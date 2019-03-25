Barclays: Weak Core Business And Brexit Uncertainty

Barclays PLC (BCS) reported 4Q results which were on the weak side. Overall underlying PBT was £600m, which was in line with the Street, with revenue slightly beating estimates, but its core divisions were weak. UK underlying PBT was £410m which was below consensus and down 20% yoy. Costs were heavier with a £150m charge related to UK economic uncertainty. Overall results were helped by hedge ineffectiveness and mark-to-market gains in Head Office which is low quality.

Source: Company

UK core division weak

UK underlying PBT of £410m was 26% below consensus on higher costs and Brexit related impairment. Revenues were down 2% qoq and NIM softened by 2 bps to 3.20%. Corporate lending was also weaker than expected.

Outlook is for further NIM compression and worsening economic conditions which do not bode well for UK revenues.

UK Manufacturing PMI at 4-month low

Source: Trading economics

UK Business confidence also falling

No meaningful pickup in UK consumer confidence

International revenues miss

International underlying PBT of £250m were 17% below estimates. There was a rather large increase in Consumer, Card & Payments impairment.

In capital markets, FICC revenues were -11% yoy vs. -20% for US peers, but equities were -2% yoy vs. +6% for US peers.

Capital ratio slightly above target

CET1 ratio of 13.2% was flat qoq, but 20 bps above the target of 13%, although there was a favorable 30 bps move on RWA model adjustments which is unlikely to be repeatable.

Management mentioned the possibility of buybacks in 2019, but it will be limited given the minor surplus in capital.

RoTE of 9%+ hard to achieve

Adjusted RoTE may remain in the 8.0%-8.5% range, in line with 2018. This is because of the weaker macro picture with soft revenues, NIM compression and risks on impairment charges. Costs-income target of below 60% may likely be met in 2019/2020 and could provide some support for RoTE, but it may not be enough to offset weaker profits.

Valuation: Neutral

Barclays is trading at about half of book value for ~8% RoTE and is expected to generate ~4% dividend yield. It is not in a particularly strong position to do large scale buybacks.

I think the company is not expensively valued, but has risks to the downside as macro conditions are unfavorable.

Source: Bloomberg

