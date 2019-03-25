Wix: Poised For Multiple New Adventures With A Crop Of Significant New Products

Wix: Putting things in context

Timing in life is said to be everything. We had the opportunity to visit with the General Manager of Wix, USA, Joe Pollaro on Wednesday. Of course Wednesday happened to be the day Wix shares took off and made back most of what they had lost in late February, when the company reported earnings and provided what some thought was disappointing guidance. That said, our interview was not for the purpose of figuring out how to trade Wix shares but to try to determine just how realistic the guidance was and what might be the upsides and market position of the company.

This is not an article about the market as a whole, or the market for tech stocks. But I can’t help but observe that Wix (WIX) occupies a middle ground between the crème de la crème of the hyper-growth universe, and everything else. Logically, it seems to this writer as though investors are going to look for names that are a little bit less highly valued than the prominent elite, but which do not have the issues associated with the more controversial names in the IT space. Wix shares, currently selling at an EV/S of about 7X are perhaps not cheap-but they are hardly are priced at the stratospheric levels that now are the norm for the “best” of the hyper-growth IT names.

Mr. Pollaro has been with Wix since 2014. Before that he was an investment banker at JP Morgan where he specialized in the Internet and Digital Media area. He generally serves as the point of contact for American investors and analysts-it should be noted that Wix is headquartered in Israel.

I have written about Wix several times now; the last time I wrote about the name for SA was a bit more than a year ago, but I have published several blogs on the company on my Ticker Target. Com web site. As previously mentioned, Wix announced the results of its fiscal 2018 year and fourth quarter late last month. While the results themselves were quite strong with a noticeable beat in terms of revenues and earnings, the problem was the company’s forecast which was disappointing enough such that the shares fell by 16% from their high point, to their recent low earlier this month. Today’s move has made back a bit more than half of that fall. The move comes on the heels of a positive initiation from Guggenheim-but I am not inclined to think that was the major factor in the appreciation in the last couple of days.

Wix shares, as will be discussed later in this article, are considerably undervalued in terms of the company’s EV/S ratio when compared to a very modest 3-year growth estimate of just greater than 30%. And the company’s free cash flow margin is greater than average for its growth rate cohort. I think that investors are starting to realize that this company’s valuation is one of the last bargains to be had in the midst of escalating valuations for the strongest growth names.

Wix has had a habit of guiding to growth rates that are less than might be realistically expected as it excludes revenue from its newest products for which it has no substantial experience in making its forecast. Much of the time that hasn’t proven to be a huge factor in terms of the company’s subsequent performance. It seems likely, based on our conversation on Wednesday, that this year it might be reasonable to expect that the company expects to noticeably exceed the growth rate to which it guided. The most important factor in that expectation is that this is the year in which it expects to achieve a substantial revenue contribution from Wix Code after about a 1-year gestation period.

The company is expecting that this will be a year in which it starts to sell to creative agencies and enterprises and to develop clients with an ACV in the 6-figure range or even higher. Its forecast is based on spending an extra $15-$20 million to develop a dedicated enterprise sales force, but the forecast doesn’t include any revenue from sales that are likely to come from that channel. This creates an excellent set-up for consistent quarters of beat and raise throughout the course of next year and is the core of the rationale to own the shares, I believe

Wix Code and some other innovative products

Wix has been around for a considerable period and for most of its life it has sold tools to create web sites to the consumer/civilian market. These days, somewhat incredibly to this writer, the company is still getting more than 2 million registered users each month and that figure continues to rise. There is, no doubt, a social commentary that might be made about just how many people are creating web sites and who might have the time or the inclination to interact with all of those sites. Over time, there is more demand for people to evaluate web site builders than there is demand for new entrants in the space. But that is the business on which the core of Wix has been built and it continues to drive growth in the mid 20% range.

A couple of years ago, Wix enhanced its offering by adding an AI component to its tool set and this feature created a fair amount of excitement and helped the company sustain growth of close to 40%. Wix continue to be thought to offer the leading set of tools for citizen web developers, and it has certainly been successful in competing against smaller rivals and in some cases, driving them out of the North American market.

But like many IT vendors, the future for Wix will be its ability to drive its technology into the enterprise and to persuade professional web developers and designers to use it tools, either in agencies or in the enterprise. That is the market for which Wix Code was developed, and it is one of the principle opportunities that are not really well recognized by many investors and analysts at this point.

Wix Code is exceptionally highly rated by 3rd party evaluators such as a firm with the felicitous name of Website Builders. It has a rating quite a bit higher than competitors. I have never used Code and I doubt that I ever will. But according to what I have been able to determine, Code allows users to utilize a vast array of information that can automatically populate web sites with pages and content. I could go through some of the things that Code can do, that cannot be readily done any other way. But that wouldn’t really do much for making the investment case for Wix.

Suffice to say, if one has a web site design studio, or runs the promotional efforts of an enterprise using social media and other applications, Wix Code offers functionality and productivity that has not been available in some other solution till now. Code resides in the Wix editor and so far Wix does not charge a premium price for Code. I imagine the company will establish separate premium pricing plans for Code as part of its marketing push selling to creative web development agencies.

Code has been available for about a year now, and it has generated some revenue for the company. But according to Joe Pollaro, this will be the year that Code generates a noticeable amount of revenue. How much-well Wix management doesn’t really know and thus it estimated essentially zero when it put together guidance. But it seemed clear to me during our conversation that Mr. Pollaro is exceptionally optimistic and I would interpret his commentary to suggest that Code will add several hundred points to the growth rate above the level the company has forecast.

Wix has launched several other products, which are not included in guidance, but which may have some noticeable impact on results during 2019 and beyond. Two of those solutions are Ascend by Wix and Wix Turbo. Again, based on my conversation with Mr. Pollaro, I think Ascend by Wix, which is a suite of 20 products that can be used as a form of a CRM solution (my definition, not his), has a substantial, although unquantified revenue potential. These days, Wix has about 4 million paying users-even a 1% penetration for Ascend would add about $10 million/year in annual revenues on a current estimated revenue base of $760 million. For a SMB business that is looking for a simple way to track user interactions, and is already working with a Wix built web site, adding Ascend would seem to be a very logical decision. I imagine the attach rate will be far greater than 1% of the current installed base and will be at least double digits for new Wix users. Ascend is also not included in the company’s 2019 top-line forecast.

Wix has also introduced a set of features that it calls Turbo. Turbo was introduced within the last 30 days and its business impact has yet to be determined. For many web site owners, speed is a big deal. It is said that a 1 second delay in loading can reduce conversions by 7% and 40% of consumers will leave a site that has a load time of greater than 3 seconds. Lots of very impatient users.

Turbo is not a separately charged product and its features are available with all of the company’s plans. It will, apparently, however, improve the company’s competitive position. The following quote comes from TechCo, and the entire article can be found through this link.

“Wix is considered one of the best website builders on the market today, and our own extensive testing has seen it rise above its peers in our results. As well as the speed improvements of Wix Turbo, the website builder boasts one of the most extensive catalogs of helpful features that do more for you and your site. Plus, with an AI-powered site developer built into the platform, you don’t have to be a pro to build a high-quality website.”

Presumably, Turbo will improve the company’s market share, but again, it is impossible to say just how much these performance improvements might add to revenue above the forecast.

Wix has also launched its payments capability which allows developers to include a payment feature within the sites that they build. The product was rolled out in the US in Q4 and it should start generating some revenues in the next few quarters. Unlike Code, Ascend and Turbo, the company has included some modest forecast for revenues associated with its payment product in the current forecast. Payments has proven to be a big deal for the closest Wix analog company, Shopify (SHOP), but of course essentially 100% of Shopify’s customers have built a store whose function is to take payments. That is far less true for Wix and thus it would probably not appropriate to try to extrapolate the impact that payments has had for SHOP onto the Wix base.

Competition in the Web Building space.

One of the issues that frequently crops up in discussing Wix is competition. There are lots of web site builders and lots of individuals who want to launch web site builders. There is a certain logic to that. A company such as Wix is still adding 150k paying users/quarter and is still averaging around 2 million additional registered users per month. Entrepreneurial coders see those statistics and wonder how they can get a piece of the action. Sadly, most of them fail and the market is really far more concentrated than many readers might imagine.

Wix has been the most prominent company in its space for some time now, and competition is certainly not increasing, and may be lessening according to Mr. Pollaro. That is one of those contentions that is very hard to measure-there certainly isn’t an agreed way of determining market share in the web building space.

The leading competitors are Wordpress, GoCentral, Weebly and Squarespace.I doubt that there is any way to evaluate all of the competitors and decide who has the “best” solution. That said, one can get plenty of advice on the subject from a variety of sources. I have linked here with the work of a couple of analysts who writes about features and functions in the space. One likes Wix and the other recommends Squarespace.

In terms of market share, Wix has enjoyed the top spot for a long time. I have linked here to one study that looks at market share. I think it is fair to say that Weebly was willing to sell itself to Square because of demand and financial issues. Wordpress is open source technology and has been a favorite of developers. Wix Code is likely to have a material impact on Wordpress. Most users think that GoDaddy’s Go Central has too many limitations and less flexibility than the competition. Because it belongs to GoDaddy it will be around indefinitely, but it is not a particular focus of GoDaddy. The reviews I have seen suggest that Squarespace has a competitive product that some users find attractive compared to the Wix offering That said, Squarespace is much smaller than Wix and lacks the sales and marketing clout of its larger rival. It is a private company and has been around for 16 years without really showing breakout performance.

I got no sense that Wix has been having demand issues for any reason, but certainly it is not losing market share at this time to any of its best-known competitors according to Mr. Pollaro.

Some thoughts on guidance, margins and valuation

One of the more inevitable concomitants of talking to a country general manager is that an interlocutor such as this writer is not likely to secure a plethora of financial data. Wix reported a month ago, and as mentioned, the results that it reported were more than satisfactory. Just to refresh the recollection of readers-Wix revenues grew by 38%; non-GAAP operating income more than doubled and reached a 12% margin, free cash flow rose by 67% for the quarter and by 45% for the year. These numbers all handily beat published prior consensus expectations. I should note that readers should subtract a few hundred basis points from the reported revenue growth rate due to the impact of the changed relationship between Wix and Google (GOOG) in which Wix gets to count more revenue from the relationship, but without any corresponding increase in gross profit.

The problem that drove the shares down was investor dissatisfaction with guidance. I think to a degree, Wix sets guidance not overwhelmingly based on some internal forecast, but based on what prior expectations, at least in so far as they are published might have been. I am not inclined to think that guidance represents a real bottoms-up forecast, and in this case, that policy had a substantial impact on investor perceptions.

The company is forecasting revenue growth of about 26% and free cash flow growth of about 35%, at the mid-point. That will take free cash flow margins to almost 18%. These results, if obtained, will propel the company into the “Rule of 40” club which suggests company’s who achieve a combination of percentage growth and free cash flow margins of greater than 40% are performing at a high level. Some analysts use the Rule of 40 in either screening or as an aid in decision making.

The forecast resulted in a few positive earnings revisions, but the Raymond James analyst downgraded the shares. Earlier this week, the analyst at Guggenheim initiated coverage on the name at a buy.

During the course of the conference call, Wix senior management observed that its forecast didn’t include revenue contribution from its newest products. I reaffirmed that in my conversation with Joe Pollaro and I think one needs to adjust revenue growth expectations accordingly. I am forecasting that revenue growth this year, which is forecast to be 26% by the company, will actually be 32% when including the contributions from Code and Ascend. The opportunities that are available to Wix in selling to agencies, and the aggressive spend going to that market suggest to me an expectation of noticeable success. And Ascend is one of those natural adjacencies-it almost is a question as to why a web site owner wouldn’t want Ascend as an add-on given the value of the information that the application collects to most businesses.

Using revenues of $795 million as opposed to the consensus value of $760 million for the current year brings the EV/S calculation to less than 7X. That is one of the more attractive valuations for the growth cohort in the low thirty percent range. And 18% free cash flow margins, as projected, bring that metric to far above the average free cash flow margin for company’s in its growth cohort.

Obviously basing valuation on a forecast that is not consistent with management guidance can be risky. And it can be difficult to forecast the revenue growth of newer products with minimal history. But I think it is inappropriate to reach an investment conclusion absent some kind of understanding that these products are potentially major contributors to revenues and profits. And Code has been available for more than a year now-I think it will have a meaningful impact with the agencies/studios that specialize in web site/web app developments.

It has proven to be rare for companies to be able to produce decent profitability and cash flow generation while growing at or above 30%. That makes Wix particularly attractive as an investment. And I think the growth in gross margin percentages is as good an indicator as any that Wix is not seeing any profound pricing pressure or competitive inroads into its space. In these days, in which some analysts are willing to recommend unprofitable companies with EV/S of 25X in order to chase growth, it is refreshing to find a name with solid growth that is not valued at crazy levels. I think Wix could readily sustain much greater valuation if my growth expectations are fulfilled; and if not its valuation is at a level where risk is less than many other names. I think there is certainly the potential for significant positive alpha.

Disclosure: I am/we are long WIX. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.