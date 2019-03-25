Spring Cleaning And Your Retirement Plan (Podcast)

Summary

Because market dynamism rejiggers portfolios with each new year, a little spring cleaning can ensure they hold up for the duration of your retirement.

The standard advice focusing on portfolio overlap may require unneeded or unwanted portfolio surgery.

Most retirees don’t need an exhausting overhaul; a simple tweak to your annual spending based on current portfolio value will do.

We also offer two practical suggestions for those not yet retired, but concerned about keeping things tidy when the winter of their work years thaws.