National Access Cannabis: The Best Cannabis Retailer In Canada

If investors want to invest in the retail segment of the Canadian cannabis industry, we think NAC is the best way to do so.

Welcome to our Discover Cannabis series, where we publish in-depth research to introduce new cannabis companies to our coverage.

Situation Overview

National Access Cannabis (OTCPK:NACNF) is a leading private cannabis retailer in Canada operating in provinces where it is legal to run privately owned retail stores for the recreational market. The stock has been under immense pressure in the stock market during recent months due to negative developments out of the key provinces. However, we think NAC is the best way to play the Canadian cannabis retail market due to its headstart in the key markets that position it well for continued growth.

Who's NAC?

NAC is a publicly traded cannabis retailer that focuses on operating non-medical cannabis stores across provinces that allow private retailers. The company currently operates 23 stores in Alberta and Manitoba with plans to enter other provinces through the ongoing licensing process.

Alberta: NAC currently operates 14 locations after winning approvals for 20 licenses out of the 37 applications. The rest of the store openings will depend on development permits and constructions. 25 licenses are under the "NewLeaf" brand and 10 are under the META brand.

NAC currently operates 14 locations after winning approvals for 20 licenses out of the 37 applications. The rest of the store openings will depend on development permits and constructions. 25 licenses are under the "NewLeaf" brand and 10 are under the META brand. Manitoba : NAC is one of the 4 winners and is allowed to open 10 stores plus 4 additional sites on First National land. NAC currently has 9 stores open with plans to open the other 5 stores by the end of Q2 2019.

: NAC is one of the 4 winners and is allowed to open 10 stores plus 4 additional sites on First National land. NAC currently has 9 stores open with plans to open the other 5 stores by the end of Q2 2019. Saskatchewan: Acquired a single location for $1.6 million.

NAC has two brands under its retail network. META is the internally generated brand for NAC and NewLeaf is the company that NAC just acquired in September for $23.5 million in stock and $5.9 million in cash. Overall, the company is largely focused on Western Canada with a dominant market position in Alberta and Manitoba. In fact, we believe NAC currently has the largest footprint among all public retailers such as Alcanna, High Tide, Westleaf, Choom, Fire & Flower, and Inner Spirit.

Second Cup Partnerships

NAC announced a partnership with one of Canada's struggling coffee chain Second Cup (OTC:SCUPF) under which NAC will convert existing coffee shops to cannabis retail locations. Out of the NAC's 37 applications submitted in Alberta, 3 of them are based on existing Second Cup locations. In exchange for the option, NAC issued 5 million warrants to Second Cup with an exercise price of $0.91. The warrants are deeply out of the money at this moment. We have discussed a similar situation regarding DAVIDs TEA (DTEA) in "DAVIDs TEA: Latest Victim Of The Current Cannabis Frenzy". Overall, we don't think the coffee/tea chains have a huge advantage in the cannabis retail market and view the partnership as incrementally beneficial to NAC.

(Source: Globe and Mail)

Financials

The company had $14 million of cash left as of November 30, 2018 (SEDAR filings). With 184 million shares and 19 million warrants and options, NAC has a fully-diluted market capitalization of $150 million. In the past, NAC has used a combination of different financing options to fund its expansion plan and store openings. It raised $21 million through selling convertibles with an exercise price of $1.08. Most recently, NAC raised $20 million by issuing equity at $0.91 to four licensed producers: Aphria (OTC:APHA), CannTrust (OTC:CTST), VIVO Cannabis (OTCQB:VVCIF), and Zenabis (OTCPK:ZBISF).

NAC trades at 2.5x EV/annualized revenue based on its announced sales since legalization (see discussion below), which is cheaper than other pure-play cannabis retailers. NAC's closest peer is Fire & Flower (listed on the TSX) which trades at 5.0x EV/annualized revenue. Furthermore, NAC's market cap of $150 million is in line with other less advanced Canadian cannabis stocks such as Choom which has a market cap of $130 million but has no meaningful revenue. As a result, we think NAC represents a cheap option to gain exposure to a dominating cannabis retailer in Canada.

(Source: TSX)

During the first 50 days of legalization, NAC generated sales of $3.5 million from its operating retail stores. By the end of 80 days, cumulative sales reached $10 million. The latest update is that NAC reached cumulative sales of $20 million by the end of 140 days since legalization while maintaining gross margins of over 30%. Going forward, we think NAC's near-term growth will come predominantly from its Alberta business where it is seeking to open up to 37 stores, the maximum number of stores currently allowed by the province. However, one potential headwind would be the fact that the province of Alberta is also still trying to recover from the prolonged downturn in the oil patch which has had direct impacts on consumer spending in the province. Alcanna (OTCPK:LQSIF) is one of the largest liquor retailers in Western Canada and has seen its sales impacted by the weak economic growth in the region. We think NAC and other cannabis retailers could also be negatively impacted by the oil downturn as consumers there have less to spend on discretionaries like cannabis. We also think NAC's growing business in Manitoba, an emerging presence in Saskatchewan, and potential entry into Ontario will drive continued growth in the near future.

Looking Ahead

We believe National Access Cannabis is the leading pure-play cannabis retailer in Canada with its 23 operating stores in Alberta and Manitoba in addition to its latest acquisition in Saskatchewan. The company is still actively expanding in Alberta where it has submitted the maximum number of licenses currently allowed, which is 37. In Manitoba, the company is on track to open all 14 stores allowed by the end of Q2 2019. The recent acquisition in Saskatchewan provided a foothold in another Western province and bodes well for future expansion in the province. Sales have accelerated since legalization began in October 2018 as product shortages alleviated and more stores are opened. The initial product shortages across Canada have resulted in short-term headwinds for cannabis retailers like NAC. We think if investors want to invest in the retail segment of the Canadian cannabis industry, NAC is the best way to do so. However, we remain cautious about the Canadian cannabis retailers in general given the uncertain outlook for the licensing process. The competitive nature of the Alberta and Ontario markets will also result in very tight margins for retailers and we think these retailers at best deserve a mid-to-high single digits EBITDA multiple given the muted growth outlook and government-controlled procurement. One needs to look no further than Alcanna to see its past struggles in the stock market as a public liquor retailer focused on Western Canada. Overall, while we believe NAC is the best of breed among Canadian cannabis retailers, our cautious view on the industry as a whole resulted in our neutral outlook for the stock.

