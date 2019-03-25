A Fresh Start For GEA Group, But Old Problems Linger

It is a little hard to believe just how bad things got under the now-former leadership of GEA Group (OTCPK:GEAGY) (G1AG.XE), as the company posted numerous profit warnings and misses over the last three years, the latest of which (just before new CEO Stefan Klebert took over) saw an adjusted EBITDA outlook for 2019 almost 20% below the prior sell-side average.

As it stands today, there’s a lot of work that needs doing at GEA Group. From product design and quality control to a thorough portfolio review, to cost/efficiency initiatives to IT harmonization, almost everything at GEA Group needs to be fixed. That’s a lot for any management team to take on, and GEA Group’s new management doesn’t come in with an established record of executing in turnaround situations. Fortunately, expectations are at a point now where I believe even “okay” performance on a turnaround can drive meaningful upside for patient shareholders. While there is certainly a risk that things get worse before they get better, not to mention a risk that they may not get better at all, and that risk makes the shares unsuitable for less aggressive investors, the weak sentiment relative to an established market presence in end-markets with attractive long-term characteristics makes this a name to consider.

More Weakness On Top Of Weakness

With the shares down about 50% since the fall of 2016, and down about a third over the last twelve months, a level of performance on par with a dumpster fire would almost seem aspirational now. That’s particularly true after yet another guide-down (for 2019) back in February that saw the EBITDA forecast come in about 20% below expectations, with management noting weak pricing that doesn’t seem to be affecting companies like Alfa Laval (OTCPK:ALFVY) and SPX Flow (FLOW) to the same extent.

Fourth quarter results weren’t pretty. Revenue did rise 2% on an organic basis, slightly beating adjusted expectations, with equipment revenue up almost 5% and offsetting a modest decline in solutions revenue. Dairy farming remains particularly weak for the company.

Adjusted EBITDA fell 21%, missing expectations by about 10%, while adjusted EBITA declined 24% and adjusted operating income declined 38%. The equipment business held up reasonably well, with a 5% decline in EBITA and a 210bp erosion in margin, while the solutions business fell off a cliff with a 41% decline in EBITA and a 430bp decline in margin.

The order book didn’t offer any good news either. Overall orders declined 7% in organic terms, with a 5% decline in equipment and an 8% decline in solutions. All told, orders missed expectations by about 5%.

New Management Ready To Get To Work

In conjunction with the final fourth quarter earnings report last week, new management also gave some initial comments on where it will be focusing its attention as it tries to get a turnaround started. These are just some initial targets and goals in what is likely to be a multiyear process, and I would expect more definitive plans to be unveiled at the September capital markets day.

First, management did state that they would conduct a thorough portfolio review, though they simultaneously seemed to downplay expectations of big changes. I think almost everyone would like to see the company jettison its farm technologies business – a business that has not only generated sub-standard margins and returns (masked by the company’s reporting structure), but that has fundamentally different characteristics than the rest of the business, including a different customer base, different product/technology portfolio, different supply chain, and different long-term end-market outlook.

Management also announced a new reporting structure that I expect will give investors a better look into the business in terms of either (and possibly “and”) product type (process engineering, separation, etc.) or end-market (food/beverage, dairy, etc.). With this, the company will also be devolving more P&L responsibility down the chain of command to managers – something I believe could prove invaluable in improving lackluster operating margins.

GEA Group is also taking some initial runs at improved operating efficiency. In addition to a new focus on EBITDA and ROCE, as well as an executive compensation structure that will lean more toward variable compensation, the company will be renegotiating contracts for outsourced IT, HR, and finance functions. Management also noted a need to improve IT harmonization (as it runs something like 100 different ERP systems) and procurement, as well as reexamine and improve its manufacturing footprint – an area I’ve long pointed to as out of whack with peers like Alfa Laval, with too much manufacturing in high-cost countries and too many sub-scale facilities.

Management will also be stopping M&A for the time being – a decision I’d consider almost a no-brainer given the substantial changes needed in the business.

If They Can Execute, There Is Opportunity

Given where GEA Group trades today, even modest success in restructuring and improving the business can provide outsized returns. I believe the shares are undervalued by about 15% to 20% on a DCF basis. Although I’ve cut my near-term expectations yet again, for the longer term I still believe 3% to 4% revenue growth is attainable. For all of its problems, GEA Group still holds more than respectable share in its core businesses. I’ll grant that its strong share in dairy farm equipment isn’t worth so much given the margins, but strong share in areas like spray drying, aseptic filling, separation, decanting, and processing equipment for the dairy, food/bev, pharma/life sci, and chemical end-markets is meaningful.

The dairy market is a challenging one, and I'm not bullish on likelihood of the market for dairy farm equipment outgrowing GDP (so, low single-digit growth in the neighborhood of 2%). Although I think dairy processing has a better long-term future, it's still likely to be a 3%-4% growth opportunity, and only after substantial recent capacity investments (largely in China) have been absorbed. In contrast to the dairy businesses, food/bev and pharma/life sci should grow meaningfully above global GDP for some time to come, and GEA Group is well-placed to benefit from ongoing shifts toward processed/packaged foods in the developing world and automation investments in both food/bev and pharma/life science. I believe mid-single-digit growth is attainable here, and I also see some upside potential from the company leveraging its core competencies into new markets - pharma/life sciences is a small part of the business today (5% to 10%), but separators, decanters, valves, and other technologies have broader potential applications in pharma/life sci.

As far as margins go, just “mediocre” execution on self-improvement initiatives should be able to drive 150bp to 200bp of EBITA-level margin improvement over the next four to five years and drive FCF margins back above 5% after a prolonged stretch in the low single-digits. Longer term, I also believe the company will become more efficient with respect to working capital and its fixed asset base (its manufacturing footprint in particular), improving its asset turnover and reducing its longer-term capex needs (boosting the FCF margin). With that, I see FCF margins eventually reaching the high single digits and driving double-digit FCF growth.Moreover, I think underperformance in the turnaround is partially shielded by the reality that if GEA Group can’t turn itself around, the business can be broken apart and sold off in parts at a price that I believe would be at least a little above today’s valuation.

Although I do often use EV/EBITDA as a "backup" valuation method, I don't really see it as useful at this point. The next couple of years are going to see below-trend EBITDA and below-trend margins/returns, leading to EBITDA-based valuation targets that I think understate the real value. Yes, it is possible to project ahead to future margins and future EBITDA levels and discount it back, but I don't see how that really adds much value.

The Bottom Line

As I said, I am valuing GEA Group with the expectation and assumption of some improvement; given the involvement of activist investors here, I believe a prolonged failure to turn the business around would lead to a break-up/sale process. That said, I’m not giving full credit to a successful turnaround either, so there is upside here if and when management shows they can tap it. As is, I think the shares are around 15% to 20% undervalued now, and that’s with a higher discount rate in place to further cover execution risks. With a lot of negativity still out there (less than 15% of the analysts covering GEA Group have it as a “Buy”) and relatively undemanding expectations, I think this is a name worth checking out, but only for those investors who have the risk tolerance and patience to hold through a multiyear turnaround process.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.