Cintas Fails To Make It To My Watchlist

The company's future doesn't look bleak, but investors need to pay special attention to the macroeconomic environment considering it is a cyclical stock.

Introduction

Today, I focus on identifying the growth prospects of Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS), which operates in an undercovered sector, and the stock is followed by only a handful of investors and analysts. In this analysis, I try to identify whether Cintas provides an attractive investment opportunity, or is undercovered for a reason.

Investment thesis

Cintas shares have gained 15% over the last 12 months, and the continued growth prospects of the U.S. economy have painted a rosy outlook for the company's future.

(Source - Morningstar)

A deep dive into business strategies of the company and the macroeconomic outlook reveals a few worrying developments for investors, and shares are trading significantly higher to my fair value estimate.

Company overview & business strategy

Cintas is the largest provider of uniform solutions in the U.S., and has a significant market share of the uniform solutions industry. It prioritizes uniforms for the working American, and as such, the company's performance is dependent on the stage of the business cycle.

The uniforms segment dominates the revenue streams of the company, but the management is continuously trying to diversify its revenue sources by providing a wide variety of products and services to its customers.

(Source - Cintas)

In order to diversify its revenue sources, the company has involved in a number of acquisitions over the years, and I believe Cintas will search for such inorganic growth opportunities in the future as well. In particular, the company will focus on acquiring companies which present an option to cross sell the existing services provided by Cintas.

M&A activities of Cintas

(Source - Crunch Base)

A primary business strategy of the company is to strike more deals with the growing small and medium businesses without an existing uniform program. This strategy has helped the company achieve growth in the recent past, and the management is focused on implementing more strategies to generate higher revenue from the existing customer base as well.

Cintas is now providing order tracking and other related services online, which is a strategy implemented by the management to add a layer of convenience to its customers. I strongly believe such innovative strategies will help the company maintain its competitive advantages for a long period of time to come.

Maintaining healthy relationships with its existing customer base and providing a top-of-the-class customer service to existing and potential customers are two main business priorities of the company, as these differentiate Cintas from its peers and help sustain the competitive advantages for an extended time period. Arguably, companies operating in the uniform solutions industry cannot build competitive advantages by offering differentiated products, so they have to rely on building relationships with clients and expanding their scale to ensure the ability to earn excess returns for a prolonged time period.

Another business strategy of the company is to provide complementary products and services to its customers. This has enabled the company to retain most of its customers in the past, and has proven to be a winning strategy for the company.

Evaluation of financial statements & valuation

Cintas has been a great growth story, and has continued to grow at a stellar rate since the financial crisis. The last couple of years have been outstanding years for Cintas from a revenue growth perspective, primarily driven by acquisitions, higher competitive advantages, and better-than-expected growth of the U.S. economy.

(Source - Author; prepared based on data from company filings)

More importantly, profit margins have also improved along with the revenue growth at a steady pace. As the leader of the industry, Cintas enjoys cost advantages, and these have been instrumental in maintaining profit margins over the last few years.

(Source - Author prepared based on data from company filings)

The management expects to see a decline in operating margin in fiscal 2020, primarily based on the fact that there is one less working day in fiscal 2020 in comparison to fiscal 2019.

"Fiscal 2020 operating income margin will be reduced by about 10 to 15 basis points in comparison to fiscal 2019. The negative impact on the margin occurs because certain expenses, like amortization of uniforms and entrance mats are expensed on a monthly basis as opposed to on a daily basis. And we will have one less day of revenue to cover the expenses. Please keep these headwinds in mind when modeling our fiscal 2020 results." - Paul Adler, Vice President

Cintas reports its revenue in two different segments.

1. Uniform rental and facility services

2. Other

The uniform rental and facility services segment accounts for the bulk of company earnings and profits, and the growth of this segment is vital to achieve future earnings growth.

(Source - Author prepared based on data from company filings)

Despite the significant growth of this segment in the recent past, the future might become challenging for this segment as the U.S. is currently in the late stage of the business cycle. Even though a recession might be a few years away, investors should leave a handsome margin of safety before investing in a cyclical company such as Cintas.

Competition in the industry is also expected to increase in the near future, and new forces might aggressively pursue market share by offering price discounts and superior quality customer service, which will pose a threat to Cintas to retain its competitive advantages. As such, I will be using conservative assumptions in my valuation model to leave a meaningful margin of safety as the uncertainty related to future earnings is high.

Long-term debt has remained at elevated levels for Cintas for quite some time now, and the current debt to equity ratio stands at 0.84. However, considering bulk of debt repayments are scheduled beyond 2022, I believe Cintas will not experience any credit troubles in the foreseeable future.

Debt repayment schedule

(Source - Form 10-Q)

Free cash flow has grown consistently over the last half a decade, which has been helpful in distributing dividends to shareholders. The free cash flow generation ability of the company will be a key to achieve future growth as the company is focused on more inorganic growth activities.

(Source - Author prepared based on data from company filings)

In order to value Cintas shares, I used a two-stage free cash flow model. Key assumptions used in this analysis are listed below:

Revenue growth rate of 4.5% in the next five years and 1% in perpetuity Operating profit margin of 17% in the next five years and 18% in perpetuity Cost of equity of 9.84% Beta of 1.28 in the next five years and 1.05 in perpetuity Return on capital of 28% in the stable growth period

With these assumptions, I arrived at a fair value estimate of $143.42 for Cintas, which represents a downside of 27% from the current market price.

(Source - Author's calculations and assumptions)

The fair value estimate should only act as a guidance for investors, but I believe there is no margin of safety in investing in Cintas at the current market price. If we consider all the variables, investors should indeed stay away from Cintas at these prices. There are a few reasons for me to believe so.

Cintas is a cyclical company, and its revenues significantly vary with the stage of the business cycle the U.S. is in. Now that we are already in the late stage of the cycle, I believe investors should not take a chance with Cintas knowing that the share price might plummet if economic growth slows down.

On the other hand, competition for Cintas is expected to increase in the future, and the company will look for inorganic growth opportunities to retain a high growth rate in the next decade. However, increasing competition for the services provided by Cintas might result in competition for such target companies as well, and Cintas might end up paying premium prices to acquire targets and these investments will take a long period of time to provide returns in excess of the costs involved. In addition, even if Cintas avoids paying premium prices to acquire target companies, the company will find it difficult to achieve expected growth prospects from the acquisition of these target companies if competitors start eating into Cintas' market share.

Overall, considering future growth prospects of the company and the macroeconomic outlook, I believe Cintas is overvalued at the current market price.

Risks & challenges

The primary risk of investing in Cintas is the possibility of a slowdown in U.S. economic growth. The continued profitability of the company depends on the U.S. employment trends, and a decline in the overall demand for uniforms resulting from lower-than-expected economic activities will significantly impact the earnings of Cintas.

Cintas is without a doubt the leader of the industry, and the company will look for inorganic growth opportunities in the future, the same way it has done throughout its history of operations. These growth measures have certainly boosted the profitability of the company over the years, but there is always the risk of paying premium prices to acquire target companies. On the other hand, acquisitions will fail to provide a meaningful return to investors if economic growth slows down, and Cintas will fail to achieve the desired return from these investments in such a case.

Conclusion

Even though the U.S. economy is expected to improve in the near future, I believe this doesn't provide the required margin of safety for investors to invest in Cintas at the current market price. Even though I believe the company management is executing its business strategies in a commendable manner, shares are overvalued at the current market price.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.