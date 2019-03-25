Checking Under The Hood At Clean Energy Fuels

Clean Energy Fuels (CLNE) recently reported quarterly results that sent the stock soaring last week. I poked into a few non-traditional metrics to assess the recent performance of the company and see if this price jump was warranted.

Efficiency is increasing

One of the challenges that Clean Energy has had over the last several years is attaining profitability. Management has taken several steps toward achieving this: reducing SG&A expenses, restructuring and selling subsidiaries to reduce debt, and closing some underperforming stations. The company has made progress on all these fronts. SG&A is low and management guided for similar levels next year. The company's remaining long-term debt is now easily manageable given current operating cash flow.

Another fundamental way of improving profitability is by achieving economy of scale. That is, they need to sell more product with the same amount of infrastructure and costs. In Clean Energy's case, this means selling more fuel for the number of stations they operate. Fortunately for shareholders, that is precisely what they are doing. The following graph is an update to one I presented a year ago (Figure 1).

The vehicle fuel sold per station has continued to rise steadily over the last 3 quarters. This demonstrates that Clean Energy is indeed getting some economy of scale, and explains why they posted a positive GAAP net income for Q4. Moreover, on the conference call, management stated that they expected fuel volumes to grow in the low double digits next year while maintaining costs similar to this year, so we should expect even greater increases to efficiency in the coming year, and more revenue to drop down to the bottom line.

Renewable Natural Gas is On the Rise

Clean energy sells both 'fossil' natural gas and renewable natural gas (captured from landfills and dairy farms, etc.), the latter of which is marketed for transportation fuel under the name Redeem. Redeem has been making up a higher proportion of sales volumes every year since it was introduced in 2014, when it represented 8% of total fuel. That trend has continued in recent years, with Redeem reaching nearly 40% of the company's total fuel volumes in the most recent quarter (Figure 2).

Furthermore, Redeem is expected to continue to grow - as a proportion of total sales volumes - next year, as management guided for a higher growth rate of Redeem volumes than total volumes (40% versus 'low double-digits').

The main benefit of this focus on renewable fuel seems to be positioning the company as an environmentally-friendly choice. Tailpipe emissions of NOx are extremely low from modern natural gas engines, and using renewable natural gas severely reduces any carbon footprint (with some arguing that carbon emissions are actually negative with Redeem). Clean Energy CEO Andrew Littlefair likes to tout natural gas trucks as cleaner than electric vehicles when Redeem is used. The company has already committed to offering Redeem at all of its stations by 2025. This continued rise and availability of Redeem helps Clean Energy win business from fleets that are looking to meet sustainability goals and win acceptance from regulators who are looking to reduce carbon emissions.

Zero Now is … Zero for Now

Investors were keen to hear an update on Clean Energy's efforts to promote adoption of natural gas trucks, particularly via their 'Zero Now' program, which offsets the marginal cost of fleets buying natural gas engines. I've graphed the number of trucks signed up so far in Figure 3:

Yup, so far, Clean Energy hasn't told us about any definite signups for this program, although there may be some that they just haven't announced yet. There has been a rumor going around that 500 class 8 trucks have been enrolled in the program, based on a Transport Topics article. However, I checked with investor relations and they confirmed that the report was not well worded. Rather, operators of 500 trucks have been offered the Zero Now financing.

Littlefair was quick to note that many fleets do appear interested in the program, but that it simply takes a long time between making the decision to go to natural gas and actually getting trucks on the road. Obviously, investors will want to watch this closely over the next several quarters.

Is the Price Jump Justified?

Although it is too soon to see any effects of the Zero Now program, this means that the 14% year-over-year increase in fuel volumes is coming from growth in the rest of their business - which is still great! This apparently includes new business in the Ports of Long Beach and Los Angeles, where Littlefair noted seeing trucks switching over to natural gas and which may have driven the increase in LNG sales this quarter. There is also some chance of Congress renewing the alternative fuels tax credit, providing additional revenue for the company. Although it's probably not time to 'back up the truck', this quarterly report rightfully gave optimism to investors, and the boost to the stock price was deserved.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CLNE. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.