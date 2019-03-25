Takeaways From Fairfax Financial's 2018 Annual Shareholder Letter

Its investment performance has been sub-par in recent years, but is poised to improve in the coming years.

The company is buying back its stock, and it is reasonably priced, trading near book value.

Introduction

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (OTCPK:FRFHF) is a holding company that strives to build long-term shareholder value by achieving a high rate of compound growth in book value per share over the long term. As of this writing, the company has a market capitalization of slightly below $12 billion. The company has been under present management since September 1985.

While its primary business is (global) insurance, in many respects, Fairfax operates like an investment fund. In this regard, Chairman and CEO Prem Watsa has a history of bold investment bets and, from time to time, is willing to make outside-the-box investments.

I'm LONG Fairfax and remain bullish on the company in light of its recent insurance results (more on that below), among other factors. I will also give my review of the company's 2018 annual letter to shareholders.

On occasions, the company has been called the Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.A) (NYSE:BRK.B) of Canada, but the moniker has not stuck in recent years as Watsa's unorthodox value investing style has not been particularly successful during the period.

Below, I highlight certain key takeaways from the company's Annual Letter, which, on balance, lead me to remain bullish on the company.

Annual Letter Takeaways

Positive Insurance Results Notwithstanding Catastrophe Losses. For 2018, the consolidated combined ratio of the company's insurance subsidiaries, including catastrophic losses, was 97.3%. Given the hurricanes, typhoons and wildfires that were present in 2018, this signals to me that the underwriting team is doing its job (and doing it reasonably well). Per the Chairman of the company:

Even with these catastrophe losses, our insurance operations had another outstanding year with a consolidated combined ratio of 97.3%. Zenith continued to lead the group with a combined ratio of 82.6% and a cumulative combined ratio of 94.4% since we acquired it in 2010. Special mention should be made of Northbridge, which had a combined ratio of 95.8% (95.6% in the last five years), and Allied World is getting back towards its true potential with a combined ratio of 98.1%. Odyssey Group again ''shot the lights out'' with a combined ratio of 93.4% and gross premium growth of 20%. Odyssey has had a combined ratio of 93.1% over the past ten years."

Going forward, after two years of large catastrophe losses, I expect the insurance industry in general to experience some relief on the catastrophe loss front in 2019; in such an environment, I expect Fairfax's insurance operation profits to increase materially.

Stock buybacks. The company is focused on buying back its shares. Since the fourth quarter of 2017, Fairfax has bought back 1.1 million shares, of which approximately half were for cancellation (the other half were for employee incentive plans). Thus, at December 31, 2018, there were 27,237,947 common shares effectively outstanding compared to 27,751,073 shares outstanding at December 31, 2017. In the Annual Report, the company notes admiringly that "Henry Singleton from Teledyne was our hero as he reduced shares outstanding from approximately 88 million to 12 million over about 15 years."

I expect the company to continue to be an opportunistic buyer of its shares in 2019, which should be a long-term positive for shareholders, particularly as the company trades near book value. Indeed, the Annual Report notes that buybacks have been occurring in early 2019.

Key Investments. Most of Fairfax's publicly traded investments saw sharp declines in 2018, nonetheless Mr. Watsa remains positive on his portfolio companies. A brief summary of some of these investments from the Annual Letter is below:

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB). Acquired six years ago, BlackBerry makes up a material portion of the equity portfolio. BB recently acquired Cylance, an AI cybersecurity firm, for $1.4 billion. Cylance's customers include more than 20% of the Fortune 500. With the Cylance acquisition, management believes BB will be a growth company again. BB also owns QNX, a player in the autonomous car industry. Fairfax, on a fully converted basis, owns 95 million shares of BB at a net cost of $12.30 per share. BB is currently trading under $9.50 and, to date, has been a very poor investment. Fairfax also owns a significant amount of BB debt.

Eurobank (OTCPK:EGFEY). Fairfax believes Eurobank is poised to become the best capitalized bank in Greece, with earnings in 2020 expected to be 15 euro cents per share. With a stock price of 62 euro cents and a book value of approximately a 1.50 per share, Fairfax thinks the bank is severely undervalued. Fairfax will soon own approximately 32% of Eurobank with an approximate cost of 94 euro cents per share.

Stelco (OTCPK:STZHF). Fairfax purchased 12.2 million shares (13.7%) of Stelco, a previously bankrupt steel producer, in 2018 at Cdn$20.50 per share. Stelco has no debt, is, according to Fairfax, the lowest cost steel producer in North America, and is selling at less than 5x earnings.

Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW). Fairfax own 9.2% of Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc., an owner, operator and manager of real estate. In addition to owning KW equity, since 2010, Fairfax, as KW's partner, has successfully invested $855 million in real estate with Kennedy-Wilson.

Fairfax India (OTCPK:FFXDF). Fairfax India was started in 2014 by Fairfax. Since the IPO, Fairfax India has made nine investments, including Bangalore International Airport (BIAL), a fast growing airport in India.

Fairfax Africa (OTCPK:FFXXF). The company began Fairfax Africa two years ago and, since the IPO, Fairfax Africa has made six significant investments. 2018 was a difficult year with book value down 6.0% from the previous year. Fairfax remains excited about the prospects in Africa, however.

Thomas Cook India. The company's first material acquisition in India was Thomas Cook India ("TCI") in 2012. Fairfax purchased a 77% interest (later reduced to 67%) in TCI. Established in 1881, TCI is the leading integrated travel and travel-related financial services company in India, offering a broad array of services via its 6,000 employees. During 2018, TCI spun off its subsidiary Quess, a leading integrated business services provider, to its shareholders, including Fairfax. Post-spin off, Quess had outstanding financial results in the nine months ended December 2018: "net revenue grew 36% to $156 million and profit before tax grew 10% to $40 million."

IIFL. IIFL is a well-established financial services company serving over 4 million customers from 1,900 branches in India. Over the last five years, IIFL has grown book value per share by 20% annually and earnings per share by 25% annually, yet its shares still trade at only 11x forward earnings. To unlock its underlying value, IIFL intends to divide its three primary business groups into three separate publicly traded (Indian) companies.

Seaspan (NYSE:SSW). Under the leadership of David Sokol (formerly with Berkshire Hathaway), Seaspan provides many of the world's major shipping lines with outsourcing alternatives to vessel ownership by offering long-term leases on large, modern containerships, coupled with ship management services. The shares are currently selling at 6.3x earnings, with a dividend yield of 5.7%.

Recipe. Recipe has a network of 1,370 restaurants with total system sales in 2018 of approximately Cdn$3.5 billion and EBITDA of Cdn$220 million. Over the last five years, Recipe has grown system sales by 26% annually and EBITDA by 46% annually.

Fairfax also owns several other investments and private companies which are not discussed here. Overall, Fairfax has invested in an eclectic mix of businesses, with material exposure to faster growing emerging markets, and India in particular. While management paints a rosy picture of these companies in the Annual Letter, a lot of work remains to be done.

Mea Culpa from the Chairman

When reviewing this list of companies held by Fairfax, it is clear that Watsa has a deep value bent and likes it when there is blood in the streets (see, for example, his investment in Greece). He is not really buying great companies at fair prices like Buffett/Munger; if he was, his holdings would certainly be different (e.g., Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) instead of BlackBerry and J.P. Morgan (NYSE:JPM) instead of Eurobank).

Unlike Buffett/Munger, Watsa has also made some very big market direction bets, particularly on the short side, whereas the Buffett/Munger team is content to build cash when the market is overvalued (rather than short securities). Nonetheless, between 1985 and 2018, the Watsa led investment team at Fairfax has helped grow Fairfax's book value at a compound annual growth rate of 18.7%. Watsa has clearly done something right, but the investment returns in the last few years have been subpar. Part of the reason for the subpar returns is that value investing has not performed well over the last decade. Part of the poor performance, however, has also been Watsa's shorting/hedging. His mea culpa in the Annual Letter, in this regard, is as follows:

In the past, to protect our equity exposures in uncertain times, we shorted indices (mainly the S&P500 and Russell 2000) and a few common stocks. After much thought and discussion, it became clear to me that shorting is dangerous, very short term in nature and anathema to long term value investing. As I mentioned to you in last year's annual report, shorting has cost us, cumulatively, net of our gains on common stock, approximately $2 billion! This will not be repeated! In the future, we may use options with a potential finite loss to hedge our equity exposure, but we will never again indulge anew in shorting with uncapped exposure. Your Chairman continues to learn - slowly!!"

I think the consequences of the "mea culpa" with respect to Fairfax's portfolio construction is a positive development, and, going forward, it reduces the market timing risk that had been plaguing the company due to its large short positions.

Valuation and Concluding Thoughts

At December 31, 2018, after the Q4 stock market swoon, Fairfax's book value stood at $432 per share. With a stock price of approximately $445 per share, it is trading near book value compared to Markel Corporation (MKL), a competitor with a similar business model trading near a 1.50 price/book ratio (here I note why I think MKL is overvalued). On a combined ratio basis, Fairfax's insurance underwriting slightly outperformed MKL in 2018 as well (97.3% compared to MKL's 98%).

Fairfax trades, according to Seeking Alpha, at a forward PE of 11.2, and the company appears cheap on both a relative and absolute basis. Given its cheap valuation, I would expect the company to continue to buy back its shares.

The $4.9 billion acquisition of Allied World in July 2017 is also a net positive for the company moving forward. A disciplined underwriter operating in fairly attractive casualty insurance lines. Indeed, in its first full year under Fairfax, its combined ratio was below 90% (excluding catastrophe losses) and 98.1% overall. I expect Fairfax to make similar opportunistic and accretive insurance acquisitions in the future, particularly if market volatility continues.

Recent underwriting improvements, together with Fairfax's meaningful exposure to faster-growing markets (almost 30% of premiums) outside Canada and the U.S., provide the company with a growth runway. Moreover, it appears that the opportunity set available to Fairfax in fast-growing India is currently underappreciated by the market. Ultimately, strong insurance performance is setting the stage for strong overall returns for Fairfax, particularly if investment results improve.

On the investment side, Watsa has had some dramatic successes in the past, but, as alluded to above, he has had significant misses as well, including substantial market shorts as the markets raced ahead, as well as the company's sizable investment in BlackBerry (which still has not panned out - see summary above).

Watsa swings big, and I think he is probably overdue for some big hits; his investment philosophy and potential to generate alpha should not be underestimated. Moreover, deep value is probably due for a comeback too. Time will tell, but I think the probabilities are in Watsa's favor and, if the investments start to pay off, I think the market will quickly re-rate shares upward.

Going forward, I am very positive on Fairfax because of a) the acquisition of Allied World, b) insurance operations performing well in general, c) its buying back its stock, d) its exposure to India and other fast growing emerging markets, e) the investment process having been refined (no more expensive shorting), and f) its reasonable valuation (trading near book value).

In summary, I am BULLISH on Fairfax and will look to add to my position opportunistically going forward.

Disclosure: I am/we are long FRFHF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am also long BRK.B. Also, I own a very small position in MKL, purchased on March 8, 2019, when MKL shares were trading at a 52-week low. The shares have since moved up quickly and, in my estimation, are overvalued for the reasons noted in my article on MKL linked above.