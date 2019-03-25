Welltower: Why You Should Wait For A Drop Before Buying This 4.5%-Yielding Healthcare REIT

Shares are a bit on the expensive side, however. I'd wait for a drop before adding to my long position.

Welltower has very good portfolio and dividend coverage stats, resulting in a high margin of dividend safety.

Welltower, Inc. (NYSE:WELL) makes a compelling value proposition based on industry trends (aging U.S. population, growing healthcare expenditures), portfolio diversification, distribution coverage, and dividend growth prospects. However, Welltower is currently not a "Buy", in my opinion, due to the REIT's elevated valuation. Income investors seeking to invest in Welltower may want to wait for a drop before scooping up a bunch of shares. An investment in WELL at today's price point yields 4.5 percent.

Welltower - Portfolio Overview

Welltower is a top-shelf REIT in the healthcare industry. At the end of the December quarter, the healthcare real estate investment trust invested in 1,621 properties across the United States. Welltower owns a collection of senior-housing properties, outpatient medical facilities, health systems, and long-term/post-acute care facilities.

Here's a portfolio snapshot.

Source: Welltower Q4-2018 Supplement

Welltower's senior housing properties contributed the majority of the REIT's net operating income (63 percent) in the fourth quarter. Outpatient medical and health systems are the second biggest income source for Welltower as they represent 27 percent of NOI, followed by long-term post-acute care facilities, which accounted for 10 percent of net operating income.

Source: Welltower Investor Presentation

Welltower benefits from an aging U.S. society and an associated increase in healthcare expenditures. The 85+ age cohort is projected to grow dramatically in the next couple of decades, creating a huge FFO growth opportunity for healthcare REITs such as Welltower.

Source: Welltower

Older people also spend a significantly larger amount of their money on healthcare services, which makes the 85+ age cohort one of the most attractive elderly demographics for healthcare REITs.

Source: Welltower

Balance Sheet

Welltower has an investment-grade rated balance sheet which improves the REIT's value proposition. The healthcare REIT has investment-grade credit ratings from Standard & Poor's (BBB+), Fitch (BBB+), and Moody's (Baa1).

Here's a snapshot of Welltower's capitalization.

Source: Welltower

Distribution Coverage

Welltower's dividend has a high degree of dividend safety, in my opinion. The healthcare REIT has consistently outearned its dividend with normalized funds from operations in every single quarter in the last two years.

Welltower reported an average of $1.03/share in normalized FFO which compares favorably to a going dividend rate of $0.87/share.

Here are Welltower's major dividend coverage stats, updated for the fourth quarter.

Source: Achilles Research

The normalized FFO payout ratio has averaged 84.4 percent.

Source: Achilles Research

Welltower is also growing its dividend payout, which makes the REIT a preferred income vehicle for DGI investors. Here's Welltower's 5-year dividend growth rate.

Data by YCharts

Valuation

Welltower has guided for its normalized funds from operations to trickle in somewhere between $4.10 and $4.25/share in 2019, which would represent 1.7-5.5 percent year-over-year growth. Since shares currently sell for $77.82, income investors effectively pay ~18.6x 2019e AFFO. The valuation is stretched based on AFFO, in my opinion, and, as a result, I'd wait for a drop towards $70 before adding to my position.

And, here's how Welltower compares against other healthcare REITs in the sector in terms of price-to-book ratio.

Data by YCharts

Risk Factors Investors Need To Consider

The biggest risk factor, as far as I am concerned, relates to the company's valuation multiple. The REIT easily covers its dividend with AFFO, so I don't see any risks to the dividend over the short haul. That said, though, the REIT's valuation multiple could correct in case the U.S. economy slides into a recession and investors adjust their asset allocations (reduce equity exposure). I recommend to not invest more than 3-4 percent of total portfolio into WELL in order to manage risk.

Your Takeaway

Welltower is a well-managed, profitable healthcare real estate investment trust that faces attractive long-term growth prospects in its industry. The REIT has a diversified property portfolio, an investment-grade rated balance sheet, and easily covers its dividend with normalized funds from operations. Despite the decent value proposition, however, I'd wait for a drop towards the $70 price level as the REIT's valuation is elevated at ~18x 2019e AFFO.

Disclosure: I am/we are long WELL, HCP, VTR. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.