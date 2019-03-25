CVS Health: Is This Dividend Stock A Prescription For Growth?

Future EPS growth, the low valuation, and the 3.5% dividend yield could produce total returns above 10% per year.

While CVS Health Corporation is pausing dividend growth while it pays down debt, the stock still yields 3.5%.

The company’s acquisition of Aetna is weighing on profitability in the short term, which has caused shares to drop more than 13% in 2019.

Investors often compare the performance of their stock portfolio against that of the broader market, as measured by the S&P 500 Index.

Finding stocks that are measurably discounted compared with the S&P 500 Index, with higher dividend yields, can lead to superior returns.

CVS Health Corporation (CVS) is a high-quality company whose stock is currently trading at a measurable discount to the S&P 500 Index, with a significantly higher dividend yield as well.

CVS could offer investors an attractive total annual return of more than 10% per year over the next five years.

Company Background

CVS Health Corporation is an integrated healthcare service provider that operates a pharmaceutical services business as well as one of the largest chain of pharmacies in the U.S. CVS Health Corporation operates more than 9,800 locations and 1,100 medical clinics throughout the country. The company services approximately 93 million plan members. The company has a current market capitalization of $73.5 billion and generates nearly $195 billion in annual revenues.

CVS Health Corporation has been very active on the acquisition front in recent years. CVS Health Corporation closed on its $70 billion acquisition of health insurer Aetna Inc. on 11/28/2018. Shareholders of Aetna received $145 in cash and 0.8378 shares of CVS Health Corporation stock. The company also assumed $8 billion of Aetna’s debt.

While the company had to issue stock and debt to help finance this transaction, CVS Health Corporation is gaining Aetna’s 39 million customers in the deal. CVS Caremark is already one of the largest specialty pharmacies in the U.S., with the additional Aetna members giving the company an even larger pool of potential customers. Combining Aetna’s network of providers with CVS Health Corporation’s pharmacy locations and Minute Clinics will offer customers multiple ways to find the healthcare solutions that they require.

Along with pausing its share repurchase program, CVS Health Corporation will maintain its dividend payment for the time being. The company is pausing share buybacks and dividend growth while it pays down debt.

Recent Financial Results

CVS Health Corporation released fourth quarter and full year financial results on 2/20/2019.

Source: CVS Health Corporation’s Fourth Quarter and Full Year Results Presentation, slide 12.

CVS Health Corporation’s adjusted earnings-per-share during the quarter totaled $2.14. This was $0.05 above estimates and a 11.5% improvement from the same time period in 2017. Revenue grew more than 12% to $54.3 billion, though this was $190 million below consensus estimates.

For the year, CVS Health Corporation’s adjusted earnings-per-share was $7.08. This was $0.05 above the company’s midpoint of guidance and 20% higher than 2017’s results. Revenue improved more than 5% from the previous year.

Looking at individual parts within the company, the Pharmacy Services segment grew 2.2% to $34.9 billion for the quarter. For the year, this segment was up 2.7%. Pharmacy Services was aided by higher volumes and an increase in Medicare Part D revenues. The company expects additional growth in revenues from this area as it has achieved preferred status in several Medicare Part D networks. Sales were partially offset by price compression. Total claims grew 5.6% for the quarter and 6.1% for the year.

CVS Health Corporation’s Retail Pharmacy/Long-Term Care segment generated $22 billion during the fourth quarter, which was a 5.4% increase year-over-year. Total store sales improved 5.7%. Prescriptions dispensed increased 8.6% to nearly 350 million in the fourth quarter with full-year prescription improving 8.8% to 1.34 billion. Health and beauty product sales helped drive 23% revenue growth in front of store operations.

CVS Health Corporation’s share of the retail pharmacy market increased 160 basis point to 25.7%. This is the highest share of the market that the company has ever had. CVS Health Corporation was able to make these gains largely due to its preferred status in several Medicare Part D networks. Strong adoptions rates by other healthcare plans also helped the company take market share.

The Health Care Benefit segment, which houses the Aetna Health Care division, had total revenue of $5.5 billion. Membership for this group grew to 22 million at the end of 2018. CVS Health Corporation’s growth in members outpaced the market average.

After releasing results, shares of CVS Health Corporation finished the trading day down more than 8%. While top line results were solid and bottom line results were strong, the company offered guidance that was deemed weak by the market.

Source: CVS Health Corporation’s Fourth Quarter and Full Year Results Presentation, slide 24.

CVS Health Corporation expects revenue to grow 29% to $252 billion, which is more than analysts had expected. Adjusted earnings-per-share, however, have an expected midpoint of $6.78 for the year, a 4.2% decrease from the previous year. In both cases, the acquisition of Aetna is playing a large role. While Aetna should help generate a very healthy increase in revenue, the cost of integrating the acquisition will weigh on CVS Health Corporation’s profitability this year.

As referenced above, CVS Health Corporation has taken on debt to help finance its acquisition of Aetna. The company has more than $70 billion in long-term debt at the end of 2018. In fact, long term debt has more than tripled since the end of 2017. The graphic below shows CVS Health Corporation’s debt maturity schedule.

Source: CVS Health Corporation’s Fourth Quarter and Full Year Results Presentation, slide 15.

As you can see, the bulk of the company debt is due between 2020 and 2028. Paying back its obligations is going to be CVS Health Corporation’s focus in the near and medium term. Fortunately, cash flow nearly quadrupled in the fourth quarter, giving the company additional capital to help pay off its debt. The company paid back $1.25 billion in the fourth quarter as well as made a voluntary $2 billion repayment as well.

CVS Health Corporation has grown earnings-per-share at a rate of 10.3% per year over the past decade. Due to the costs of the Aetna acquisition, we have an expected annual growth rate of earnings-per-share of 5% through 2024. We feel that this growth rate errors on the side of caution as Aetna is integrated into the company. Using the midpoint for guidance and our expected growth rate, CVS Health Corporation could earn $8.65 per share by 2024.

Dividend Analysis

While dividend growth investors might be disappointed in CVS Health Corporation’s decision to maintain its current dividend rate, the company has proven to be very shareholder friendly in recent years. Even after issuing shares in 2018 to help fund the Aetna purchase, the company has reduced its share count by 2.8% annually over the last decade.

Prior to pausing its dividend, CVS Health Corporation had raised its dividend for 14 consecutive years. Up until the dividend was paused, the company had been a Dividend Achiever. The company had increased its dividend:

By a CAGR of 17.3% from 2013 to 2017.

By a CAGR of 22.6% from 2008 to 2017.

CVS Health Corporation’s dividend growth rate had been fairly substantial prior to last year. The growth rates over the last five and 10 years were very strong. The company’s last dividend increase was announced on January 20th, 2017 and resulted in a 17.6% dividend increase. Shares of the company currently yield 3.5%, significantly higher than the 1.9% average yield of the S&P 500.

Based off of expected dividends-per-share of $2.00 for 2019 and the company’s guidance for earnings-per-share of $6.78, CVS Health Corporation has a dividend payout ratio of 29.5%. This is slightly above the company’s 10-year average payout ratio of 22.7%.

Some investors prefer to use cash flow to determine the safety of a company’s dividend. Cash flows during the year for CVS Health Corporation were impacted by the acquisition of Aetna. We will exclude this purchase in our analysis in order to normalize the company’s free cash flow dividend payout ratio.

In 2018, CVS Health Corporation generated $8.9 billion in cash from operating activities and spent $2 billion on capital expenditures for free cash flow of $6.9 billion. The company paid $2 billion in dividends during the same time period for a free cash flow dividend payout ratio of just 29%.

Using either earnings or normalized free cash flow, CVS Health Corporation’s dividend is well covered. Investors should also be aware of a company's debt levels, as an overleveraged balance sheet could endanger the dividend payout, particularly in a recession or if interest rates spike.

In 2018, CVS Health Corporation generated $2.6 billion of interest expense and had $72 billion of debt outstanding for a weighted average interest rate of 3.6%. This is a fairly modest weighted average interest rate, which means annual interest expense should be more than manageable given the company's strong cash flow generation.

CVS Health Corporation’s dividend is well covered regardless if you measure by earnings or cash flow. Debt is also unlikely to result in a dividend cut. This is why the company has paused, but not cut its dividend.

Shares of CVS Health Corporation have declined nearly 13% this year while the S&P 500 has increased 13.3%. Over the last year, the market index has returned 4.7% compared to a nearly 10% decline for shares of CVS Health Corporation.

Valuation and Expected Returns

The S&P 500 has an average price-to-earnings ratio of 21.2 currently, above its long-term historical average multiple of approximately 17. As a result, there are stocks within the S&P 500 that can offer investors the potential for higher returns than the market.

Using the 3/18/2019 closing price of $56.67 and expected adjusted earnings-per-share of $6.78 for 2019, CVS Health Corporation trades with a current price-to-earnings ratio of 8.4. This is well below the stock’s 10-year average price-to-earnings ratio of 14.6.

Due to the expected decline in earnings-per-share for this year for CVS Health Corporation, Sure Dividend has a 2024 price-to-earnings ratio target of 11 for the stock. If the stock’s valuation expands to meet our target, shareholders would see an additional 5.5% added to total annual returns over the next five years.

Total annual returns for CVS Health Corporation would be as follows:

5% earnings-per-share growth

3.5% dividend yield

5.5% multiple expansion

Combined, we expected CVS Health Corporation to offer a total annual return of 14% through 2024. The market may not like the earnings-per-share guidance, but, in our opinion, this has only created an opportunity for future growth.

Remember, our expectations for earnings-per-share growth was cut in half due to the integration costs of Aetna. If CVS Health Corporation is able to return to a higher rate of growth, then our estimate is too conservative. If a higher rate of growth returns, then our valuation target is likely also to be too low. These factors could result in CVS Health Corporation offering even more total return than anticipated.

CVS Health Corporation has a 2024 price target of $95 from Sure Dividend due to our earnings-per-share target of $8.65 and price-to-earnings ratio target of 11.

Final Thoughts

CVS Health Corporation shares have experienced a significant decrease in value since the start of 2019. The stock now trades with a single digit price-to-earnings ratio. The purchase price of Aetna was steep and has caused the company to stop its share buyback program and maintain its current dividend.

Even with the dividend pause, CVS Health Corporation offers a generous dividend yield that is well covered. As the company reduces its debt, dividend growth is likely to return. With the addition of Aetna, CVS Health Corporation is likely to see its financial results improve as well. Those with a long investment horizon could be well rewarded for purchasing shares of CVS Health Corporation at the current valuation.

