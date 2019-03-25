The Dollar: Stuck In Neutral, Which Could Unglue Gold

The US dollar has been remarkably stable since making a high at 97.705 on the dollar index in mid-February. Since the week of December 10, the dollar index traded in a range from 94.635 to 97.665 and was at 96.115 on March 22 on the now active month June futures contract.

There are many reasons the US government would appreciate stability in the dollar these days, and the failure to break to a new high is likely chief among the Trump Administration's desires. A strong dollar puts the US back on its heels in negotiations with Chinese officials over the trade dispute. China has expended vast resources to stimulate their economy by devaluing the yuan against the dollar. For both the US and China a weaker currency makes each nation more competitive in global markets when it comes to exports.

Meanwhile, the dollar should be a lot higher than its current level. Last week, we heard an about-face from the US central bank which should have sent the dollar significantly lower, but it held.

The greenback index is sitting right smack in the middle of its trading range. It closed last Friday at 96.151 on the June contract with the midpoint from high to low on the continuous contract since mid-December is at 96.16. The current state of the dollar could be the best news for the gold market which is threatening to challenge its high from 2018 and 2016. The Velocity Shares 3X Long Gold ETN product (UGLD) could be the perfect tool in the current environment if the yellow metal is preparing to take off to the upside.

The Fed should have clobbered the greenback

Last Wednesday, the market had expected more dovish news from the US central bank, but it got a lot more than it bargained for at the March FOMC meeting. The Fed lowered its projection for 2019 GDP growth to 2.1% which is around one full percentage point below the current estimates from the Trump Administration. The Fed did not hike the Fed Funds rate despite guidance in 2018 that the market should expect two 25 basis point hikes in 2019. The FOMC changed their tune and said that there would be no further short-term rate increases this year and lowered guidance for 2020 to just one 25 basis point increase in the Fed Funds rate. Given the current state of the US economy and recent data, the Fed appears to view the current level of short-term rates at 2.25 to 2.50% as close to an equilibrium level.

The cherry on top of the March FOMC meeting was clear guidance that the rote program of balance sheet normalization would end in September leaving the Fed's balance sheet at the $3.5 trillion level.

The takeaway from the latest meeting of the US central bank could not have been more dovish. The knee-jerk reaction in the dollar index was a move to the downside.

Source: CQG

As the daily chart of the June US dollar futures contract shows, the dollar index dropped to a low at 95.17 on March 20, the day of the FOMC meeting. Even though the dovish posture of the Fed was bearish for the US currency, the dollar moved back to the 96 level over the sessions following the meeting.

Europe should send the dollar to the moon

The dollar index has a 57% exposure to the euro currency. While the Fed's actions were bearish for the dollar, the European Central Bank has turned out to be a balancing act for the greenback as sluggish economic growth in the Eurozone means that asset purchases will continue under a new wrapper since quantitative easing ended at the end of 2018. Moreover, short-term rates at negative forty basis points are unlikely to move higher in 2019 putting downward pressure on the euro currency and upward pressure on the dollar.

Europe faces Brexit and a host of economic travails which is likely to keep the ECB in a dovish mode for as far as the eye can see. While the US Fed has just completed its tightening cycle, Europe continues to print money without abandon which has the dollar scratching its head and sitting in a trading range even though ECB policy should be launching the US currency to the upside.

Failure to make a new high

The dollar index reached a high at 103.815 in early 2017. After a sharp decline to a low at 88.15 in February 2018, the index had made higher lows and higher highs. While the higher bottoms continue to dominate the current phase of the trend, the index has run into trouble when it comes to making a higher peak.

Source: CQG

As the weekly chart illustrates, the index rose to 97.705 in mid-December, but since then it failed on a few attempts to reach a new and higher high. In early March, a move to 97.665 failed, and the dollar index dropped to just over the 95 level following last week's Fed meeting.

As trade negotiations between the US and China continue, it is likely that the administration is doing its utmost to keep the dollar under control on the upside. The US Treasury manages the currency market, and Secretary of the Treasury Steve Mnuchin has made no secret of his desire, and that of his boss, for a lower dollar. With the Treasury Secretary in a leadership role in the trade talks, it would not come as a surprise if the US government was selling the dollar each time it ticked close to the technical resistance level at over the 97.5 level on the dollar index. While the ECB meeting likely caused the Treasury to use more selling bullets to keep the dollar under wraps, the latest news from the Fed was welcome and probably provided the opportunity for the US to repurchase some dollars for selling down the road if and when it attempts another push to the upside.

A stable dollar for trade

It feels like there has been a significant and not so invisible hand hanging over the dollar since late 2019 when the greenback made its last peak. The last thing that President Trump or Secretary Mnuchin wants these days is a booming rally in the US dollar. For decades US administrations followed a "strong dollar" policy. However, on the campaign trail in 2016, candidate Trump advocated for a weaker dollar to encourage US exports and bolster profits for US-based multinational corporations. During his confirmation hearings in early 2017, Secretary Mnuchin echoed his boss's words when he said that a strong dollar was not in the best interest of the US economy.

Moreover, the trade dispute with China has served to strengthen the argument for a weaker dollar, at least in the short-term until both sides sign an agreement. The Chinese have thrown the kitchen sink at the yuan to stimulate their economy, but the action in the dollar has muted the efforts of China's central bank to some extent. While the world focuses on the trade dispute and the threat of it escalating into an all-out trade war, it feels like there is a currency war going on behind the curtains of government intervention in the currency markets. Therefore, I expect the dollar to remain in its current trading range or to weaken further until a trade agreement with China is signed and sealed whenever that may occur.

Gold could roar - UGLD for the short term

Gold is a hybrid asset that is part currency and part commodity. Gold is a means of exchange that has been around a lot longer than any of the government-issued fiat currencies. While the dollar and the euro are reserve currencies meaning that governments tend to hold them as part of their reserves, gold is also a reserve asset that nations hold together with their foreign exchange holdings.

Ironically, the US government holds the most gold in the world with over 8,000 tons of reserves. China is the world's leading producer of the yellow metal these days, and the Chinese government has been buying gold hand over fist for years building their reserves of the precious metal. The lion's share of China's domestic gold production is flowing into the government's holdings, and the Chinese continue to make purchased in the international market from time to time. The official sector, meaning governments, have been net buyers of gold over the past years with China leading the way.

I believe the recent pivot by the US central bank from tightening to a more dovish approach to monetary policy, and a sideways trading pattern in the dollar will ignite a significant rally in the gold market, sooner rather than later.

Gold was trading around the $1315 level in early trading on March 25. Two technical hurdles stand in front of a spike in the price of gold.

Source: CQG

2018, a double top at $1365.40 which was the highs from January and April last year is the first level of resistance. Just a little above there is the 2016 peak at $1377.50 which is the crucial line in the sand on the upside for the yellow metal. A move above that price could lead to a rally that may shock even the most enthusiastic bulls in the market.

Gold has been consolidating since the July 2016 high, and it may now be ready to make its move to the upside.

The Velocity Shares 3X Long Gold ETN product is a short-term turbocharged tool that could be the perfect solution for those who believe gold is ready to break to the upside and run with the bulls. The fund summary for the product states:

The investment seeks to replicate, net of expenses, three times the S&P GSCI Gold index ER. The index comprises futures contracts on a single commodity. The fluctuations in the values of it are intended generally to correlate with changes in the price of gold in global markets.

UGLD is a liquid instrument with $127.82 million in net assets and an average of 97,096 shares trading each day. The triple leverage causes UGLD to suffer from time decay if the price of gold goes sideways or moves lower in the near term. However, if gold is ready to explode, it offers market participants a triple percentage return compared to the price of the precious metal which could turn out to be a home run with the bases loaded if gold is on the verge of a major break to the upside that keeps on going.

A shark must swim forward to stay alive. UGLD is like a shark unless gold keeps appreciating; it will lose its value. For those like me who believe that gold is ready to make a move, this shark-like ETN could be an excellent way to participate in the coming revaluation in the gold market. The dollar may be stuck in neutral, but it feels like gold is one asset that is about to become unglued.

The Hecht Commodity Report is one of the most comprehensive commodities reports available today from the #2 ranked author in both commodities and precious metals. My weekly report covers the market movements of 20 different commodities and provides bullish, bearish and neutral calls; directional trading recommendations, and actionable ideas for traders. I just reworked the report to make it very actionable!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The author always has positions in commodities markets in futures, options, ETF/ETN products, and commodity equities. These long and short positions tend to change on an intraday basis.



The author owns gold.