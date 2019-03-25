Apple Stock Is Showing A Surprising New Trend

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) stock has seen an unexpected increase in short interest in the past few weeks. The short interest has increased from 40 million shares to 97 million, an increase of 143%. This is the highest level in the past three years. The iPhone sales in the current quarter have not shown massive improvement. Apple's plan of ramping up subscription services is also facing some bottlenecks. In China, Apple has had to resort to huge discounts on third-party platforms to ensure decent sales. This will end up hurting the operating margin which had already declined by 207 basis points in the last quarter on a YoY basis.

From this quarter, Apple will not get the benefit of lower income tax provisions compared to last year. Hence, we could see a significant decline in EPS, margins, and revenue. The short sellers are hoping to make a good trade if the management comes out with another negative announcement. However, Apple can also ramp up the buybacks which will continue to provide a floor to the stock price. Despite having a bearish outlook on Apple, I don't think the current price point justifies making a big short bet on Apple stock.

Biggest short bet in three years

There has been a spike in the short interest for Apple stock. We can see from the above chart that the short interest was averaging close to 50 million shares for the past three years. However, there has been a massive jump in the short interest to 97 million in the past few weeks. This jump in short interest is one of the biggest on S&P 500.

Source: WSJ

Apple is in the third position in terms of the percent change in short interest. The short interest is still a very small fraction of the total float. However, this sudden increase points to a big bet made by traders against Apple stock. There are a number of reasons why the short interest has increased.

Another big negative announcement

The day Tim Cook announced poor sales from China in early January, the stock showed a big correction. Since then, Apple stock has rebounded nicely and has recovered almost all the loss since mid-November. But the possibility of another negative announcement from Apple is still very high.

In the last few weeks, Apple has offered enormous discounts through third-party sellers in China. This has helped in boosting sales. However, the scale of discounts is quite shocking. Reuters has reported that Suning.com, a big electronics retailer in China, has offered a 2,000 yuan ($300) discount on iPhone XS Max. Other sellers are also offering discounts of $150 to $250 on various iPhone models. These discounts were earlier limited to older iPhone models. In the past few days, we have seen massive discounts on flagship iPhone models.

These discounts have had a big positive impact on the unit shipments in China. The Chinese smartphone market has become a zero-sum game. As the overall unit shipments decline, individual smartphone brands can only increase unit shipments by taking away market share from competitors. Even if Apple is able to show decent revenue from China, it will have to contend with a big hit on its margins.

Apple's operating margin has been declining for the past few quarters. Out of the past 13 quarters, the operating margin has declined in 12 quarters. In the last quarter, this decline was a staggering 207 basis points. This can end up causing a much lower EPS than Wall Street estimates. A big decline in EPS will also lead to a substantial correction in the stock.

The only thing which can work against short sellers

I have a bearish outlook towards Apple stock. But it is difficult to advise a short position in Apple stock due to its massive buyback program. In the first nine months of 2018, Apple made buybacks of $62 billion. This is equal to half the market cap of IBM (IBM) and is close to the current market cap of GE (GE).

Apple could be announcing another buyback program in April. The company has enough cash pile to ramp up the buybacks. This will reduce the level of stock correction. Apple's management has complete control over the buybacks. In the holiday quarter of 2018, Apple's stock fell from $220 to $150. Refusing to report unit sales data and poor sales in the quarter added to the bearish outlook for the stock. But Apple also made the lowest buybacks in that quarter. The total buyback in the last quarter was only $8.8 billion compared to an average of $21 billion in the first three quarters of 2018.

This is one of the main reasons why shorting Apple stock at the current level is risky. If the management decides to ramp up buybacks to an average of $25 billion to $30 billion for the next few quarters, it will again have a bullish impact on the stock.

Apple stock is trading at close to 15 times its EV to FCF ratio. I believe we should have a good shorting possibility if the EV/FCF ratio increases to over 18, similar to early October of 2018. This will give decent margin of safety and reduce the impact of a big buyback program.

Investor takeaway

Apple is facing a number of challenges which can lead to a decline in top line as well as a negative impact on the bottom line. There has been a spurt in short interest for Apple stock. The short interest is now at the highest level in the last three years. Apple is betting on its Services segment and new subscription services. But these services will take a number of years to gain a decent revenue share for Apple.

During this time, declining iPhone sales and falling margins will have a negative impact on EPS. If Apple is not able to meet the low EPS estimates of Wall Street, we should see an increase in the bearish sentiment towards the stock.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.