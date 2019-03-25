An Open Letter To MedMen

Dear MedMen,

I want to start this public letter to you with a quote from Thus Spoke Zarathustra by Friedrich Nietzsche which can be interpreted to describe the roots of your company present woes; "the worst enemy you can meet will always be yourself; you lie in wait for yourself in caverns and forests."

Indeed, one only has to search for your name on Google, or on this website itself to see the overwhelmingly negative coverage your company has. As a MadMen (OTCQB:MMNFF) shareholder, it pains me to say that some of this coverage has been entirely warranted by the actions of your executives.

My quantitative investment strategy involves a portfolio of 30 stocks at any given time augmented with selective option selling on a watch list of a further 12 stocks. MedMen you have more lawsuits pending than all other 41 stocks combined. An incredible feat for a company that has been public for less than one year. These have apparently not been as a result of an underground collective of shorts releasing fake news to drive your stock down. But it has been as a result of the supposedly degenerative actions of your executives as per the class action lawsuit from former employees, the lawsuit from one of your biggest shareholders, and the latest lawsuit from your former chief financial officer.

To be clear, these are all allegations, claims of wrongdoing, so I firmly stand behind the company until the American legal system either condemn or affirm you. The motives of individuals are sometimes hazy, so I condemn the pre-emptive steps taken by the New York Medical Cannabis Industry Association to remove you from their ranks.

The gravity of these accusations goes beyond the lofty confines of Charles Schwab investment accounts and amateur cannabis swing traders. They fundamentally strike at the heart of the cannabis revolution. A peaceful revolt, where decades of laws designed to suppress and segregate vulnerable minorities were being torn down by social progress on the back of a fairer and more equal society. Indeed, Harry Anslinger, father of the war on weed, the first commissioner of the Federal Bureau of Narcotics, a predecessor to the DEA, precipitated his hardline stance with controversial assertions about marijuana's effects.

Yes, marijuana legalization was an economic opportunity for tax-hungry governments to create a new revenue stream for their continued unchecked spending, but the wider social implications went beyond this. Individual liberty, which had been wronged for so long, was finally being realized. Charlie Chaplin, in his role in The Great Dictator, empathetically states that "the hate of men will pass - and the power they took from the people will return to the people". This could not be truer for the cannabis revolt.

MedMen, it's important that we do not squander this progress with allegedly gross motives and decadent behavior. You are one of the highest revenue generating companies in the cannabis space.

Source: New Cannabis Ventures

But yet on a price to sales basis, you still trade at a substantial discount to your peers. This markdown on a company I described as having the makings of greatness, a company with a leading brand in one of the fastest growing sectors in North America and therefore the World, is fundamentally unjustifiable. Indeed, assuming a fully diluted market cap of $2 billion your trailing twelve-month price-to-sales ratio sits at less than 24.

YCharts

So despite California being a larger economy than the whole Canadian nation, despite your second-quarter revenue for the 2019 financial year being greater than Tilray, HEXO, and Aphria combined, despite your gross margins being 3.6x larger than the 'blue chip of cannabis', your stock has experienced more discounting than the average item at a Dollar General store.

Even more brazen are the allegations from your ex-CFO despite you having one of the most diverse workforces in the cannabis space, with an openly gay President and Co-Founder.

FY'18 FY'19 (E) FY'20 (E) FY'21 (E) FY'22 (E) REVENUE $39,780,000 $151,390,000 $270,000,000 $440,000,000 $600,000,000 YoY GROWTH RATE 1389% 74% 44% 39% 27%

Under fairly prudent estimates, you should grow to realize $600 million in revenue for the 2022 financial year. Assuming your price-to-sales ratio regresses over the next four financial years to a single digit range between 5 and 7, your company will be trading at a substantially higher level than it is now.

So please improve the general working condition of your employees, minimize your cash burn, and improve your corporate governance, and possibly look to simplifying your share structure.

Against this backdrop, it is hard to see the dismal future put forward by the level of lawsuits and negative coverage. So keep your head down, continue executing, and let your success be your noise. I depart with another quote from Friedrich Nietzsche, albeit a cliche one as "that which does not kill us make us stronger".

Sincerely Yours,

Easterly Winds

Disclosure: I am/we are long MMNFF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.