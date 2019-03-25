Stock Market Outlook - Buckle Up!

The most recent rally in combination with the economic situation has created a situation with a terrible risk/reward ratio which favors investments in less-cyclical assets like bonds.

After investors/traders got tremendous capital gains over the past few weeks, we are starting to witness a weaker stock market once again.

It's more than 4 weeks ago since I wrote my most recent article covering the broader stock market. Back then, the main points were that we are indeed in a growth slowing environment which did cause the ugly sell-off in the last quarter of 2018. I also discussed that the stock market was a very dangerous place to be for stock bears as expectations were incredibly low back then. In this article, I will update my outlook given that we are once again at a very important point when it comes to economic growth and sentiment indicators. So bear with me.

Source: WP Engine

It's Complicated

One of the cornerstones of my research has been that global economic growth is declining since 2018. In addition to that, we are seeing that core indicators like consumer sentiment in the US is going from peak growth to accelerated momentum to the downside.

One part of my previous conclusion can be seen below.

Nonetheless, bulls who bought over the past few weeks made a smart move by betting that growth slowing would not be "that bad". Based on my indicators, we can see additional buying power, as expectations are still low. Source: Is the Stock Market Ignoring Fundamentals?

The most important indicator to validate the statement you just read is the leading ISM manufacturing index. This index tells us what we can expect in terms of 'hard' economic growth over the next 3-6 months.

The ISM index is indeed in an ugly decline as I discussed in this article. However, the stock market priced in an ISM index of less than 48 at the start of the year. That was a bit too much bearishness as that would have implied an implosion of economic growth. That has not happened and the stock market has rallied back from the lows. At this point, the stock market is pointing at an ISM index of roughly 53. This makes perfectly sense as this implies a continuation of the current growth slowing trend.

Extra: if you want to know more about leading indicators, feel free to read this article I wrote a while back.

That said, sentiment indicators are clearly showing that investors seem to agree with my thesis. By sentiment indicators, I mean indicators that display investors' willingness to take risk. These indicators are often ratios between cyclical and less cyclical assets. The black line below for example displays the ratio between industrials (XLI) and the S&P 500. The red line displays the ratio between basic materials (XLB) and utilities (XLU). It also works for other pairs like transportation stocks vs. Dow Jones (Dow Theory) or almost every other cyclical to less-cyclical ratio.

Anyhow, what we see is that both ratios are quickly declining from their most recent attempts to start a new sustainable uptrend. Especially the severe underperformance of industrials shows that money is quickly switching sides from RISK ON to RISK OFF.

Source: TradingView

One reason might be that global economic growth continues to decline. Yes, I am happy that the growth slowing call turns out to be right, but only because this confirms that my indicators still work and because I turned cautious when most analysts were still celebrating sky-high economic growth.

Just look at Europe's growth engine Germany. The leading manufacturing PMI dropped to 44.7 in March (flash-PMI) which means economic growth is expected to contract. It is also the lowest level since 2012 after an uninterrupted growth decline since the end of 2017.

Source: TradingEconomics

The same also holds true for the US as the first indicators for the month of March are indicating further weakness like the Empire State manufacturing index.

Source: New York FED

At the same time, we are dealing with a FED that has become very dovish while the ECB in Europe might need to stick to zero interest rates for a bit longer. Even German 10-year yields went below zero again on on Friday (03/22). It's almost like the 2016 recovery never happened. Central bank expectations are back to zero. Yields are falling and stocks are having a hard time again. Yes, the picture in the US is still much, much better than in Europe, but it's just a matter of time until the situation further weakens in the US if this trend continues.

Source: TradingView

The main goal of this article is not to tell you that the world is going to end. I think it is just important to to monitor the indicators that have predicted big stock market moves so well over the past years. This means that we could indeed be at a turning point again. We are not necessarily in for another run to the lows, but I would not bet against further stock market declines. Expectations have fully priced in a less worse ISM index than previously expected which means that further economic declines can easily push stocks lower. This is confirms by sentiment indicators that show capital movements from cyclical to less-cyclical assets.

I am sticking to my large cash position and bond investments as I expect rates to drop further over the next few weeks. Maybe even months if the growth trend does not turn anytime soon.

So, please keep in mind that the pressure on stocks is increasing again. The next few weeks are not necessarily going to be very ugly, but they are going to be challenging for sure. Expect higher volatility and lower rates going forward. Adjust your portfolio or trading behavior accordingly. Also please let me know what you expect going forward and wether you agree with my thesis in the comment section. Needless to say, I will continue to cover the economy at the start of April when my indicators are completely updated with the newest data.

Stay tuned!

Thank you for reading my article. Please let me know what you think of my thesis. Your input is highly appreciated!

