Lannett: Ding, Dong, Levo's Gone

Now that company (LCI) has to face the music of losing what I estimate as being half of their EBITDA in a single product while trying to pay off debt.

Lannett Pharmaceuticals (LCI) is a generic pharmaceutical company that has decided to concentrate on distribution agreements over development of new generic products. It's my contention that this is done from a place of weakness as the profit contribution of Levothyroxine is simply impossible to recreate and the debt service constrains the company's ability to spend meaningful dollars on R&D. Over the next few quarters LCI will have to come clean with regards to their operating results without Levo in the mix and its not going to be a pretty picture.

I detailed my concerns regarding the state of the debt covenants and the earnings profile in my previous report titled, "Lannett: The Debt Covenants And Discontinued Operations Forebode A Storm." The conclusion I propose is that LCI will not produce any meaningful cash flow after they lose the contribution of Levothyroxine (Below)

Source: Internal Calculations, SEC filings

The press release on Friday March 23rd, 2019 highlights that concern. In the press release titled, "Lannett Purchases $24 Million Of Term Loans In Open Market Transactions." LCI lays bare the reality that even after receiving $50m upfront for the final sales of Levo the company was only able to retire ~2.7% of its outstanding debt.

Conclusion

Their isn't much more to say about the fundamentals of the business, by my calculations LCI needs to replace 172m in sales (at a 25% EBTDA margin) just to maintain its currently expanded debt covenants. At a steady state the Debt service and CapEx eat up too much of the Operating Income to justify much of a market cap. I believe the company will be forced to raise a significant equity round, which will be highly dilutive to shareholders.

Disclosure: I am/we are short LCI. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

