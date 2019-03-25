Neo Lithium Corporation: A Baby Junior On The Rise

This baby junior is doing things right and is still cheap for the price.

Lithium Juniors

Admittedly, I tend to write about the lithium "big boys," but I do follow the growing juniors and can't resist checking out some of the small emerging juniors that qualify as good speculative plays. In time, some of them will grow up and more than make up for those that don't.

So I offer Neo Lithium Corp. (OTCQX:OTCQX:NTTHF) for your review with the caveat that the big payoff, if ever, will require some time for maturity, and as you can see in the graphic below, at this time, there are other investors who are interested buyers.

Neo Lithium Charts

Long Range View

Source: TD Ameritrade (with permission)

Recent Rise

Source: TD Ameritrade (with permission)

After recently closing at a low of 0.42 on February 15 with an oversold stochastic, Neo Lithium climbed up to 0.62 on March 1, an increase of 32.2%. Subsequently the company sold off to support at 0.49, still up 14.2% from the previous low. It then gapped up for four consecutive days reaching a high of 0.76 on March 18. It closed Friday March 22 at 0.74 in overbought territory, up 43.2% above the previous 0.42 low during a five-week period.

Company Profile

According to Yahoo Finance:

"Neo Lithium Corp. engages in the exploration and development of resource properties. The company explores for lithium deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Tres Quebradas project comprising 11 mining claims and 1 exploration claim covering an area of approximately 35,000 hectares located in the southern end of the lithium triangle in the Puna Plateau in northern Argentina. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Toronto, Canada."

3Q Project

The stock rose following the February 15 low shown in the graphic above based on the following news:

Neo Lithium is pleased to announce that the lithium carbonate pilot plant ("Plant") built by the Instituto de Investigaciones Tecnologicas from Universidad de Concepcion, Chile, has successfully arrived in Fiambala, Catamarca, Argentina. The Company's engineers have started reassembling the Plant and expect to have it fully operational in late February for its Tres Quebradas lithium brine project in Catamarca Province, Argentina (the "3Q Project").

2019 Drilling Campaign

Currently, drilling of the northern high-grade zone has been successfully initiated. A technical report indicates the zone has 746,000 tonnes of lithium carbonate graded at 1,007 mg/L lithium with an additional 186,000 tonnes graded at 1,240 mg/L lithium. Drilling is early stage and at a current depth of 100 feet with estimates of the high grade zone extending down to 100 meters

Furthermore, 3Q pilot project evaporation ponds producing brine concentrated at 4% lithium are beginning production with an annual production quota of 50 tonnes from a pond capacity of 500 tonnes per year. Of prime importance, the Province of Catamarca, Argentina, has renewed the company's environmental licenses for two years before another review.

Renewal allows continued development including drilling production wells in the high grade zone with expansion and fine tuning of the pond systems. Continued infrastructure development within the project is also ongoing.

Staying Power

Like all junior lithium projects, funding is critical prior to profitability. The 3Q project has a strong company balance sheet of C$43 million of cash on hand to fund it. The company's solid position and the value of the project place it in a position to woo strategic partnerships. Current discussions and negotiations with potential partners are in progress.

Ownership Structure

The ownership structure of a company can affect the future stock performance. As displayed in the graphic below, individual insider ownership in relation to both institutional and general public is small.

Source: Permission Simply Wall St.

This significantly reduces the possibilities of large price swings for individual investors. A 10.94% ownership by management, however, can impact shareholder returns provided there is a lack of alignment between them, something which investors must carefully monitor. Insider buying is closely related to upbeat future expectations while selling may only reflect personal financial needs. In either case, with a fledgling company trying to succeed, attention to insider transactions is necessary.

Also of import, the general public stake of 54.01% provides some semblance for exerting investor influence relative to company policies that could affect future shareholder returns. Notably, this includes executive remunerations, appointment of directors and voting on acquisitions or mergers. Overall, the ownership structure at this point does not indicate possibilities for actions that could be detrimental to investor interests which I view as positive.

Takeaway

I view Neo Lithium Corporation as a young promising junior company that is progressing rapidly. I like its position in Argentina where lithium production is growing. From a jurisdictional perspective, its two-year licensing agreement paves the road for near future development. In all, the sum of the parts spells great potential!

I continue to view this sector as early times, but a good time for acquiring positions in major and junior companies if you believe we are entering a paradigm shift to electric-powered vehicles and battery-powered energy storage systems. Finally, IMHO, in spite of the recent pop in shares, the stock's price is still cheap relative to future great growth potential.

Disclosure: I am/we are long NTTHF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The information and data that comprise this article came from external sources that I consider reliable, but they were not independently verified for accuracy. Points of view are my considered opinions, not investment advice. I bear no responsibility for investment decisions you decide to make.