inventory may decrease leading to losses. The price may also be stable, which should not help the company push its income statement up as it happened in 2018. This is a risk to understand clearly.

In the nine months ended September 30, 2018, the total amount of expenses was equal to CAD 29 million. It means that without the fair value changes in biological assets, the company’s net income would be close to zero. The image below provides further details on this matter:

Source: 10-Q

Recent Stock Returns And NYSE Listing

Since January 2019, the stock price increased from below $6 to more than $10. The company did not release a lot of new financial information. The increase in the amount of assets should only be justified by the increase in the amount of liquidity.

Investors should get to know that the company applied to be listed on NYSE on January 8, 2018. The shares did not commence to trade on the NYSE until February 25, 2019 . However, many investors seemed to push the share price up as they expected massive increases in the amount of company awareness. The rally in the stock price is shown in the image below:

Source: 10-Q

Valuation

According to the OTC Markets website, CannTrust Holdings has 105 million shares outstanding. Adding 2.4 million from stock options and warrants, let’s assume a share count of 107.4 million. The image below provides further details on options and warrants as reported in the last 10-Q:

Source: 10-Q

As of March 22, 2019, assuming 107.4 million shares at $9.69, the total market capitalization should be close to $1.040 billion. Deducting cash of CAD 86 million or $64 million and adding debt of CAD 0.8 million or $0.6 million, the enterprise value should be equal to $976 million.

In the nine months ended September 30, 2018, revenue growth was 114% amounting to CAD 29 million or $21 million. With this figure, assuming forward revenue of $56 million seems very reasonable. The company trades at 17x forward sales, which does not seem cheap. Other companies doing the same business in Canada are trading at very similar valuations if not at lower valuations. Note in the images below that competitors with similar market capitalization are trading at 1x-27x forward revenues:

Source: Ycharts

Note also that the company does not report better gross profit margin than other competitors. With this in mind, trading higher than peers does not seem justifiable. The image below provides further details on this matter:

Source: Ycharts

Conclusion

After the recent inclusion in the NYSE, the share price of CannTrust Holdings increased from $6 to more than $10. It seems clear that many more investors had access to the company’s business plan and pushed the stock price up.

Right now, the shares are being traded at 17x forward sales, which does not seem cheap as compared to other competitors of similar size. Don’t get this article wrong. The company does not seem overvalued, but it does not represent a buying opportunity.

In a few days, the company is about to release its new results for the year ended December 31, 2018. Investors should proceed with extreme caution and always act after assessing the new information. With that, the share price may move down as more investors get to assess the company’s financial situation. New opportunities could arise, so let’s be alert. If the company’s share price falls and trades at less than 7x forward sales, it should be a buy.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.