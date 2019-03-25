American Airlines: A Bargain At A Forward P/E Ratio Of 5.2 But Leveraged

American Airlines (AAL) has dramatically underperformed the market in the last five years. During this period, the stock has shed 13% whereas S&P has rallied 52%. Consequently, while S&P is hovering around its all-time highs, American Airlines is trading near its 5-year lows, at a forward P/E ratio of 5.2. The big question is whether the stock has become a bargain at such a cheap valuation level.

The tailwinds

American Airlines benefits from a secular tailwind, namely the increasing tendency of consumers to travel by plane more and more often. IATA expects the total number of passengers to grow at a 3.5% average annual rate over the next two decades. If this forecast materializes, the number of passengers will double over the next two decades.

American Airlines also benefits from the extensive consolidation that has taken place in the domestic airline industry. Thanks to a long series of bankruptcies and mergers, the four major airlines currently possess a total market share of about 80%. As a result, they enjoy much stronger pricing power than they had in the past.

Warren Buffett has noticed this secular change and hence he has completely changed his stance in recent years. In the past, he had always advised investors to stay away from airline stocks, as a recession could wipe out the profits of a whole decade and lead some companies out of business. However, the prospects of the sector have completely changed thanks to the consolidation and thus the Oracle acquired major stakes in each of the four major U.S. carriers in 2016.

Growth

While the above factors bode well for the four major U.S. carriers, American Airlines has promising growth prospects thanks to some specific factors. The company expects to achieve $1 B of revenue improvements this year thanks to enhanced product segmentation. Management expects to expand Premium Economy to the whole long-term fleet of the company in the first half of this year. While it offers Premium Economy on more aircraft than any other domestic airline, the above initiative is likely to prove a significant growth driver this year. Management also expects to achieve more than $300 B in annual cost savings by enhancing its efficiencies and reducing cost redundancies.

Thanks to these improvements, American Airlines expects to grow its earnings per share at a fast clip this year, from $4.55 in 2018 to $5.50-$7.50 this year. At the mid-point, this forecast implies 43% growth of the earnings per share. This growth rate is certainly impressive, particularly given the current phase of the economic cycle.

The headwinds

Air fares have stagnated in recent months. More precisely, they decreased for three consecutive months, before rising 0.5% in February on a sequential basis. Despite the modest rebound in February, fares were still 2.3% lower over prior year. This trend is somewhat concerning, as it may signal that there is limited growth potential in the air fares after a whole decade without a recession.

There is also another concern for American Airlines, namely its high sensitivity to its fuel costs. In 2018, its fuel expenses increased 33%, from $1.38 B to $1.84 B. It is also worth noting that the jet fuel price plunged in the fourth quarter, mostly due to the stance of the U.S. government, which provided significant exceptions on the sanctions on Iran and thus essentially eliminated their effect on the oil supply.

As the suppressed oil price in the fourth quarter is not sustainable in the long run, it is reasonable to expect higher oil prices going forward. This has already materialized in the first three months of the year, as the oil price has enjoyed a 34% rally and is currently standing at a 4-month high. The price of jet fuel has rallied even more, as refining margins have already begun to expand, from their seasonal lows (winter) to their seasonal highs (summer).

It is also remarkable that American Airlines does not hedge its fuel cost at all. As a result, it is highly vulnerable to a rally of the price of jet fuel. To provide a perspective, keeping everything else constant, if its fuel cost increases 20% this year, its net income will decrease by approximately 20%. Overall, the high sensitivity of the company to the price of jet fuel is an important risk factor to keep in mind.

Debt - cash flows

Airlines tend to spend hefty amounts on capital expenses in order to maintain and renew their fleet. Consequently, they post poor free cash flows while they accumulate high amounts of debt. American Airlines is worse than its peers in this respect. Its net debt (as per Buffett, net debt = total liabilities - cash - receivables) stands at $54.4 B, which is almost 40 times its annual earnings and hence it is excessive. In addition, its interest expense consumes 40% of its operating income and hence it renders the company markedly vulnerable to any unforeseen headwind.

American Airlines also has a remarkably poor record in free cash flows. To be sure, the company has posted negative free cash flows in 3 of the last 5 years. For the record, the company has posted negative free cash flows in 8 of the last 10 years but its performance before its bankruptcy is hardly relevant today. Moreover, management expects to reduce capital expenses, from an average of $5.4 B per year in 2014-2018 to a mid-term rate of approximately $3.0 B per year.

Source: Investor Presentation

Such a move will improve the free cash flows but still the company is likely to continue posting poor cash flows. As a result, its excessive debt load will remain in place for the foreseeable future.

Valuation

American Airlines is trading at a forward P/E ratio of 5.2. As this is less than one-third of the P/E ratio of the S&P, it seems extremely low to most investors. However, it is critical to note that airline stocks have always traded at low P/E ratios due to their high cyclicality and their extreme vulnerability to recessions. The market is also conservative in its valuation of these stocks due to the numerous bankruptcies that have taken place in this sector.

American Airlines has traded at an average P/E ratio of 8.2 in the last five years.

Data by YCharts

Therefore, it currently trades at a deep discount to its historical valuation. To provide a perspective, if the stock reverts to its average valuation level and meets the analysts' expectations in the next two years, the stock will enjoy a 58% rally merely from expansion of its P/E ratio. Thus, its current valuation seems extremely cheap, even if one considers the elevated risk surrounding the airline stocks.

Moreover, the cheap valuation of the stock renders its share repurchases very efficient. If the company spent all its earnings on share repurchases, it would reduce its share count by 20% at the current stock price. The company has reduced its share count by 36% in the last four years or 9% per year.

The combination of aggressive share repurchases and a very low P/E ratio render the stock attractive at its current price. As long as the U.S. economy continues growing, American Airlines is likely to reward its shareholders from its current suppressed price. On the other hand, its huge debt pile renders the stock highly vulnerable to a recession. As a recession has not shown up for a whole decade, investors should take this risk factor into account.

Final thoughts

American Airlines benefits from somewhat low fuel costs while it has strong growth initiatives for this year. Therefore, its P/E ratio of 5.2 is extremely low, even when compared to the historical valuation levels of the stock. On the other hand, the reason behind the low P/E ratio is the excessive debt load of the company, which renders it vulnerable to any downturn. In the absence of a downturn, such as a recession or a rally of the jet fuel price, the stock will highly reward its shareholders thanks to its valuation and its aggressive share repurchases. However, as no-one can predict the time of the next recession, I never recommend investing in highly leveraged companies. Overall, only those who have great confidence in the continuing growth of the U.S. economy should consider purchasing American Airlines.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.