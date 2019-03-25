Beaten Down ADT Primed For A Bounce

Getting back into the commercial space and boosting shareholder value are two reasons we like this name in the near to medium term.

Under our investing approach, we seek to find stocks that have been unfairly beaten down that offer value, chart support, and the chance to see rapid-return bounces when the market reprices the stock. Today, we want you to be aware of a play we have recently recommended at BAD BEAT Investing. We want to talk to you about shares of security provider ADT (ADT), which are now down 50% since their IPO just over a year ago. The global home security system market was valued at $45.6 billion in 2018 and is projected to reach $74.8 billion by 2023, with some estimates putting the market and its associated plays at nearly $500 billion in aggregate revenue through 2025. There is room for ADT to grow here, but why is the name falling? Long story short, the Street has concerns over competition from Alphabet (GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL), some cable providers, as well as independent firms. Other major players are Honeywell (HON) and Johnson Controls (JCI). In addition, the Street is pretty upset, in our opinion, with coming pinched margins and decreased free cash flow as a result of ADT stepping up its spending to hire and invest in the company.

We are of the opinion that these moves are precisely what the company needs to reestablish dominance in the space. From a sales and earnings perspective, the outlook is not all that bad. As such, we think a BAD BEAT opportunity is setting up in shares here at $6.20

Take a look at the action:

As you can see, the chart has been less than stellar. Despite the recent precipitous drop, the stock has yet to challenge the December lows. We think you can let the stock drop a bit more than do some buying.

The play

Target entry: $6.05-$6.25

Stop loss: $5.85

Target exit: $7.15-$7.50

Discussion

Simple business

The ADT business model is pretty easy to understand. Basically, ADT provides and installs security hardware and then offers 24-hour per day central monitoring services for both residential and commercial customers. The company typically receives an upfront free for installation followed by recurring monthly revenue over a contracted period of time. The key risks are competition and high attrition rates.

Performance

So, let's first talk about the fourth-quarter loss that missed analysts' forecasts.

A week ago, ADT reported a fourth-quarter net loss of $149 million or $0.20 a share vs. net income of $638 million or $0.99 a share in the comparable year-earlier period. That obviously hurt. On an adjusted basis, the company reported a per share loss of $0.04, well below the profit estimate of $0.12 per share that the Street was looking for. So, that is a pain, right?

Well, that is part of the reason for the selling. But what went into the loss? The net loss was due to the prior year's income tax benefit of $725 million related to U.S. tax reform and a goodwill impairment loss of $88 million in 2018 due to the underperformance of the company's Canadian business. But it was not all bad. Sales were up nicely, driven by ongoing strength in monitoring and security revenues.

Total revenue was $1.185 billion, up 7% or $80 million year-over-year and includes incremental revenue associated with recent acquisitions. Monitoring and related services revenue, which comprised $1.040 billion of total revenue, was up 3% over the same period last year. The growth in revenue was attributable to an increase in monthly recurring revenue, which resulted from the addition of new customers and improvements in average pricing, partially offset by customer attrition. Installation and other revenue was up by an additional $52 million from last year.

Recurring monthly revenue or RMR was the primary driver of monitoring and related services revenue. This revenue grew by 2% on its own or 4% if we include Red Hawk's acquisition compared to the 2017 quarter. Net growth in core U.S. residential and commercial operations was offset by a decline in RMR attributable to the Canadian business.

EBITDA looks good too. Adjusted EBITDA was $614 million, up 3% or $15 million year-over-year. Adjusted EBITDA growth was a result of higher monitoring and related services revenue combined with higher revenue from transactions in which security equipment is sold outright to customers. There was, however, a slight uptick in selling, general, and administrative expenses, as well as associated costs of selling security equipment.

Adjusted net income was $101 million versus $76 million in the same period last year, an increase of $25 million. The increase in adjusted net income was largely driven by year-over-year growth in adjusted EBITDA and a decrease in cash interest. We also want to point out that while customer attrition is always a problem, the trailing twelve-month gross customer revenue attrition improved 40 basis points year-over-year, ending at 13.3%.

Looking ahead

We want to stress that the company is not currently profitable and is highly leveraged. However, the market has largely priced in these negatives with shares at a $6 handle. We also think and has failed to realize that the company's management is improving operational performance, expanding into the commercial security market, and paying down debt. The company, however, should see its overall household penetration grow sizably in the coming years.

The company has also made a series of acquisitions to expand its footprint and has guided that it will increase spending to solidify its grip on market share. These catalysts are positioning the company for increasing revenue and earnings and, subsequently, a higher stock price, and we think the market will price this in eventually.

In terms of forward performance, for 2019, ADT said it now expects revenue of $4.9 billion to $5.1 billion vs. consensus forecasts of $4.92 billion. We like that guidance. The company also sees adjusted EBITDA of $2.46-2.5 billion, a rise from $2.45 billion in 2018. The small rise has some concerns, but this is because the company will be focused on getting customer attrition under 13% for the year 2019.

The company is also working hard to boost its position through further moves in the space and investments in the brand. At the same time, it is working to boost shareholder value.

Shareholder-friendly

We would be remiss if we did not mention that the company is becoming shareholder-friendly, in our opinion. The board of directors declared a cash dividend of $0.035 per share for holders of record as of April 2, 2019. This dividend will be paid on April 12, 2019. Just two weeks ago, ADT also approved a DRIP plan which will allow shareholders to designate all or a portion of the cash dividends on their shares of common stock for reinvestment in additional shares of the common stock. In addition, ADT approved a share repurchase program which will permit ADT to repurchase up to $150 million of common shares over the next two years.

Moving more into Commercial

While the home security business has been the bread and butter for the company, the recent move into the Commercial business sets the company up for future growth. The company used to be a larger player in the commercial security market, but this business segment was retained by Tyco and is now a part of Johnson Controls after ADT Corporation was spun out in 2012. The December purchase of Red Hawk Fire & Security was a strong move into the space.

This company is a leader in commercial fire, life safety, and security services. This acquisition will help accelerate ADT's growth in the commercial security market and expand ADT's product portfolio with the introduction of commercial fire safety related solutions. In January 2019, ADT continued its commercial expansion with the acquisition of Advanced Cabling Systems, one of the leading technology integration companies in the mid-south. We anticipate further moves like this in the coming years as the company expands its footprint.

Take home

Overall, the company is working to reduce debt while investing strategically in acquisitions to boost the company's footprint. We like the new buyback and dividend being paid. We think the move to commercial will help ADT move toward profitability in the coming years. The stock should follow suit as the market reprices the name higher. Let it come in and consider a position.

