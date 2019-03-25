Santos: Doubled FCF, Revenue And Production Growth To Continue

In my view, the timely execution of the Barossa project, which will supply Darwin LNG with gas in the 2020s, is vital for investor confidence.

Australian natural gas company Santos (OTCPK:STOSF, OTCPK:SSLTY, OTCPK:SSLZY) published its 2018 annual report on February 21. After reading it, I should say that I am impressed with the company's results, especially its operating cash flow and FCF combined with the first net profit in 5 years, the highest EBITDAX since 2014, and 2P reserves growth with RRR of 395%. It appears that the firm has not only overcome the lackluster period caused by the oil price slump but also fortified its position using both organic and inorganic growth methods sticking to transform, build, grow strategy, recalibrated portfolio, divested non-core Asian assets, and acquired Quadrant Energy. The essential merit of the E&P firm is enormous levered free cash flow, which doubled YoY, reached $1 billion. The growth story will certainly continue in 2019, as the management expects sales volumes to reach 88-98 mmboe and production to rise to 71-78 mmboe (see p. 24 of the report), while 2025 anticipated production is 100 mmboe.

There is no coincidence that in 2018 Santos equity soared. Though shares were dragged down by Brent sell-off in late 2018, since March 2018, stock price has increased by breathtaking 41.81%, outperforming the S&P 500 (SPY), SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration and Production ETF (XOP), and its closest peers Woodside Petroleum (OTCPK:WOPEY, OTCPK:WOPEF) and Oil Search (OTCPK:OISHY, OTCPK:OISHF).

Source: Yahoo Finance. The chart reflects Santos, Oil Search, and Woodside Petroleum share price dynamics on the Australian Stock Exchange. Due to lower liquidity, ADRs do not follow the share price movements precisely.

All in all, I regard Santos equity as a promising investment with strong fundamentals, worth researching by energy investors who seek an opportunity to benefit from the booming LNG market and also looking for a firm with respectable cash flow margins, acceptable P/E, and PEG.

Note: Despite being a company incorporated and domiciled in Australia, Santos reports its results in US dollars. So, all the figures in the article are in US$ unless noted otherwise.

The top line

At the moment, business of Santos is based on a few pillars: the Cooper Basin, PNG LNG, Queensland & North South Wales, Western Australia, and Northern Australia. In 2018, the Asian segment was sold to Ophir Energy (OTCPK:OPGYF) (OTC:OPHRY) for $221 million (see p. 21) and will not contribute to the top line in 2019. All the remaining assets have outstanding EBITDAX margins of >45% (see p. 14 of the presentation). Most of the 2P reserves, which in 2018 increased to 1,022 mmboe due to organic additions and acquisitions, are attributable to Western Australia segment (331 mmboe), while Queensland & NSW is on the second place (328 mmboe), and PNG LNG operated by Exxon Mobil (XOM) is in the third place with 215 mmboe. The Cooper Basin generates the bulk of production and revenue of the company. In 2018, it brought 15.5 mmboe and revenue of $1,146 million. At the same time, Queensland & NSW segment (includes GLNG, LNG plant at Gladstone) is in second place with 12.2 mmboe, FY revenue of $1,016 million, and EBITDAX of $570 million. Northern and Western Australia generated $183 million and $422 million in revenue respectively. Despite insignificant contribution to the top line in 2018, Western Australia is at the crux of Santos's growth strategy. The acquisition of Quadrant Energy that happened in 2018 added oil discovery at Dorado in the Bedout Basin to the firm's portfolio. At the moment, Dorado is expected to be the major production driver in the 2020s (see p. 6 of the presentation). This year, the discovery will be appraised, after that the company plans to enter FEED. Another point I should address is the backfill of Darwin LNG operated by ConocoPhillips (COP). The gist is that the production from the Bayu Undan field, which currently provides gas for DLNG, will be ceased in the early 2020s. Barossa will replace it, and the company now targets FID by late 2019-early 2020. With Barossa on stream, Santos's production in Western Australia would more than double. So, I believe partners will be able to execute the project on time; however, any issues related to the backfill could impact investor sentiment.

Free Cash Flow & Profit

Comparing FCF and net income of Santos in 2017-2018, an attentive investor will notice an intriguing case. If we take a closer look at the income statement, we will immediately see that 2017 was an unprofitable year because of impairment that undermined operating profit and led to the red bottom line; however, with negative accounting profit, Santos had FCF of $565 million. In 2018, the company also had similar non-cash expenses, but the amount was far lower than in 2017 and did not impact NPAT.

Since 2015, Santos has been continuously growing operating cash flow. Though in 2015-2016, OCF grew at a glacial pace, I suppose the ability to generate cash amid the oil market slump deserves high praise. In FY15, the company reported $811 million in net CFFO; in FY18, this amount reached $1,578 million; so, in 3 years, the company practically doubled its CF. In 2018, Santos invested $490 million in oil & gas assets, $66 million in exploration & evaluation, and $20 million in acquisitions of oil & gas assets and other PP&E. In sum, capex from the CFS amounted to $576 million. That means that the FCF surplus left after financing investment expenditure was $1 billion compared to $565 million in 2017. FCF margin rose to 27% YoY, OCF margin reached 43% compared to 40% in FY17. That indicates Santos has a phenomenal quality of earnings making it an attractive investment.

It is worth calculating 2019 FCF using the company's guidance and analysts' consensus estimates. It was mentioned on p. 24 of the report that 2019 capex will likely amount to ~$1.1 billion. According to Standard & Poor's Capital IQ dataset I used, analysts expect 2019 OCF to reach $1,847.8 million and revenue to equal $4,187.95 million.

Data from S&P Global

Hence, 2019 FCF will be around $748 million. Unfortunately, it indicates that FCF will decrease this year, but FCF margin will be in-line with the net margin, 18% compared to 18.6%. FCF/net income ratio could equal 0.95x, lower than 2018 ratio of 1.6x but still genuinely respectable. The main culprit of higher capex (26.3% of forecasted revenue compared to 15.7% in 2018 and 22% in 2017) is planned vigorous drilling in the Cooper Basin (~100 wells, ~$300 million) and Western Australia (~$400 million), essential for growth in the 2020s.

Valuation

In my opinion, the closest peers of Santos are Woodside Petroleum, which I have analyzed recently, and Oil Search. The essential difference between peers is that Woodside Petroleum and Oil Search have globally diversified portfolios (Woodside operates in Australia, Myanmar, Senegal, Gabon, Peru, Bulgaria, Canada, etc. and Oil Search has assets in Papua New Guinea and Alaska, the. U.S.), while Santos is more focused on Australia and PNG after the Asian asset divestment in 2018. The fundamental similarity between Oil Search and Santos is their participation in PNG LNG operated by Exxon Mobil. So, in the table below, I have compiled a few ratios I consider the most relevant for comparison of E&P companies.

1) Red cells indicate the lowest point in the dataset, green - the highest. 2) Enterprise value calculations are based on share prices on the ASX.

The multiples clearly point out that Santos is undervalued regarding EV/2P and EV/BOE/D, while the firm also has an attractive PEG of 0.63 based on anticipated 2019 EPS growth of 26.7%.

Data from S&P Global

Assuming no changes in the P/E ratio of ~16.91x, the USD/AUD exchange rate of 1.41262, and 2019 EPS of 0.38x, in 2020, the share price on the Australian Stock Exchange could equal ~A$9.07, ~26% higher than on March 22, 2019.

Conclusion

Santos had a stellar FY18 with abundant FCF, decent profit margin of 17%, and increased 2P reserves. The firm has outlined a clear and concise strategy and has been following it irrevocably. The fly in the ointment is that acquisition of Quadrant Energy bolstered the debt, but I do not consider that as a threat to solvency, as Santos's 2019 cash flow is anticipated to remain resilient enough to deleverage the balance sheet. All in all, I believe the company has a substantial upside considering all its advantages and growth prospects.

