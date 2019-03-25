Summit Therapeutics Has Started Attracting Institutional Investors Again

Summit Therapeutics (SMMT) is focused on its lead candidate ridinilazole for C. difficile infection or CDI along with its antibiotic pipeline via its Discuva Platform that uses proprietary mutant bacterial libraries to discover and optimize antibiotics against new targets. Summit's most recent data drop has grabbed the attention of at least one big buyer as the company is currently an incredible value as the fallout from its failed DMD drug ezutromid looks to finally have finished running its course. With some nice cash and some very generous awards in their back pocket, things are finally looking up for Summit after most investors have left it for dead.

Summit's latest data for its candidate SMT-571 showed that it is potent against over 200 isolates of Neisseria Gonorrhoeae including numerous drug-resistant strains. A new mechanism antibiotic for gonorrhea is important because gonorrhea continues to evolve and acquire resistance to every antibiotic that has been marketed so far including the current standard of care. Summit plans on starting a Phase I trial in the back half of 2019 for SMT-571 with top-line data approximately a year later along with a hopeful Phase 2 initiation if all goes well.

This latest data drop was noticed by at least one big investor as volume for the stock was up massively over the next week or so as well as the company's share price.

Average volume for the stock before the data reveal was around 30,000-70,000 shares a day. However, it spiked in the days ahead with multiple daily volumes around 250,000 shares with one massive trading day of over 1 million shares, which resulted in a recent top for the stock at around $2.40 a share. Average volume has come back down to earth since then with about 30,000 shares traded a day again as the price has come off its highs and settled down under $2 a share again.

There is currently only one institutional owner of Summit's stock with over 1 million shares according to the latest filings on Nasdaq with only a couple other institutions with ownership positions near even half a million shares. This means there is a lot of room for other big names to make moves into the stock if the data continues to impress over the coming years and institutions play follow the leader.

It was not so long ago when Summit had a lot more institutional representation, before the failure of its DMD drug candidate ezutromid sent the stock into a death spiral, from which it has finally appeared to have found a bottom.

Investors though have plenty of time to jump into the stock over the next few years as the paths for approval for its lead candidates do not look to be ready for commercialization until 2022 at the earliest.

Slide from Oppenheimer's 29th Annual Healthcare Conference

However, with at least one big buyer entering the stock again for the first time in nearly a year, investors interested in getting into promising healthcare stocks on the bottom floor might consider Summit now, especially after it has settled off from the recent big market move.

With such a long wait until possible commercialization, Summit will eventually need to do some capital raises as its current cash position sits at ~$22.5 million according to the company's Q2 2018 conference call. Summit, though, has won some lucrative awards including a possible $62 million BARDA award for the development of its lead candidate ridinilazole for CDI. Current great data for its SMT-571 drug for gonorrhea, which is being developed on the company's Discuva Platform, is supported by a CARB-X award for up to $4.5 million. These awards will help the company get to 2022 with minimal additional shareholder dilution as long as the data continues to pan out.

CDI has over 1 million new cases every year in the U.S. and Europe including ~29,000 deaths a year in the U.S. Data, so far, suggests that ridinilazole works better than the current standard of care, Vancomycin, as well as having a significantly lower recurrence rate post-treatment. If ridinilazole makes it to market, it looks to have exclusivity in the U.S., Europe, and Japan until the year 2034 with potential global sales projected to peak at around ~$700 million. Gonorrhea has about 1.4 million cases in the U.S. and Europe and about 78 million worldwide and continues to form resistances to known classes of antibiotics with no new treatment options available. With a current market cap of a little over $60 million, Summit makes for an intriguing buy and hold candidate if an investor can be patient.

Summit Therapeutics looks to have bottomed out finally after the failure of its DMD candidate and the latest data release for one of its lead candidates, which resulted in incredible volume for the stock as at least one new big player bought into the company's prospects. Summit has years to go before it could have a commercial product, but for those looking to get in on the ground floor of a promising health care company, now might be a good time as it is trading under $2 a share again. Best of luck to all.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SMMT. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.