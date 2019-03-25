E-Mini S&P 500: Have We Made A Top?

Mean-reversion trading seeks to capitalize on extreme changes in the price of a particular security or commodity, based on the assumption that it will revert to its previous state.

If the market comes down to 2789 to 2765, it is a very strong buying opportunity harmonically, with the daily, weekly, and monthly signals aligned at the B1/B2 levels.

The VC PMI artificial intelligence is telling us that the market has a bearish sentiment, but the moving average is bullish so it is a bit of a neutral signal.

Last Week's Report: Take Profits

If we look at the weekly report we published on March 16 on Seeking Alpha for the E-mini S&P 500 futures contract, our summary indicated that, if you are long, you should to take profits at 2864. The weekly high that was made last week was 2866.

After activating the target at 2864, the market completed the weekly structure that we anticipated in the March 16 report. Our subscribers in the Equity Management Academy Live Trading Room and our Seeking Alpha Marketplace service were able to get this information in time to take advantage of it to trade. We were able to capture the sell 1 (S1) level on a weekly basis at 2864.

Bearish Trend Momentum

By the market coming down after completing the pattern and closing below 2864, it activated a bearish trend momentum. Automatically, when the market confirms that a target is completed, the market is setup for a reversion to the mean or to test the average price or what we call the Variable Changing Price Momentum Indicator (VC PMI). The VC PMI is a 50:50 standard deviation level that we use to identify the daily, weekly and monthly average price. By calculating the average price, we can extrapolate the means above and below the mean. The levels that we identify are the highest probability based on the relative implied volatility factor of occurring. The S1 level is a 1:1 factor and has a 90% probability of reverting back down to the mean of 2803, which was last week's average price.

The market after testing and confirming the short trigger, came down to make a low of 2805.25; not quite coming down and testing the weekly average price that we have of 2803 but close enough. The VC PMI was able to give you the long signal, the target, and the reversion prospectively.

Harmonic Convergence

Even though the market continued to test the upper levels of supply, when the price got up to making a new high of 2866, it brought the price levels to an extreme level above the weekly, daily and monthly means. The artificial intelligence of the VC PMI clearly identifies these levels in red. When the price is at these levels, and the price equals the same spread across the daily, weekly and monthly (a harmonic convergence), even though each analysis is done independently, it is the highest probability of a reversion to occur in the short, intermediate and long term. The market came right down from the high Friday and almost activated the weekly average. The market closed near the low of the day at about 2807.50.

Weekly Trend Momentum: Bearish

The weekly trend momentum for next week is 2763. With the market closing above 2763, the market is still bullish coming into next week. The weekly VC PMI or weekly average for next week is 2827. With the market closing below this, we are coming into next week with a bearish sentiment. If the market closes above 2827, it would negate this bearish sentiment to neutral.

The market as we come into next week, according to the VC PMI, has demand levels for support that could be activated, and if you are short, you should take profits at the buy 1 (B1) and buy 2 (B2) levels of demand at 2789 to 2765. When or if the price reaches 2789, it is a 90% probability that the market will revert back from there. On the first touch, the market completes the target and the VC PMI program goes neutral and waits to activate the next trigger point. From these levels we are looking at a 90% probability from the B1 level and 95% probability from the B2 level that if the price is activated and closes above those prices, the market activates a very strong signal as we come into next week.

At the same time we have to see how the market reacts; if it rallies back up to 2827, and if it closes above 2827, it activates the upper levels of the extreme above the mean with the S1 target of 2845 and S2 of 2888 as we come into next week.

March 13 Prediction

On March 13 in the Mean Reversion Trading chat room, we commented: "The ES and the NQ have entered a critical period of time and price have come together harmonically. This week the VC PMI will define if the supply up here short, intermediate and long term is greater than the demand. So far, the demand has been greater bringing prices to this critical level. We want to be vigilant about the reversion unfolding from this supply area and monitor the numbers daily, weekly and monthly for short trigger points. Markets are extremely overbought in all three trends."

Next Week

As we come into next week, to review, the VC PMI artificial intelligence is telling us that the market has a bearish sentiment, but the moving average is bullish so it is a bit of a neutral signal. If the market comes down to 2789 to 2765, it is a very strong buying opportunity harmonically, aligning itself with the daily, weekly, and monthly signals at the B1 and B2 levels. This is what we teach our subscribers, to trade the structure, daily, weekly and monthly of the VC PMI artificial intelligence automated algorithm.

The VC PMI Automated Algorithm

We use the proprietary Variable Changing Price Momentum Indicator (VC PMI) to analyze the precious metals markets and several indices. The primary driver of the VC PMI is the principle of reversion to the mean ("Mean Reversion Models of Financial Markets;" "The Power of Mean Reversion in Factor-Based Investing"), which is combined with a range of analytical tools, including fundamental logic, wave counts, Fibonacci ratios, Gann principles, supply and demand levels, pivot points, moving averages, and momentum indicators. The science of Vedic Mathematics is used to combine these elements into a comprehensive, accurate, and highly predictive trading system.

Mean-reversion trading seeks to capitalize on extreme changes in the price of a particular security or commodity, based on the assumption that it will revert to its previous state. This theory can be applied to both buying and selling, as it allows a trader to profit on unexpected upswings and buy low when an abnormal low occurs. By identifying the average price (the mean) or price equilibrium based on yesterday's supply and demand factors, we can extrapolate the extreme above this average price and the extreme below it. When prices trade at these extreme levels, it is between 90% (Sell 1 or Buy 1 level) and 95% (Sell 2 or Buy 2 level), probable that prices will revert back to the mean by the end of the trading session. I used this system to analyze the gold and silver markets.

Strengths And Weaknesses

The main strength of the VC PMI is the ability to identify a specific structure with price levels traders can execute with a high degree of accuracy. The program is flexible enough to adjust to market volatility and alerts you when such changes take place, so one can adjust strategies accordingly. Such changes include when the market breaks out of a consolidation phase or a trend accelerates. Such volatility usually happens when the market has produced a signal at the S2 or B2 level, and the market closes above or below these extreme levels.

The day trading program then confirms that a higher fractal in price has been identified, and the market will move significantly higher, although the same principle applies if the market falls significantly. By the price closing above the S2 level, it indicates that the buying demand is greater than the supply. This means that the market has found support for the next price fractal. Conversely, the price closing below the B2 level indicates that the selling pressure has met demand greater than supply at the extreme below the mean, and prices should revert back to the mean.

The basic concept of the VC PMI is that the program trades the extremes of supply and demand based on the average price daily, weekly, and monthly.

The strongest relationship we find in the algorithm is when the daily price is harmonically in alignment with the weekly and monthly indicators. We call this "harmonic timing." Such an indication produces the highest probability (90%) that the price will revert from these levels to its daily, weekly, or monthly average.

