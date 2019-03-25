Google Stadia Can Be A Game Changer: Implications For AMD, Intel, And Nvidia

Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) announced a potentially game-changing cloud gaming service, Stadia, on Tuesday. This service, like other similar online services from Microsoft (MSFT) and Nvidia (NVDA), does not require users to buy dedicated game boxes or download new software. See this Wikipedia page for an introduction.

What makes the service game changing is that it is built for a seamless user experience and, more importantly, delivers an online gaming experience that is roughly on par with main stream (not high end) PC-based gaming experience. Stadia claims to support streaming of games at a resolution of 1080P at a rate of 60 frames per second. This level of game play is considered necessary by main stream game players.

One of the enablers of this level of performance is Google's exceptionally widespread, best-in-class, cloud infrastructure. With datacenters all over the world already delivering various Google services, adding on an Online Gaming Service is a cinch for Google. In particular, Google's plan for edge deployment of Advanced Micro Devices' (NASDAQ:AMD) hardware makes high-quality game play possible. Edge deployment means that Google will have to deploy its gaming servers close to the players and close to the network edge to provide a high quality of service.

Google's proprietary Wi-Fi controllers (image below) are another key piece of the puzzle. These controllers use a very clever implementation from Google. Unlike the traditional controllers which connect to console, these WiFi-enabled connectors will connect directly to Google game servers in the cloud. Google servers store information about all active controllers and can associate each controller with a specific customer game stream. When the cloud gaming server gets an input from a specific controller, it gets routed to the appropriate game stream. This approach is vastly superior to any other controller implementation we have seen to date. By connecting with WiFi directly to Google cloud, controller latency is reduced thus making it possible for Stadia to deliver low latency service with fewer glitches.

From a customer experience perspective, Chrome, Android, and YouTube are some of the application platforms that will drive customers and traffic to this service.

The combination of cloud infrastructure, application infrastructure, and the innovative controller are the secret sauce that makes Google Stadia a compelling force and worthy of "Netflix (NFLX) for gamers" comparisons.

Google's presentation indicates a sophisticated control architecture that makes cloud-based multi-player gaming a rich prospect. Our initial read is that massively multiplayer games at high quality are possible with Stadia. Such capability could enable a heretofore unseen genre of multiplayer games.

On top of all of this, Google Assistant technology makes it easy for Google to sell in-game services - like cheats for different game levels. As we have seen with Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), in-game services can be a potentially lucrative for the service provider (Google) and game developers.

It is extremely difficult, if not impossible, for most other companies to duplicate this type of infrastructure. Microsoft XCloud and Amazon (AMZN) are notable exceptions and could pose significant competitive threat. Both companies have cloud and application infrastructure and have the hardware know-how to create a comparable controller. Microsoft, in particular, has strong prospects because its cloud infrastructure rivals that of Google's worldwide, and Microsoft also has the experience and benefit of being in the game console business for many years.

There are other players, primarily hardware based, whose prospects are increasingly dubious in this new competitive environment. Sony (SNE), Nintendo, and Nvidia are some of the names that fall in this bucket. The challenge for these vendors is that the cloud gaming will change rapidly, and these companies do not have Google-like software background or infrastructure to compete at scale.

Note that Stadia is just an announcement of service, and there are many unanswered questions at this point including what games will be available, how Google will charge for the service, and how developers can make money on this new business model. With Google promising Stadia launch in 2019, we may not have to wait long to see answers to some of these questions.

Regardless of the exact role Google will end up playing in this online gaming market, the ultimate market for these gaming services could be much bigger than the current gaming market as the online nature of the games may bring in a lot of casual gamers into the fold. We may start hearing more about "binge players" as we hear about Netflix "binge watchers" today. From an end customer perspective, it is yet another online entertainment avenue that can be accessed with multiple devices and applications. Consequently, Google Stadia has the potential to expand the market significantly.

Impact On Semiconductor Vendors

One of the key takeaways from Google's presentation was the need to go with an edge architecture to decrease the system latency and make higher performance game play possible. Per the linked blog post from Google, there were over 7,500 edge nodes at Google as of January of 2018. That number is likely growing as Google expands its service footprint. While Google will not be deploying gaming services across its entire network in the initial stages, there should be little doubt that gaming instances will be deployed across vast majority of these nodes over time.

It is likely that other cloud vendors will also resort to edge deployment to provide low latency gaming services. This type of edge deployment increases the need for Google and other players to do widespread deployment of cloud gaming hardware thus making it likely that CPU and GPU needs will ramp rapidly even if online gaming penetration is low.

In essence, Stadia and similar services are likely to have significant impact on the CPU and GPU markets. Here is how semiconductor players AMD, Intel (NASDAQ:INTC), and Nvidia are likely to be impacted:

AMD

Google announced that it has jointly developed the cloud gaming GPU in collaboration with AMD - there was no mention of Nvidia or Intel. AMD now appears to be in a catbird's seat when it comes to online gaming. In addition to being adopted by Google and Microsoft, AMD also appears to be in good shape with Amazon.

We believe there are several key reasons for AMD's success:

AMD does not compete with these service providers whereas Nvidia does. Naturally, game service providers are likely to be more inclined to work with AMD than their competitor.

AMD has had deep partnerships with Microsoft, Sony, and now Google in developing its gaming chips. This creates compelling chip level advantages for AMD.

AMD has traditionally priced its chip at lower price points than Nvidia, which makes AMD solutions more attractive for massive cloud scale deployments.

AMD has also likely benefited from being an early adopter of technologies such as 7nm and PCIe 4.0. These technologies make AMD incrementally more competitive.

And, finally, not many investors are aware that AMD's Vega architecture can be a very power efficient architecture for data centers (market reputation of Vega being high power has to do with consumer versions).

While the volume potential of this business is not fully known yet, the edge architecture and the potential for Netflix-like growth curve have investors excited about AMD. At the outset, it appears that several hundreds of millions, if not billions, of dollars of cloud gaming revenues are possible in 2020 or 2021.

Nvidia

By losing an important socket at Google, Nvidia is likely the biggest loser in this round of cloud gaming. Nvidia already has its own cloud gaming service and some might argue that losing the Google socket is not that critical. However, this would be incomplete view of the situation.

Nvidia GeForce cloud service, after an year in beta, now has about 300,000 users - an insignificant part of several hundred million hardcore gamers and even less significant part of over a billion "light" gamers. Nvidia brings bits and pieces of the solution to the cloud gaming market, but its own service is handicapped when considering Google's platforms and resources.

It will be difficult for Nvidia to compete with Google and other service providers when it comes to offering this kind of service. Nvidia does not have the infrastructure and product reach to provide compelling service alternatives to Google. Even to stay in the game, Nvidia would have to expend considerable resources. Barring a miracle, at some point, Nvidia is likely to be faced with the hard choice of staying in the service business or retiring back to component business.

Nvidia is likely to be internally conflicted on the cannibalization of discrete card sales as the online gaming services grow. Note that other service providers like Google, and hardware providers like AMD, do not have such a conflict.

Recently, Nvidia has been losing datacenter market share to AMD at a rapid pace, and the loss of cloud gaming to AMD is another huge setback. We content that Nvidia's Mellanox (MLNX) acquisition shows very little strategic fit and is primarily a defensive move in the face of these market share losses in the core business.

Intel

One of the big eye brow raising aspects of Google Stadia announcement was lack of any reference to Intel. Intel was not named as the CPU or GPU provider and Intel was not named in the list of partners. The CPU specs shared by Google do not make it clear if the CPU belongs to Intel or AMD. These nuances raise a question as to who won the CPU aspect of Stadia.

While we cannot be sure without confirmation, we find it likely that Google may be taking a two-pronged approach on the CPU front. Google is likely currently deploying Intel-based hardware in the alpha and beta builds as Intel has a virtual lock on the server business at Google.

However, it may not make much sense for Google to use Intel CPU for cloud gaming application. Because of typical datacenter needs, Google is likely designing high density multiple GPU per rack instances. AMD EPYC provides substantially more PCI express lanes than Intel Xeon alternatives. And, starting with next generation Rome, EPYC will also support higher throughput PCIe 4.0. It makes eminent sense for Google to use the extra PCI lanes in EPYC (compared to Xeon) to pack more GPUs in a system and reduce the overall power consumption, cost, and footprint. Going with AMD CPU is also incrementally beneficial as AMD has stated in the past that using AMD CPU and GPU together can boost performance by a few percentage points due to proprietary optimizations.

Considering the above, we suspect that Google may have started with Intel Xeon server CPUs, but once AMD Rome is in production, Google may switch to using Rome CPUs with Vega. Or, Google may selectively choose between AMD and Intel CPUs depending on its needs. If this holds, Intel is about to lose a part of its CPU business at Google and AMD will also have a very significant upside on the CPU front.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AMD, GOOG, GOOGL. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Short NVDA.