Altria Group: Stockholder-Friendly For Income And Moderate Growth

Altria Group total return underperformed the DOW average for my 51-month test period by 7.22%, which is fair considering the growth prospects in the smokeless sector.

Altria Group Has increased its dividend for ten years of the past ten years and presently has a yield of 5.7%, which is well above average.

Altria Group (MO), the largest manufacturer of tobacco products in the United States, is a buy for the income growth investor. The management of MO is good and has continued to grow the business by using its cash to expand and add to their existing products. Investments in Cronos (OTC:CRON) and JUUL have the potential for good future sales when and if the FDA gets out of the way. Altria Group is 5.7% of The Good Business Portfolio, my IRA portfolio of good business companies that are balanced among all styles of investing.

When I scanned the five-year chart, Altria Group has a fair chart going up and to the right in a steady, strong slope in 2014 through mid-2017. Then it hit a bump down when the FDA said it would regulate nicotine. The FDA delay in approving IQOS, FDA nicotine review and JULL review creates a buying opportunity to buy Altria Group 38% below the 2-year high price of $78.

Fundamentals of Altria Group will be reviewed in the following topics below.

The Good Business Portfolio Guidelines

Total Return and Yearly Dividend

Last Quarter's Earnings

Company Business

Takeaways

Recent Portfolio Changes

I use a set of guidelines that I codified over the last few years to review the companies in The Good Business Portfolio (my portfolio) and other companies that I am reviewing. For a complete set of the guidelines, please see my article "The Good Business Portfolio: Update To Guidelines, August 2018." These guidelines provide me with a balanced portfolio of income, defensive, total return and growing companies that hopefully keeps me ahead of the Dow average.

Good Business Portfolio Guidelines

Altria Group passes 10 of 11 Good Business Portfolio Guideline, a good score (a good score is 10 or 11). These guidelines are only used to filter companies to be considered in the portfolio. Some of the points brought out by the guidelines are shown below.

Altria Group does meet my dividend guideline of having dividends increase for 8 of the last ten years and having a minimum of 1% yield, with ten years of increasing dividends and a 5.7% yield. Altria Group is, therefore, a good choice for the dividend income investor looking over the last ten years. The five-year average payout ratio is high at 58% and increasing, and the company has stated that they intend to keep the payout ratio at 80%. After paying the dividend, this leaves plenty of cash remaining for investment in expanding the business by developing new products, increasing the dividend and buying back shares (2018 $1.67 Billion). I have a capitalization guideline where the capitalization must be greater than $10 Billion. MO easily passes this guideline. MO is a large-cap company with a capitalization of $107 Billion. Altria Group 2019 projected cash flow at $8.4 Billion is great, allowing the company to have the means for company growth and increased dividends. I also require the CAGR going forward to be able to cover my yearly expenses and my RMD with a CAGR of 7%. My dividends provide 3.3% of the portfolio as income, and I need 1.9% more for a yearly distribution of 5.2% plus an inflation cushion of 1.8%. The one-year forward CAGR of 10.0% easily meets my guideline requirement. This good future growth for Altria Group can continue its uptrend benefiting from the continued growth of the United States economy. My total return guideline is that total return must be greater than the Dow's total return over my test period. MO fails this guideline since the total return is 34.88%, less than the Dow's total return of 42.1%. Looking back five years, $10,000 invested five years ago would now be worth over $19,100 today. This makes Altria Group a fair investment for the total return investor looking back, that has future growth as the economy continues to grow and new products are introduced. One of my guidelines is that the S&P rating must be three stars or better. MO's S&P CFRA rating is three stars or hold with a target price of $58, passing the guideline. MO's price is presently 10% below the target. MO is under the target price at present and has a low PE of 13, making MO a good buy at this entry point if you are an investor that wants good above average increasing dividend and the potential for future growth. One of my guidelines is would I buy the whole company if I could. The answer is yes. The above-average yield and increasing cash flow makes MO a good business to own for income and growth long term. The Good Business Portfolio likes to embrace all kinds of investment styles but concentrates on buying businesses that can be understood, makes a fair profit, invests profits back into the business and also generates a fair income stream. Most of all what makes MO interesting is the potential long-term growth as the need for smokeless products increases, and you have an increasing dividend for the dividend income growth investor.

Total Return and Yearly Dividend

The Good Business Portfolio Guidelines are just a screen to start with and not absolute rules. When I look at a company, the total return is a key parameter to see if it fits the objective of the Good Business Portfolio. Altria Group underperforms against the Dow baseline in my 51-month test compared to the Dow average. I chose the 51-month test period (starting January 1, 2015, and ending to date) because it includes the great year of 2017, and other years that had fair and bad performance. The fair total return of 34.88% makes Altria Group a fair investment for the total return investor that also has a steadily increasing income. MO has an above average dividend yield of 5.7% and has had increases for ten of the past ten years, making MO a good choice for the dividend income investor. The Dividend was increased in August 2018 from $0.70/Qtr. to $0.80/Qtr. or 14%, showing how MO is returning value to the stockholders. Now is the time to lock in a safe 5.7% dividend in a company with a defensive and economic inelastic product.

DOW's 51 month total return baseline is 42.10%

Company Name 51 Month total return The difference from DOW baseline Yearly Dividend percentage Altria Group +34.88% -7.22% 5.7%

Last Quarter's Earnings

For the last quarter on January 31, 2019, Altria Group reported earnings that meet expected at $0.95, and compared to last year at $0.91. Total revenue was higher at $4.79 Billion more than a year ago by 1.7% year over year and missed expected revenue by $20 Million. This was a mixed report, with bottom line meeting expected and the top line is increasing and having a fair increase in earnings compared with last year. The next earnings report will be out in late April 2019 and is expected to be $0.94 compared to last year at $0.95, a slight decrease.

Business Overview

Altria Group is the largest manufacturer of tobacco products in the United States.

As per except from Reuters:

The Company's segments include smokeable products, smokeless products, and wine. The Company's subsidiaries include Philip Morris USA Inc. (PM USA), which is engaged in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States; John Middleton Co. (Middleton), which is engaged in the manufacture and sale of machine-made cigars and pipe tobacco, and UST LLC (UST), which, through its subsidiaries, including U.S. Smokeless Tobacco Company LLC (USSTC) and Ste. Michelle Wine Estates Ltd. (Ste. Michelle), is engaged in the manufacture and sale of smokeless tobacco products and wine. Its other operating companies include Nu Mark LLC (Nu Mark), a subsidiary that is engaged in the manufacture and sale of tobacco products, and Philip Morris Capital Corporation (PMCC), a subsidiary that maintains a portfolio of financial assets.

Overall Altria Group is a great business with 10% CAGR projected growth as the economy grows going forward with the increasing need for new smokeless tobacco products. The moderate earnings growth provides MO the capability to continue its growth by increasing earnings as the cash flow increases with the IQOS product and other smokeless products when the FDA approves the products in the United States.

The Fed has kept interest rates low for some years, and on December 19, 2018, they raised the base rate of 0.25%, which was expected. I believe that they will go slow in 2019, which should help keep the economy on a growth path. If infrastructure spending can be increased, this will even increase the United States growth going forward with better economics for the consumer. At the March 20 meeting, the Fed lowered United States GDP projection for 2019 which they said are getting to neutral on the economy, projecting no rate increases for 2019. The Fed meeting Statement was a wait and see and a bit more dovish than the last meeting.

From January 31, 2019, earnings call Howard A. Willard (Chief Executive Officer) said:

This morning I'll focus on addressing key questions we've been getting, including our outlook for cigarette volumes, our strategic investments in Juul and Cronos, and the current regulatory environment. Altria closed out 2018 with excellent full-year adjusted diluted EPS growth of 17.7%, and we continued to reward shareholders by returning $5.4 billion in cash through dividends. PM USA stabilized Marlboro and strengthened our combustible business. We also took proactive steps that we believe uniquely position us for long-term success. Altria enters 2019 with an evolved business platform that includes our strong core tobacco businesses and new strategic investments with the tremendous potential for growth. First, our operating companies continue to give us the industry-leading portfolio in the U.S. through Marlboro, Black & Mild, Copenhagen, and hopefully soon IQOS. But now beyond these brands our investments in Juul, as well as Cronos, once closed, giving us exposure to new growth opportunities while also further diversifying our future income streams. The decision to pursue these investments stems from a desire to enhance Altria's long-term earnings and dividend growth, while also making progress on our harm reduction aspiration to help adult consumers switch from combustible cigarettes to non-combustible alternatives. We believe that Juul and Cronos present unique opportunities to meaningfully participate in fast-growing adjacent categories. Let's now move to our recently announced strategic investments starting with Juul. Through Juul, we have found a unique opportunity to not only participate meaningfully in the e-vapor category but to also support and even accelerate the transition to non-combustible alternative products by adult smokers. The Juul investment provides Altria with a significant stake in the largest and fastest growing e-vapor company with a highly-talented management team, successful end-market products, a strong innovation pipeline, and significant international opportunity. When you add the Juul's already substantial capabilities, our underage tobacco prevention expertise and ability to directly connect with adult smokers, we see a compelling future with long-term benefits for both, adult tobacco consumers and our shareholders.

The graphic below shows the guidance for 2019, a moderate increase. As the growth from JUUL and IQOS continue to develop market share, so will the revenues and earnings of Altria increase.

This shows the feelings of top management to the continued growth of the Altria Group business and shareholder return with increases in future cash flow driven by the IQOS product and other smokeless products. Also, Altria's product is inelastic in that the price can be increased without having the demand decrease a large amount compared to the price increase.

The graphic below shows the diverse products that are drivers of the company business in the United States and foreign countries.

Takeaways

Altria Group is a good investment choice for the income investor with its above-average growing dividend and a fair choice for the total return investor. Altria Group is 5.5% of The Good Business Portfolio and will be held to let it grow. If you want a growing dividend income and fair total return MO may be the right investment for you.

Recent Portfolio Changes

I intend to watch the earnings reports for the companies in the portfolio and may finally decide to trim my high flyers that are over 8% of the portfolio so I can invest in good companies on my buy list.

On March 22 added to position of Simulation Plus (SLP) from 0.45% of the portfolio to 0.60%. I will add slowly to this position as available cash allows.

On March 13 increased position of Realty Income Corp. (O) to 0.85% of the portfolio, I could use a bit more steady monthly income.

On March 12 the portfolio closed out the position of Arconic (ARNC) , I only have one more commodity play Freeport McMoRan (FCX) that I think will go up over time.

On March 11 the portfolio reduced the position of Arconic from 0.4% of the portfolio to 0.3%. I will sell the rest of this position within the month. The dividend was just cut, and forward growth is under-par.

On March 7 added to position of Simulation Plus from 0.33% of the portfolio to 0.45%. I will add slowly to this position as available cash allows.

On March 4, trimmed position of Hewlett Packard (HPQ) from 1.3% of the portfolio to 1.0%. The last earnings report was poor, and future growth looks weak at 2%, time to sell HPQ for a better business.

On February 28, trimmed position of Boeing (BA) from 16.1% of the portfolio to 15.8%. I love Boeing, but you have to have diversification.

On February 2 increased position of Realty Income Corp. to 0.7% of the portfolio, I could use a bit more steady monthly income.

On January 30 increased the position of Simulations Plus from 0.2% of the portfolio to 0.4%. I think their product may be the product of the future for drug testing.

On January 28 Bought a starter position of Realty Income Corp. , I could use a bit more steady income and hope to add to this holding in the future. Realty Income Corp. is now 0.4% of the portfolio.

On January 28 sold the remaining portion of Mondelez (MDLZ). The forward growth does not look good enough.

On January 24 increased the position of Digital Reality Investors (DLR) from 3.1% of the portfolio to 3.6%. I want to get DLR up to a full position of 4%.

On January 16 sold the remaining shares of 3M (MMM). I decided to sell this small position in order to reduce the number of positions with a new target number of 20 positions max from 25.

On January 11 started a new position in Lockheed (LMT) at 0.65% of the portfolio.

The Good Business Portfolio trims a position when it gets above 8% of the portfolio. The five top percentage of the portfolio companies in the portfolio are Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) at 8.3% of the portfolio, Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II (EOS) at 8.0% of the portfolio, Home Depot (HD) at 8.8% of the portfolio, Omega Health Investors (OHI) at 8.1% of the portfolio and Boeing (BA) at 13.8% of the portfolio. Therefore BA, EOS, JNJ, OHI, and Home Depot are now in trim position, but I am letting them run a bit since they are great companies.

Boeing is going to be pressed to 15% of the portfolio because of it being cash positive on 787 deferred plane costs at $316 Million in the first quarter of 2017, an increase from the fourth quarter. The first quarter earnings for 2018 were unbelievable at $3.64 compared too expected at $2.64. Farnborough Air Show sales in dollar value just beat out Air-Bus by about $6 Billion, and both companies had a great number of orders. Boeing received an order for 18 more KC-46A planes. The second-quarter 2018 earnings beat expectations by $0.06 at $3.33, but a good report was hurt by a write off expense on the KC-46 which has started delivery in 2019. Two KC-46A tankers were delivered in January 2019. As a result of the good fourth-quarter earnings, S&P CFRA raised the one-year price target to $500 for a possible 20% upside potential. Boeing has dropped in the last 2 weeks because of the second 737 Max-8 crash, and I look at this as an opportunity to buy BA at a reasonable price. This is just my opinion.

JNJ will be pressed to 9% of the portfolio because of its defensive nature in this post-BREXIT world. Earnings in the last quarter beat on the top and bottom line and Mr. Market did nothing. JNJ has an estimated dividend increase to $0.97/Qtr. in April 2019, which will be 57 years in a row of increases. JNJ is not a trading stock but a hold forever; it is now a strong buy as the healthcare sector remains under pressure.

For the total Good Business Portfolio, please see my article on The Good Business Portfolio: 2018 4th Quarter Earnings and Performance Review for the complete portfolio list and performance. Become a real-time follower, and you will get each quarter's performance after the next earnings season is over.

