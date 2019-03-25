Market Applying 12% Discount Rate To Ivanhoe's DRC Assets

The long-term time horizon required to really extract the value from Ivanhoe's premier copper project just does not fit with the instability and kleptocracy of the DRC.

Note: my net present value ("NPV") estimates in this article use my own long-term metal prices for copper ($3.17 per lb.), nickel ($7.26 per lb.), and zinc ($1.13 per lb.). All other metal prices are those used by Ivanhoe Mines in their technical reports. In some cases, my NPV estimates may be higher than those found in the studies published by Ivanhoe.

Introduction

Canadian-based Ivanhoe Mines (IVN.TO; OTCQX:IVPAF) is the largest junior miner on the planet, assuming you define junior miner as a developer who is not yet in production. The (English) voice of Ivanhoe is the Founder and Executive Co-Chairman, Robert Friedland, a well-known mining entrepreneur. The (Chinese) voice of Ivanhoe is now (as of September 2018) the Non-Executive Co-Chairman, Yufeng "Miles" Sun, the President of CITIC Metal Group Limited. CITIC Metal is a wholly-owned subsidiary of China International Trust Investment Corporation (CITIC Limited), China's largest transnational conglomerate. CITIC Group, a Chinese state-owned enterprise, owns 58% of CITIC Limited.

Miles & Robert shaking hands on the deal that made the Chinese government an indirect owner of 19.5% of Ivanhoe Mines:

image source: ivanhoemines.com

Regardless of my views on the merits of investing in Ivanhoe, I found my time spent analyzing the company to be very constructive because the ultimate successes or failures of the company will have a fundamental impact on copper, platinum, palladium, and zinc.

Ivanhoe has a remarkable portfolio of assets. Its Platreef project in the Bushveld Complex of South Africa is projected to be the lowest-cost platinum group elements ("PGE") project in the world and may ultimately be the largest if the full Phase 3 capacity expansion is completed. Its Kamoa-Kakula project in the Democratic Republic of the Congo ("DRC") is the world's 4th largest copper discovery and the largest in Africa. It is the largest undeveloped copper deposit in the world and it is very high grade. The plan is to mine the Kakula section first where the average grade over the life of the mine plan exceeds 5% and incrementally add additional production from the nearby Kansoko, Kakula West and Kamoa North mines. At full Phase 3 capacity with all mines producing ore for the central concentrator, this would be the largest copper mine in the world. Its Kipushi project in the DRC is a past producing mine (1993) that the company is upgrading to restart with the intention of focusing on its ultra-high-grade zinc resource grading an astounding 35% zinc.

The following presentation slide shows the location of these 3 mines in Africa:

Ivanhoe is currently trading for USD $2.46 per share which gives it a market capitalization of $2.56 billion. For reference, here is a historical chart of the shares trading in the U.S.:

Data by YCharts

After going through all of Ivanhoe's development projects and constructing a detailed financial model that brings everything together, I added together Ivanhoe's share of the net present value ("NPV") of the combined projects using a 12% discount rate for the DRC projects and a 10% discount rate for the South Africa project. I divided this number by the fully diluted shares outstanding and guess what I got as a final NPV per share value? $2.46 per share. The exact same value that the stock is currently trading for.

I am going to do a brief run through each project. After that, I will bring everything together and give you my humble perspective on this company's prospects.

Platreef

Platreef is near Mokopane in the Bushveld Igneous Complex of South Africa. It is owned by an entity called Ivanplats which is 64%-owned by Ivanhoe, 26%-owned by broad-based, black empowerment (B-BBEE) partners (note: foreign-owned miners operating in South Africa must have a B-BBEE partner that owns at least 25% of a project), and 10%-owned by a Japanese consortium of ITOCHU Corporation, Japan Oil, Gas and Metals National Corporation, and Japan Gas Corporation.

Platreef is a major project with an upfront CAPEX requirement of $1.5 billion. Underground development construction started a couple of years ago and it looks like it will be another 2 to 3 years until the mine begins producing but this still remains dependent on a $1 billion debt financing package to come through. The feasibility study included a 5-year timeline for pre-construction and development. Ivanhoe has so far spent $200 million on this project.

The following diagram from the feasibility study provides an overview of the underground workings that will extend to a depth exceeding 1,100 meters:

The primary aspect of the first phase of development is putting Shafts 1 & 2 into place. Shaft 1 has been sunk to the 850 level and is expected to be completed in 2020. The initial lateral development at the 450, 750, 850, and 950 levels are being completed as Shaft 1 reaches these levels. The initial above-ground development of Shaft 2 is now underway. Shaft 2 will serve as the production shaft and the primary access to the mine. It will be used both to lower personnel and equipment into the mine and to lift the ore to the surface.

One thing I do not like about Platreef is that it is literally surrounded by residential areas, as can be seen in the following aerial photo from the feasibility study:

This close proximity means the projects dust, noise, and road traffic could cause problems. The feasibility study highlights the potential for negative social impacts in the following paragraph:

This should not be taken lightly. According to at least one news report, there have already been protests from the locals demanding salary increases. Curiously, Ivanhoe does not mention this in their news releases.

The most important thing to note about Platreef is that the economics are really mediocre given the significant upfront CAPEX associated with the expensive sinking of shafts and underground development. The after-tax NPV in the feasibility study using a 10% discount rate is $500 million, but keep in mind that Ivanhoe only owns 64% of this.

source: Platreef feasibility study

In my financial model, I have Ivanhoe's share of the NPV at only $256 million after including 8% interest costs on the expected $1 billion of debt financing for the project. What it comes down to is the fact that this project will not be cash flow positive until the end of next decade assuming production starts in 2023 and after including interest costs. Once all the capital has been sunk and the debt paid off, the free cash flow margins of ~50% will be great though. Platreef is expected to sit at the very bottom of the PGE cost curve.

Kamoa-Kakula

The bulk of Ivanhoe's market valuation is no doubt derived from the massive Kamoa-Kakula project in the DRC. Ivanhoe owns 39.6%, Zijin Mining (OTCPK:ZIJMF; OTCPK:ZIJMY) owns 39.6%, and Geccamines, the DRC's state-owned mining company, owns 20%. The combined Indicated resource at Kamoa-Kakula holds 1.39 billion tonnes of ore underneath a 72.2 square kilometer area grading 2.64% copper. This is 36.6 million tonnes of contained copper. If you throw in the Inferred resource, estimated to hold 5.55 million tonnes of copper, you have enough copper to supply the world for 2 years. The following slide shows how Kamoa-Kakula towers over other large undeveloped projects:

source: Ivanhoe Mines investor presentation

Ivanhoe & Zijin are planning a 3-stage approach that will begin with the development of the highest-grade resources at Kakula. The following graphic shows the planned progression that is to occur over a 37-year mine life:

source: Ivanhoe Mines press release

The Kakula Mine (shown in orange above) will mine roughly 4.7 million tonnes of ore grading over 5% copper over a 25-year mine life. Even though it is an underground project, the exceptional high-grades translate into strong economics. The after-tax NPV of only the Kakula mine using a 12% discount rate is $3.64 billion. The after-tax NPV of the full 3-staged development of Kakula, Kamoa, and Kansoko using a 12% discount rate is estimated to be $5.65 billion. (It is over $10 billion using an 8% discount rate.)

My valuation of the company does not include the additional value from the full 3-stages of the project which comes out to roughly $800 million. If successful, the Kansoko Mine of stage 2 (shown in blue above) will not likely come online until the end of next decade and the Kakula West Mine of stage 3 (shown in green above) would come online in the early-to-mid 2030s.

Kipushi

Ivanhoe does not have any formal timelines in their investor materials of what mines will come online when as much still depends upon the timing of the debt financing for Platreef and no doubt the objectives of its Chinese partners as it relates to Kakula. It seems probable that its Kipushi zinc mine in the South of the DRC may be the first one to produce metal, potentially in 2021. Kipushi is 68% owned by Ivanhoe and 32% owned by Geccamines.

source: ivanhoemines.com

An 11-year mine life is planned for Kipushi over which average annual zinc production will be roughly 225,000 tonnes. This is enough to potentially make Kipushi a top 10 zinc producer.

I estimate the after-tax NPV of Kipushi to be $760 million using a 12% discount rate with Ivanhoe's 68% share being worth $517 million.

The Combined Financial Picture

Ivanhoe had $656 million in cash at the end of Q3 2018 thanks to the major investment in the company by CITIC Metal and Zijin Mining also contributing more to maintain their roughly 10% share of the company. Assuming they get the $1 billion debt financing to finish the development of Platreef, my financial model shows that they will be able to bring all 3 projects into production without having to raise any additional equity. Ivanhoe currently does not have any debt so there will also be additional scope down the road to take on more debt for financing the DRC projects if need be. If the Platreef debt financing is delayed, the company has enough cash to get Kipushi into production and it will likely generate $200 million+ of annual free cash flow. From a shares outstanding standpoint, it looks like the current fully diluted amount of 1.04 billion shares will be the maximum.

Assuming Kipushi starts producing in 2021, Kakula starts in 2022, and Platreef starts in 2023, my cash flow modeling has the company exiting 2025 with $1.17 billion in cash and no debt (assuming they pay off the $1 billion of Platreef debt financing). The stock is currently trading for 3.2 times my 2026 estimate of $.78 per share.

In the latter half of next decade, with all 3 projects in production, I have Ivanhoe generating about $800 million per year in free cash flow. They would be able to pay out $500 million in dividends each year while moving forward to advance their Kamoa-Kakula project into the largest copper project in the world. If everything goes reasonably well, Ivanhoe would likely join the ranks of the lowest tier of majors by the end of next decade.

From now until the latter half of next decade Ivanhoe is not as undervalued as some of the other mid-tier producers that I have recommended. The real value with Ivanhoe is beyond this point when they could potentially have 40%+ annual free cash margins and be able to continue to expand their DRC holdings. (Note: this does not include any increased taxes that are likely to come from the change in the mining code.) They would be able to grow faster than their competitors. This points to the fact that Ivanhoe is an exceptional long-term opportunity, however, the question has to be asked, what could possibly go wrong in the DRC over the next 20 to 30 years to wipe out this opportunity? Looking at the history of this fragile nation, I would say, a lot.

The Big Issue

I am no expert on the DRC but I have been to undeveloped areas of Africa. As a Westerner, I have some first-hand experience and perspective on how vast a difference there is between the two.

My primary concern with respect to the DRC is that the leaders are kleptocratic. Conflict is less of a concern since these projects are far from the war zones in the Eastern DRC. There is a view that Ivanhoe is in partnership with the DRC government because Geccamines is a major shareholder of both their projects there but this is naive.

In 2018, the DRC government renigged on its 2002 Mining Code and according to this report, Geccamines was actually involved in the writing of the new higher tax mining law proving that it is really just an outlet for the government to increase their take when they want to. This report noted the following:

However, although public confrontations between miners and governments are not unusual, one can wonder why the DRC’s reform has generated such level of bitterness. A few factors may perhaps explain this: The relationship between foreign miners and the CEO of Gécamines, whose company is a shareholder in many mining companies in DRC and who is said to have been instrumental in the new law, is known to be particularly tense;

Mining companies tend to resent the fact they are getting publicly blamed for not giving enough back to the country when a number of NGOs report that little of the large amounts of taxes and duties paid by the industry to state agencies find their way to the general population or into public infrastructure and services;

Whilst in 2012 extensive conversations had taken place between mining companies and Congolese officials on some proposed amendments to the 2002 mining code, the new law is said to bear little connection with what had been discussed and to have been drafted with no consideration for the concerns previously expressed by mining companies and their financiers. However one aspect more than any other that may have led to this confrontation is the method used in the new law. Contrary to the approach taken in other African countries which have recently implemented very substantial reforms of their mining codes, the DRC law does not provide any clear transitional period for the application of the new regime. Nor does it seem to offer any flexibility as to the way some of the new obligations may apply or accrued rights may be retained even only in part. It simply ignores the existing rights of the mining companies that invested in reliance on the 2002 Mining Code and imposes on them a new set of fiscal, financial and operational obligations.

To the extent that Ivanhoe is successful in the DRC, it seems it will only be a matter of time before the government steps in for more of "their share" of the profits. These government leaders simply do not respect the value—time commitment, expertise, financial costs, and infrastructure development—that these large mining firms bring to the table.

I think we can learn a lot from who is not involved in the DRC—all the majors except for Glencore. There is a reason why they have left (e.g., Freeport) or have chosen to not get involved despite the superior potential of the resources there.

Strategic Conclusion

For the beforementioned reasons, I am not going to invest in Ivanhoe. Mining is a difficult enough business, let alone owning a company where you have a dishonorable thief as a fellow owner of 2 of your 3 projects.

Investors tend to look at mining companies in isolation. I always look at them from the perspective of what the alternatives are. It is one thing for me to write-off a company like Ivanhoe before my subscribers, but I do so given the fact that I have demonstrated alternatives that I think will ultimately be worth more in 5 to 10 years, even if the DRC does not increase their take on Ivanhoe's bottom line.

The long-term time horizon required to really extract the value from Ivanhoe's premier copper project just does not fit with the instability and kleptocracy of the DRC. More generally, my philosophy on mining investment is that I am going to stick to quality jurisdictions. I am willing to invest in unpopular jurisdictions at the right discount rate if I see them as miscalculated by the consensus but, if anything, I suspect that the DRC has not been miscalculated enough.

Ivanhoe may be more interesting someday if they begin paying a high dividend. A high and steady dividend gives investors a timeline for having their initial investment principal returned to them even if there is a lot of share price volatility. This scenario is still a long way off for Ivanhoe as it will likely still be a few years until they even get a mine into production.

At present, I see Ivanhoe as simply priced using a higher discount rate for the DRC assets (e.g., 12%). However, given the characters at play here I would demand a higher discount rate for the DRC assets (e.g., 15%+) to give me a better runway to achieve an above-average return on my investment. To take on above-average investment risk, one needs to have above average rewards. At present, I see Ivanhoe as fairly priced but with a little overoptimism.

I hope the company is successful. I hope they are very successful because this will benefit a great deal of Africans with economic opportunity.

