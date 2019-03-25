Ringing The Register On Yeti

Image source

A buy at $16, a sell at $29

Less than three months ago, I penned a piece on Yeti Holdings (YETI) that stated the stock offered early investors a chance to own a strong growth story at a cheap valuation. At the time, shares traded for $16 and Yeti had recently made its first quarterly report as a public company. Investors didn’t seem impressed and, at the time, I found the stock to be quite compelling. However, moving forward to today, Yeti shares have nearly doubled, and I think it is time for prudent investors to ring the register. I certainly haven’t lost faith in Yeti’s growth story, but I have determined that the price one must pay for that growth story today is simply too high. I don’t normally find a stock that essentially doubles in less than three months, but that certainly seems a good time to unload it given risks currently outweigh rewards.

Results are strong, but priced in

Yeti recently gave us their first full-year earnings report as a public company, and investors seem enamored with results this time around. Fourth quarter results showed very strong growth, capping what was a great year.

Total sales increased 22% in 2018, driven by very strong growth in the drinkware segment. That product category saw sales skyrocket 37% year-over-year as it continues to be the central focus point of Yeti’s long-term growth strategy. The category now makes up 54% of total sales, up from 49% in 2017.

The coolers and equipment segment saw its sales rise just 6% year-over-year in 2018 as the company has seemingly built the category out as much as it can in terms of assortment. This is certainly a concern from a future growth perspective given that Yeti is still fairly early on in its lifecycle, so having its once-core product assortment grow so slowly is less than ideal. This segment now comprises 43% of total sales, down from 49% in 2017. It also provides a glimpse into the sort of growth rates we can reasonably expect from the drinkware category when it is fully built out.

On the channel front, Yeti saw its wholesale revenue increase 10% year-over-year, driven by gains from retail partners. Indeed, Dick's Sporting Goods (DKS) noted on its most recent quarterly call that it was seeing very strong momentum from the Yeti brand, suggesting that this strength would be seen across many of Yeti’s distribution channels, not just Dick’s. Wholesale continues to be the primary distribution channel for Yeti, and the company’s relationship with retailers appears to be working well.

However, the direct-to-consumer, or DTC, channel is crushing the wholesale channel in terms of growth. DTC revenue was up a staggering 48% in 2018 and now makes up 37% of total revenue, up from 30% in 2017. The DTC channel is central to Yeti’s growth given the relative maturity of the wholesale channel, and I outlined its importance in the linked article from January. I still think that is very much the case, and Yeti is executing extremely well in terms of cutting out distributors and selling products – particularly drinkware – directly to the end user.

Profitability appears to have a very short runway

Enormous amounts of gross margin expansion helped drive profitability substantially higher in 2018. Operating income was up 60% in dollar terms, and rose from 10% of revenue in 2017 to 13.1% of revenue in 2018. On an adjusted basis, removing expenses that occurred from Yeti’s IPO, adjusted operating income rose from 11.9% of revenue in 2017 to 15.9% in 2018, driven by gross margin expansion and expense leverage.

This improvement in profitability is outstanding; there is simply no other way to describe it. In addition, it is quite easy to see why investors have been so positive on the stock; Yeti is doing everything right at this point and the numbers speak for themselves. But there is also no way to justify the current valuation knowing what management has provided as long-term growth targets.

Source: Investor presentation

Yeti has provided this guidance a handful of times in its short life as a public company, showing us the roadmap for what management thinks are reasonable targets for the company’s growth over time. They are impressive to be sure, as double-digit sales growth and high rates of profitability are certainly pleasing to investors. The problem is that, after the full-year 2018 report, there isn’t that much left in terms of profitability growth, leaving revenue expansion to do the bulk of the work. At the current valuation, that’s a problem.

I don’t doubt that Yeti can grow for the foreseeable future at 10% to 15% on the top line. The DTC channel is exploding higher and the wholesale channel is providing decent core growth rates. However, profitability more or less reached the company’s long-term goals in 2018, which means margin expansion presumably won’t be much of a help moving forward. This changes the company’s earnings expansion runway fairly significantly, and not for the better.

Gross margins were 49.1% in 2018, which is just 90bps below the bottom end of the company’s long-term guidance. Management guided for operating margin expansion of 80bps to 130bps in 2019, primarily driven by gross margin expansion. That would imply gross margins will be in the target long-term range by the end of 2019, further implying essentially no future growth.

The midpoint of the company’s revenue guidance for 2019 is ~$875 million, representing low double-digit growth over 2018. Adjusted EBITDA was forecast at ~$172 million at the midpoint, implying EBITDA margin of 19.6% or so in 2019. That is already within the long-term target range provided by management, again implying essentially no growth in the years to come.

With profitability already in the target range, the top line must do all of the work in terms of earnings expansion. Top line growth rates will almost certainly be strong moving forward, but even if we assume 15% long-term revenue expansion, the valuation looks quite high today.

A priced-for-perfection valuation

Analysts have Yeti earning about a dollar per share this year, putting the valuation at ~28 times earnings today. That is about double the mid-teens EPS growth rate implied by Yeti’s long-term forecasts against the company’s current profitability and growth values, which is too rich for me. I still very much believe Yeti has a lot of top line runway in front of it, but I also believe a lot of it is already priced into the stock.

I’d love to own Yeti again should it drop below $20 again, but at these prices, there is way too much risk of a slowdown in consumer spending, or imitation products taking marginal Yeti customers away. In other words, Yeti is priced for perfection and at 28 times earnings, it seems prudent to me for investors to take their profits and find better ways to deploy it.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.