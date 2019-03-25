FireEye: Staying Behind In All Metrics

The slow growth of FireEye and its weak fundamentals have led to low performance in the stock, causing it to trade at a discount compared to the cybersecurity industry.

The cybersecurity industry is one of the most popular and exciting in the technology sector, which is known by companies that trade at high premiums. However, FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ: FEYE) seems to be the only company that has performed below its peers, keeping a lower value than its IPO in 2013. The stock has stayed in the range of $10 and $20 for more than three years, even though practically all IT security providers have outperformed the market.

FireEye's revenue growth, which was initially at the level of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE: PANW) and Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ: FTNT), is now virtually muted. The executives’ guidance for 2019 suggests that these difficulties will persist throughout the year, news that has not pleased investors.

However, the company still maintains a good number of buy recommendations from analysts. We believe that the most relevant bullish arguments for FireEye come from the compressed valuations compared to competitors, and the recent bounce in billing during the last quarter of 2018.

Although experts believe that metrics such as billing and cash flow better reflect the reality of the company, we estimate that FireEye still has several structural weaknesses that make this a stock to avoid.

The Problem With The Business Model

Companies that quickly replicate a competitor's innovation characterize the highly competitive environment of the cybersecurity space. Consolidation has become the only competitive advantage in an industry without barriers of entry, switching costs, or differentiated intangible assets.

In the case of FireEye, the core of its threat detection and prevention technology, its exclusive MVX engine and its IDA technology, allowed it to automate and accelerate the sandboxing process, making it attractive to large companies and government organizations. Unfortunately, IT legacy providers began to add these features at an attractive price, benefiting from cross-selling of products. For their part, companies such as Palo Alto, Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ: CHKP), and Fortinet, developed their versions of sandboxing technology, making this type of solution common in the industry.

As a result of its lack of competitive advantage, FireEye has made great efforts to diversify its offer through acquisitions and R&D. Management has gone for a strategy that includes a broader portfolio to capture the tendency in organizations to migrate towards the same provider that gives all security products. The transition to solutions that include the virtualization of applications and services based on the cloud has stabilized the company's main business.

However, it seems that these offers still cannot differentiate themselves completely, especially against more established rivals. We think that this technological innovation does not represent a competitive advantage that promises to endure in the long term. We see that the problems in its business model, added to the characteristics of the cybersecurity industry, have made FireEye's returns well below its cost of capital. The long-term risk is that modest growth is not enough to offset the increase in expenses.

Fundamentals Show Warning Signs

It is not a mystery that the fundamentals of FireEye are far below the rest of the industry. Bullish arguments tend to focus on a few metrics, such as billing and cash flow, but even these data show signs of weakness when compared to peer companies. We believe that the fundamentals that should concern investors the most come from: the minimum growth in revenues, the absence of a positive EPS, a negative free cash flow, increased leverage, and an ROIC well below the cost of capital.

On the growth side, we can see that FireEye's cloud-based services have revitalized revenues, as this segment reports growth in its billings. By 2018, this line of business represented 23% of total revenues, increasing by 25% compared to 2017. However, this performance has been offset by its product, and related subscription and support business, since it’s the most significant. This offer, which initially allowed the company to increase customer retention, has remained virtually stagnant in comparison.

FireEye has not been able to leverage itself from the scale of its business, which is significantly smaller than its competitors. While any agreement from large organizations should boost the top-line easily, the lack of significant contracts has led to revenues not exceeding the barrier of one billion annually. This modest growth and a high-cost structure have resulted in the company being unable to report an operating income. The cash outflows that have a significant impact on the company's operations arise from its sales and marketing, and research and development expenses.

Source: Data provided by Ycharts.

Selling and marketing expenses, which initially amounted to 100% of FireEye's revenues, represented 46% in 2018. These expenses are usually influenced mainly by high costs of sales personnel and marketing programs. As a result, the company recorded an outflow of $381 million last year, a figure that remained on par with 2017 thanks to the optimization and structuring programs. Research and development expenses, which represented 31% of revenues or about $254 million in 2018, saw an annual increase due to growth in personnel to maintain the development of future product and subscriptions offerings. These expenses, together with a gross margin well below industry standards, have led the operating income and the EPS to a negative streak since the beginning of the company.

On the other hand, although cash flow has entered positive territory in recent quarters, we see that this has been the result of an increase in share-based compensation and not real profitability. This "financial engineering" has managed to generate about $17.4 million of operating cash flow during 2018, a value very similar to that of 2017. Unfortunately, this approach has not moved towards a positive free cash flow for the company. We believe that this is a red flag that should be considered with attention since even companies with profitability problems such as Proofpoint Inc. (NASDAQ: PFPT) and Symantec Corp. (NASDAQ: SYMC) have managed to generate positive free cash flow.

Source: Data provided by Ycharts.

The lack of true profitability has caused the company to use financial leverage to cover its operations. The debt that at first was practically zero has increased steadily year after year. Currently, the balance sheet records about $962 million in convertible senior notes, with a maturity of more than three years. Comparatively speaking, FireEye's debt to equity ratio is at the highest end of the cybersecurity industry, which in our opinion carries considerable risk given the company's condition.

Source: Data provided by Ycharts.

The positive side of FireEye is in its valuations, at least from the perspective of the PS and PB ratio. The absence of positive metrics makes the evaluation a bit more difficult, so these metrics are more suitable to make a comparison. In relative terms, investors can appreciate that both Symantec and FireEye are trading at a discount against the cybersecurity industry, given that both companies have struggled to maintain their historical growth.

Looking backward, both the PS and PB ratios of FireEye are above their three- and five-year averages, which makes us believe that stocks are not exactly a bargain. However, we estimate that FireEye's relative valuations make it an attractive acquisition candidate. The company's recent product launches may attract more well capitalized competitors looking to strengthen their service offering.

In general, it seems to us that the only bullish argument that makes sense comes from a possible acquisition of FireEye. Executives can negotiate a premium on the value of the shares because subscriptions of their cloud services have maintained strong demand. Outside of this scenario, we find that all FireEye metrics show warning signs that make this a stock to avoid.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.