Athabasca Oil: Beyond A Disastrous Quarter, There's An Investment Case

Investing in the company is a bet on sustained WTI oil prices above US$60/bbl and WTI-WCS differential below US$17.5/bbl.

The Canadian oil prices improved since the beginning of the year, but the stock price didn't.

Because of the depressed WCS prices and the cost of diluent, the Q4 was a perfect storm for Athabasca Oil.

Athabasca Oil (OTCPK:ATHOF) reported a disastrous Q4. With the depressed Canadian oil prices and because of the diluent costs, the company almost realized negative net sales. Also, management recognized an important impairment of thermal oil assets.

Since the beginning of the year, the Canadian oil prices improved, but the stock price stayed at its lowest levels.

Considering the profitability threshold at US$55/bbl, the market values the company at a discount compared to Pengrowth Energy (OTCQX:PGHEF) and other Canadian producers. With a reasonable debt, the company is an interesting investment idea for the investors forecasting sustained WTI prices above US$60/bbl and WTI-WCS differentials below US$17.5/bbl.

Image source: Athabasca Oil

Note: All the numbers in the article are in Canadian dollars unless otherwise noted.

Q4 results: the perfect storm

With the depressed Canadian oil prices during Q4, most of the Canadian oil producers generated negative total netbacks (which include per-unit capex to sustain the production). But the situation was extreme for Athabasca Oil. The company generated a negative total netback of about C$30/boe.

The situation was due to the widening WTI-WCS prices, while the cost of diluent didn't decrease as much as the heavy oil prices.

Source: Q4 2018 MD&A

As shown in the table below, the thermal oil production, which represented about 67% of the total production during Q4, reported negative net sales of about C$28.6 million.

Source: Q4 2018 MD&A

The blended bitumen sales decreased by 70% year-over-year, while the cost of diluent dropped by only 11.7%. As a result, the per-unit realized prices were barely positive at C$2.47/boe and C$5.04/boe, before and after hedges.

Source: author, based on company reports

With this price environment, the company curtailed the total Q4 production to 37,984 boe/d against 40,612 boe/d during the previous quarter.

The consequence of reduced production is the increase in per-unit operating costs. Even with lower debt and lower royalties, the company operates at a cost disadvantage compared with Pengrowth. Both producers operate a similar production mix.

Source: author, based on company reports

Besides the financial performance, the company also recorded an important impairment of C$356.7 million for a part of the thermal oil assets. Management took this decision due to the egress challenges and environmental compliance costs.

With the heavy losses and the impairment, the book value dropped by 37% or C$559 million to reach C$966 million. Last year, the company had recognized another impairment of C$189.5 million related to the Hangingstone and Birch thermal oil assets.

But the Canadian oil prices improved since the oil production curtailment in Alberta. The Canadian Crude Index is now at a higher level compared with the beginning of Q4 when the WCS prices started plunging.

Data by YCharts

Also, Athabasca sold some midstream assets for C$265 million, reducing the net debt to C$292 million. Assuming US$60/bbl for the WTI and a WTI-WCS differential of US$17.5/bbl, management indicated the net debt to 2019 funds flow ratio would amount to 1.8x.

But the stock price is still at its lowest levels, ignoring the better Canadian oil prices. So, is the market offering a bargain?

Valuation

Let's first have a look at the 2019 guidance presented in the table below.

Source: Q4 2018 MD&A

The goal is to keep the production flat with a capital program of about C$110 million. The guidance provides an interesting piece of information. It suggests the company needs WTI prices at US$55/bbl and a WTI-WCS differential of US$17.5/bbl to sustain its production.

By contrast, several Canadian oil producers, like Crescent Point (CPG) and Baytex Energy (BTE) indicated a profitability threshold at a WTI price of US$50/bbl. I also wrote some articles showing some oil and gas Canadian producers generate a profit at WTI prices below US$50/bbl. Some examples include Tamarack Valley (OTC:TNEYF), TORC Oil & Gas (OTCPK:VREYF), or Cardinal Energy (OTC:CRLFF). And Cenovus Energy (CVE) even indicated being profitable with WTI and WCS prices at US$45/bbl and C$43/bbl.

These comparisons are not perfect as the production mixes are different and some producers like Cenovus own refineries. But it shows Athabasca Oil's profitability threshold isn't the lowest. Athabasca Oil isn't an investment for the prudent investor focused on the downside protection.

From a flowing barrel perspective, Athabasca is much cheaper than Pengrowth.

Source: author, based on company reports

A part of the discount is due to the higher costs and lower netbacks Athabasca generates. The sale of the midstream assets reduced the net debt. But it will also increase the costs by C$26 million per year, which is equivalent to about C$1.83/boe.

The market values the company at a 32% discount to the PDP NAV. And the current stock price at C$0.87 amounts to 10% of the 2P NAV.

Source: presentation March 2018

But with a 2P RLI of about 90 (which means 90 years of production based on 2P reserves), the uncertainty about the 2P NAV valuation is high. And, over the last two years, the company recognized more than half a billion of impairment.

Compared with Pengrowth, the market values Athabasca's reserves at an important discount.

Source: author, based on company reports

In fact, Athabasca's EV/proved and EV/2P reserves ratios are the lowest among the 20-ish Canadian producers I wrote about this year.

As it's the case with the flowing barrel valuation, the lower netbacks Athabasca generates justify - at least partly - the lower valuation of the reserves.

But with the profitability at US$55/bbl, the low valuation, and the reasonable debt, the company is an investment idea if you forecast a sustained WTI price above US$60/bbl and a WTI-WCS differential below US$17.5/bbl.

Management indicated C$80 extra million of unhedged funds flow for each US$5/bbl incremental WTI price. Considering the profitability threshold at US$55/bbl, the market capitalization at about C$449 million represents a 5.6x multiple of the profits at a WTI price at US$60/bbl.

But with the lack of downside protection and the uncertainties around the Canadian oil prices, investing in Athabasca Oil doesn't match my investment criteria.

Conclusion

The depressed WCS prices and the diluent costs impacted Athabasca Oil during Q4. Also, the company recognized an important thermal oil asset impairment. But the stock price didn't follow the increase of the Canadian oil prices since the beginning of the year.

The company needs WTI prices above US$55/bbl and a WTI-WCS differential below US$17.5/bbl to generate profits. Due to its higher costs and the lower netbacks, the market values Athabasca at a discount compared with Pengrowth. With a reasonable level of debt and a low valuation, investing in the company is a bet on sustained WTI prices above US$60/bbl and WTI-WCS differentials below US$17.5/bbl.

