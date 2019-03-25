Carvana Pursuing An Unworkable Biz Model

For these reasons as well as others explained herein, we remain short the stock.

Carvana’s SG&A/unit costs also appear to have stalled at ~$4500, a figure far too high to ever generate a profit.

Carvana has been in business more than 6 years and yet it's unit economics remain massively out-of-whack as compared to the industry.

Overview

Since going public, Carvana has pursued a “growth at any cost model,” even while stacking up greater and greater losses. In the last year alone, Carvana lost a whopping $255mm, for total losses since inception of well over a half billion dollars!

Figure 1: Carvana Net Losses Since Inception (see FY2018 10K)

Notwithstanding these substantial losses, Carvana plans to continue pursuing growth-at-any-cost into the foreseeable future, believing (apparently) it will magically generate a profit if only allowed time to grow unit sales to 2mm--or nearly 20x its present size!. As explained herein, we believe this prospect is extremely unlikely and fraught with risk, and so we remain short the stock.

Understanding Typical Used Car Unit Economics

Before delving into the specifics of our logic, it is worth briefly reviewing typical used car operation unit economics. Below is a typical unit economic model, using CarMax’s figures. Listed to the right are Carvana’s unit economics.

Figure 2: CarMax vs Carvana Unit Economics (as reported in each of their last quarters; all figures approximate) (see Carvana FY2018 Q4 8K, and CarMax FY2019 Q3 8K)

Thus, Carvana is presently generating slightly more than half the typical GPU at over 2X the cost, while losing ~$2,700 per car. Without much explanation, Carvana wants us to believe that it can, in the not to distant future, generate CarMax-like GPU and SG&A/unit costs, while selling over 2mm cars--or well over 2.5X the number of cars sold by CarMax. We believe this is entirely unrealistic, for the following reasons.

Carvana’s GPU has stalled at Close to 2K/Unit

One of Carvana’s most glaring problems is that its GPU has “stalled” at ~$2,200 for the last 4 quarters, a figure far too low to adequately cover SG&A, even if we assume Carvana can successfully cut its SG&A in half and bring it in-line with CarMax’s.

Figure 3: Carvana GPU in 2017-2018 (see FY2018 10K)

As evidenced above (in Figure 2), the typical auto retailer generates a GPU of around $3,750 (including revenue from finance) on SG&A/unit costs of ~$2,300, leaving ~$1,450 in earnings/unit before taxes. But, here, Carvana does not look capable of generating anywhere near a GPU of $3,750, stalling-out a full $1,550 short!

One must wonder why Carvana’s GPU is so much lower than CarMax’s and where (and why) Carvana believes it can magically find another $1,550 in GPU. After all, if the additional gross profit were that easy to earn, one would think it would be capturing it today, or at least be much closer to its end target.

Carvana Must Sell at Below-Market Prices

One explanation for Carvana’s exceedingly low GPU is that it simply cannot command higher prices for its vehicles due to the fact that it is selling cars online, sight-unseen. So far--and based on 6 years data from Carvana--this belief looks to be well founded. To date, Carvana has consistently underpriced its cars relative to the industry.

For example, as compared to CarMax, Carvana is presently selling slightly more expensive cars at nearly a $1,000 discount to the prices offered by CarMax—all while spending nearly 5X as much on advertising!!

Figure 4: Carvana vs CarMax (see Carvana FY2018 Q4 8K, and CarMax FY2019 Q3 8K)

Carvana often claims that it is growing because customers love the user experience and because it offers greater selection than the competition; but the evidence instead indicates that it is winning customers simply by offering cars at below-market prices, all while (amazingly!) spending nearly 5X the industry on advertising; 2X the industry on SG&A; and while losing an incredible $2,700 per car!

To us, that does not seem like a winning formula, particularly when there are no obvious long-term large-number cost efficiencies in the business (with respect to COGs and/or SG&A) and when the customers are not inherently sticky.

Amazon, for example, could afford to take losses for years knowing that in the end it could buy, sell, and distribute product more efficiently than the competition and capture incremental profit margin on a recurring basis from very sticky customers. The same cannot be said for a used car business, where: i) products are primarily purchased wholesale on a one-off basis from auction; ii) there are no clear large-number efficiencies inuring to SG&A (particularly ones that are likely to be greater than the additional costs of selling exclusively online); and iii) and the core product is only purchased by the end consumer once every 5 years!

Carvana has Shown No Ability to Decrease its SG&A

As explained in prior sections, Carvana’s SG&A remains 2X higher than it must be in the long-run (at ~$4,800 vs ~$2,300), and amazingly it has not decreased at all over the last year, remaining at or near $4,500. Worse, none of the 5 categories that make-up SG&A appear to be declining in any meaningful way.

Figure 5: Carvana SG&A/Unit 2017-2018 (see FY2018 Q4 8K)

Surely, if asked, Carvana would say that its expenses remain elevated because it is pursuing growth; and that with time its expenses will decline. But, really!? And by as much as 50%!!? How!!!!? Logistics is not likely to come down, particularly when the offering is extended to further reaches of the country. Advertising may come down, but only by a few hundred dollars (as further explained in the next section)--still far too high relative to the industry. Occupancy is not likely to decrease, as Carvana has already grown into most of Drivetime’s locations and will soon need to build several additional IRCs and sales facilities on its own dime. And, as it relates to the other components, Carvana has shown no ability to decrease these expenses to any significant degree. It’s all “pie-in-the-sky.”

To us, Carvana’s promise of a downstream business that generates nearly 20x its present sales, with a much higher GPU and significantly lower SG&A/unit cost reminds us of Theranos’s claim that it could generate a desktop-sized blood analyzer that would more efficiently measure more than 200 different blood markers from a fingertip sized thimble of blood. Its just too much to wish for.

Carvana's Marketing Expense is Not Decreasing (despite what it claims)

Carvana’s sole KPI that appears--upon first blush--to be moving in its favor is its unit advertising expense (or CAC). While the “gross” advertising figure remains vastly higher than the industry average (at $1,178 vs $237), Carvana is quick to point to its “cohort CAC” analysis as “proof” that with time its advertising spend is likely to diminish (even if still significantly higher than industry norms).

Figure 6: Cohort CAC Analysis (see FY2018 10K)

But the data and comparison is not what it seems.

First, and as mentioned in my last analysis (located here), an out-sized percentage of the early cohorts that show a decreasing advertising spend benefit from physical locations and vending machines. These physical locations further increase brand awareness and thus cause the advertising numbers within these cohorts to artificially skew lower. Thus, the data and graph present a false comparison, and do not show what the advertising expense is likely to be in those markets that do not have a physical location (which presumably is going to be the vast majority of markets when Carvana is all said and done).

Second, and as revealed for the first time in this analysis, Carvana appears to be "carefully characterizing" its data to support its thesis that advertising spend per cohort is decreasing. Specifically, in FY2018 Carvana attributed as much as $36mm (or 32%) of its $111mm total advertising budget to “outside markets” vs $7.9mm (or 14%) of $55mm in FY2017. That’s convenient. Carvana extended its service offering throughout much of the continental United States over the same period to 85 markets in FY2018 from 44 markets in FY2017. So, one would reasonably expect the percentage attributable to “outside-markets” to have decreased Y-o-Y (not increased). Whatever Carvana's justification, this has the effect of driving down the unit advertising spend in the cohort analysis on a Y-o-Y basis.

If Carvana attributed the same percentage of its advertising budget in FY2018 to “outside markets” as it did in FY2017 (14%) (a figure that, in our view, would still be too high!), each unit CAC would show an average spend of ~$212 more than the figures listed above for FY2018. With these revised figures, Carvana would show AN INCREASE in advertising spend Y-o-Y in its oldest cohorts, not a decrease. Moreover, the advertising spend in their oldest and largest market (Atlanta) would be shown to have increased to the completely unrealistic and unworkable number of around $700/unit.

To the discerning investor, this should be extremely alarming, as it places in further doubt Carvana’s long-term thesis that it can sell 2mm vehicles, and do so economically--if just given enough time. This new data suggests that Carvana can perhaps grow each market greater than 1-2% market share (as it has in Atlanta), but it will have to spend irrationally on advertising; or alternatively will have to find off-setting savings elsewhere in its SG&A (which do not exist) to make up for the much higher advertising cost associated with capturing and maintaining the additional market share.

Thus, the one metric that seemed to be going Carvana’s way appears to be the result of nothing more than a convenient accounting slight-of-hand.

Carvana will Never Sell 2mm Units

In view of the above dynamics, we believe reaching 2mm unit sales is entirely unrealistic. As it is, Carvana is merely selling 1/20th of the target (selling a mere 94K units this last year), and growth is projected to slow on a Y-o-Y basis into FY2019 (to ~70% from 113%). We think this growth is likely to slow even more in the coming years as Carvana seeks to dramatically increase its GPU, and substantially decrease its SG&A—both of which it must do to have any chance of generating a profit.

We also believe that Carvana has essentially run out of places to grow, having already moved into markets serving ~60% of the country. Sure, that leaves another 40% percent yet to pursue, but that additional population is located in far harder-to-reach locations and does not consume the same percentage of used cars as the first 85 markets (after all, the US population and distribution of used car purchases is not evenly distributed throughout the country). For these reasons, Carvana’s next leg of growth is likely to prove far less productive (and cost-efficient) as the growth that Carvana has enjoyed over the last several years.

Carvana will Soon Have to Raise Additional Funds

Finally, with only ~$80mm in unrestricted cash in the bank at the end of 2018, we anticipate Carvana will need to soon raise additional funds to support its substantial and ongoing losses.

It is hard to predict precisely how much Carvana is likely to lose over the coming year, but if we assume that the company continues to lose approximately $2,000/unit and multiply that figure by the units Carvana projects to sell over the coming year (~160K units), $300mm in losses is entirely realistic. That’s a big number! And, on top of that, Carvana must soon begin making interest payments on its $350mm in debt that it took on in the fall of 2018 (amounting to ~$30mm/yr in interest payments, with the first payment coming in just a few weeks).

Due to restrictive covenants in Carvana’s existing debt obligations, we anticipate the company will likely raise the additional funds via subsequent stock offerings (sometime this year), significantly diluting existing shareholders.

Carvana is Pursuing an Unproven, Unworkable Business Model

Carvana is not only not performing, it appears to be pursuing--at tremendous expense--an unproven and unworkable business model. At its most fundamental level, we believe the lower prices required of selling used-cars online together with the higher advertising and logistics/delivery costs, fully offsets any minor (and still entirely unproven) cost efficiencies gained from running the business online rather than through conventional physical locations at a local level. Stated differently, we believe there is good reason CarMax (and the industry at large) has been slow to adopt a model like Carvana’s—because, perhaps, the current model works best!

And before the "longs" claim that Tesla is proof that auto sales can move online, it is our view that new-car online sales are quite different than used-car online sales. New cars are commodities that consumers can confidently buy sight-unseen that typically require only one shipment (from the manufacturer to the customer). Used vehicles, on the other hand, are non-commodities (each with their own unique issues) making them difficult and expensive to sell sight-unseen, and require multiple shipments over long (and expensive) distances from wholesaler to reconditioning facilities and from reconditioning facilities to customers.

Again, to summarize the available data:

Carvana’s unit economics remain massively out-of-whack as compared to the industry Carvana’s GPU has stalled at $2200, a figure far too low to ever generate meaningful profits Carvana appears to have to sell cars at below-market prices to generate sales Carvana’s unit SG&A has not declined, and it has yet to demonstrate any operational efficiencies that purportedly will come from operating online, much less ones that will collectively drive greater than 50% SG&A savings from current levels Carvana is spending nearly 5X on advertising to sell a unit, and 3X in its best and oldest market--a number completely unworkable in the long run Carvana’s unit advertising cohort data presents a problematic comparison and the data appears carefully and conveniently "characterized" to show decreasing advertising spend when actually the data shows that the spending has increased in its oldest cohorts (at figures far too high) Carvana has no way of reaching unit sales of 2 million vehicles per year Carvana has nowhere else to grow, having already tapped much of the continental US that is easily accessible and where most used car purchases occur Carvana must soon raise additional funds (likely via an equity offering) to support its substantial and ongoing losses

For the above reasons, as well as those discussed in my analysis of December 2017, we remain short Carvana, and believe it to be one of the most compelling short positions in the market today.

Disclosure: I am/we are short CVNA. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.