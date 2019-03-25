Heads-Up On The Nasdaq

A classic “split tape” environment has developed in the stock market recently which has especially important implications for Nasdaq investors. While bullish conditions still prevail among NYSE-listed stocks, there is an increasing degree of internal weakness in certain areas of the tech sector. We’ll discuss this weakness in today’s report, with a special focus on why investors should hold off on buying Nasdaq stocks for now. I’ll also explain that while near-term weakness in the Nasdaq is possible, a major panic or crash is unlikely at this time.

It was a tough way to end what had been a constructive week, but stocks surrendered all their gains on Friday after a blow-out performance the previous session. The S&P 500 Index (SPX) lost almost 2% on Mar. 22, with 10 of the 11 S&P sectors finishing lower. Materials and financials were among the biggest loss leaders last week.

The catalyst for Wall Street’s latest panic attack was a poor manufacturing report for Europe, which only added to the widespread belief that the global economy is deteriorating. The IHS Markit’s flash euro zone composite Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) for March fell to 51.3, from 51.9 in February. This was below the consensus expectation of 52.

A recent slew of weak economic data in several major countries has encouraged the world’s central banks to hold off on tightening monetary policy. The Federal Reserve last week signaled that it would likely hold off on raising the fed funds rate for the rest of this year. It also said it would end its balance sheet reduction in September. Elsewhere, the Bank of England last week also held interest rates steady in the face of the uncertainty surrounding Britain’s exit from the euro zone.

The latest gloom surrounding the global outlook was reflected in the U.S. Treasury market as the 10-year yield index (TNX) plunged yet again to a yearly low. Investors have favored low-risk government bonds over equities lately in a sure sign that fear is alive and well in the financial market.

Source: BigCharts

Elevated fear levels in the marketplace are a double-edged sword. From an intermediate-term perspective, lingering doubt about the U.S. stock market’s ability to absorb the impact of a slowing global economy is good news. The reason for this is simple: every bull market climbs a “wall of worry,” with fear providing the necessary fuel for periodic short-covering rallies. When bearish sentiment on equities grows too big, retail investors tend to pile on the shorts and thereby evoke an upside reversal as the bearish trade becomes overcrowded. The correlation between rising fear and rising markets is well documented over time and has been an almost continual feature of the 2009-2019 bull market.

However, when fear becomes so widespread and acute as to cause panic it can be temporarily self-fulfilling. We saw this in October last year when fears over rising interest rates provoked a serious market-wide plunge. As with all panic-induced declines, the major averages recovered most of their losses in relatively short order. But it can’t be denied that in the face of mounting global economic fears, another panic could occur at some point in the coming months. I don’t foresee a panic occurring now, though, for reasons I’ll explain here.

The first consideration when evaluating the market’s panic potential is how much fear has been building up in the stock market. Panics rarely occur out of the thin blue sky; the market’s fears tend to build up over the course several weeks before it reaches a crescendo and results in massive liquidation. For instance, the panics that took place last December was preceded by a stair-stepping pattern of higher lows and higher highs in the equity put/call ratio (below). This put/call ratio is a widely utilized contrarian barometer of how bullish or bearish retail options traders are.

Source: Index Indicators

When the above ratio reaches an extremely high level (e.g. above 72) it means that too many traders are buying put options, which in turn suggests that the bearish trade is becoming overcrowded and therefore vulnerable to a sudden reversal. Whenever the equity put/call ratio indicator gets too high, it’s usually a good time to buy stocks. Conversely, a below-normal reading can indicate too much bullish complacency on the part of options traders.

What the above graph shows is that the put/call ratio has indeed fallen to abnormally low level, which suggests a surfeit of bullishness on the part of options traders. Yet market panics rarely begin from such low levels in this indicator. Instead, the put/call ratio usually begins a steady climb from its lows as traders become increasingly aware of the risks in the equity market. A serious panic is normally the result of a gradual buildup of fear on the part of participants. It’s extremely rare that traders switch from an optimistic outlook to a pessimistic one overnight.

Likewise the CBOE Volatility Index (VIX), which is arguably Wall Street’s favorite fear gauge, usually needs to bottom out after declining for several months and then build a gradual ascending pattern before a serious crash or panic occurs. You can see the basing pattern in the VIX that occurred during the summer months of 2018 prior to the rising levels in the fall. This in turn set the stage for the December liquidation panic which saw a final spike in volatility levels as measured by the VIX.

Source: BigCharts

As the above chart shows, however, the VIX has been trending lower for several months and hasn’t even begun building a base or a stair-stepping pattern higher. This isn’t to say the stock market can’t experience a sharp (but temporary) decline in the immediate term, only that a crash or panic is unlikely at this time.

What’s more, the internal profile of the NYSE broad market is still sound. As I’ve emphasized in recent reports, the data I consider to be most important for measuring incremental demand for equities – namely the new 52-week highs and lows – has been mostly healthy in recent weeks. There was a spike in new 52-week lows on Mar. 22, but the new high-low differential has been positive for the last several weeks. More importantly, the rate of change (momentum) in the new highs and lows remains upward trending. Until this indicator reverses its rising trend, the bears will find it very difficult to have their way with equities.

Source: WSJ

There is, however, a notable soft spot in the U.S. stock market. I’m referring to the market for Nasdaq stocks, which is in a position of relative weakness compared to the Big Board. Shown here is the 4-week rate of change for the Nasdaq 52-week highs and lows. As you can see, this important indicator has established a conspicuously negative pattern of lower highs in the last couple of weeks. It has also recently build up a measure of downside momentum, which is definitely a “heads-up” warning for Nasdaq stocks in the immediate-term (1-4 week) outlook. For this reason, I’m not advising any new purchases in Nasdaq stocks or ETFs right now and I also recommend that investors tighten up stop losses on existing Nasdaq positions. Based on the rollover in short-term Nasdaq internal momentum, things could get bumpy for the tech sector in the next several days.

Source: WSJ

The stock market’s overall intermediate-term (3-9 month) trend is still favorable, however. In the latest week, four of the six major indices which comprise my intermediate-term trend indicator remained above the 50-day moving average on a weekly basis. This is an important consideration due to the wide utilization of the 50-day MA in trading algorithms on Wall Street and by a multitude of individual investors. Only the S&P 400 Midcap and Russell 2000 Smallcap indices closed under the 50-day MA last week. The Dow, SPX, Nasdaq Composite, and NYSE Composite (NYA) all finished above the 50-day MA. Only when a majority of the six major indices are below the 50-day moving average on a weekly closing basis is the market’s interim trend in jeopardy based on the rules of my trading discipline.

Source: BigCharts

In summary, while the overall health of the NYSE broad market remains good, the Nasdaq is decidedly less healthy and is becoming vulnerable to a bear raid in the near term. Any manifestation of weakness in the Nasdaq Composite Index in the coming days, however, should be relatively contained. Also, the tendency of investors to rapidly swing to a pessimistic stance will likely put a quick halt to any downside moves in the tech sector stocks. Finally, the weight of evidence suggests that a panic-induced crash is unlikely to result from the relative weakness in the Nasdaq.

On a strategic note, traders can maintain a long position in my favorite market-tracking ETF, the Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ). I suggest using a stop-loss slightly under the $30.50 level for this ETF on an intraday basis. Only if this level is violated will I move to a cash position in my short-term trading portfolio. Meanwhile, investors can maintain longer-term positions in fundamental sound stocks in the top-performing real estate, consumer staples, and healthcare sectors.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SPHQ, XLE, XLF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.