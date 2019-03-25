Tencent: Cloud And Fintech Growth Encouraging, But Online Games Still An Overhang

Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY) reported a set of strong results for 4Q 2018. Compared with my estimates, actual total revenue was very close, but online advertising segment of RMB17bn missed by about 5%, while stronger gaming and other revenues were able to offset the difference. GAAP net income miss was due to one-off expenses related to the share issuance of TME, impairment provision for associates, joint ventures, AFS (2017) and intangible assets arising from acquisitions. Once adjusted, non-GAAP profit was 5% higher than consensus.

Gaming revenue robust but unlikely to see a meaningful recovery

Mobile gaming revenue was up 12% yoy or down 3% qoq on Honor of Kings strength, while PC games were down 13% yoy or 10% qoq. As I have written before, I believe that PC gaming has reached its peak in 2018, so there is no surprise here that the trend is shifting to mobile. Tencent mentioned that, since December, 7 mobile games and 1 PC game have received monetization approval. VAS segment gross margin was down to 53.4% vs. 59.3% in 4Q17 and 56.5% last quarter because of higher content acquisition costs for video streaming subscriptions, live broadcasting rights, and online games. I think the slower release rate of games due to the longer time for approval could 1) decrease mix of games in this segment and games have higher GPM and 2) revenue sharing could increase as Tencent attempts to publish games licensed for other developers. So, gross margins are most likely to continue to trend lower.

Online ad grew 38% yoy

The growth rate here implies a slowdown sequentially - 4Q18's +5% qoq vs. 3Q18's 15% qoq and 2Q18 32% qoq. I expect further deceleration as the first quarter is seasonally weak and may pick up again in 2Q and 3Q. Gross margin was steady here, so that's encouraging in that we're not seeing deterioration in ad unit sales.

Other revenue: Cloud and Fintech are the bright spots

Unsurprisingly, the shift in focus away from gaming to cloud and fintech is bearing fruit. 4Q revenue was up 72% yoy vs. my estimate of +69% yoy.

Cloud revenue reached RMB9.1bn, doubling year over year. According to Synergy Research Group, Tencent's market share in IaaS in China reached 15.3% in 2018 with several newly announced logos in the banking and insurance sector.

Fintech-wise, Tencent has increased its fee cut from transactions with merchants, cash withdrawal fees and credit card repayment charges collected from users and service fees collected from financial institutions for distributing FinTech products, including WeiLiDai and wealth management products on Licaitong platform. As of 2018, total user on Licaitong exceeded 100m, and AUM was over RMB600bn, more than doubling from a year ago.

Source: Company

Valuation

Tencent is trading at 32x 2019E non-GAAP earnings or 26x 2020E non-GAAP earnings. Since I last wrote about Tencent in November, forward multiples have expanded, fully reflecting its forward growth potential. At this juncture, risk to reward is balanced until we see its hyper-growth cloud and fintech segment take the forefront. I'm encouraged to see 4Q results confirming the direction.

At current price levels though, I'm moving Tencent to a neutral.

Risks

Lack of visibility on regulation on online games.

Cloud or online advertising demand softening due to limited IT or marketing budgets.

Higher content costs.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.