Why I Am Not Buying Hawaiian Holdings

The problem is that this growth trend has ended in 2017, with margins being in a downtrend since Q1 of 2017.

Hawaiian Holdings has one of the most successful growth stories of the past 10 years among airlines.

If you want to be a Millionaire, start with a billion dollars and launch a new airline. - Richard Brandson

If there is one thing I have learned from analyzing dozens of airline earnings reports and studying an Aerospace Operations & Management course, it's that running an airline is connected to all kinds of obstacles that cause margins and sales to be under pressure. Environmental standards, competition, fuel prices, weak economic growth, consumer trends, you name it. Hawaiian Holdings (HA) is unfortunately no different as the stock price is currently coming under serious pressure after margins peaked almost two years ago. The current mix of weak expectations and a slowing economy is making things extremely difficult.

Times Have Changed

1,080%. That's how much the Hawaiian Holdings stock price has surged between 2013 and the end of 2016. Since then, the stock is down roughly 60%. I think it's fair to say that times have changed.

The numbers I am going to discuss next are all on a trailing 12-month basis. Back in 2013, the stock price was at roughly $3.60 in the first quarter. Total sales were at $1.6 billion. This has improved to $2.8 billion. EBITDA margins soared to the current 16.8% from 7.9% in 2013. Operating income was at $86 million in 2013 versus more than $350 million in Q4 of 2018. All of these numbers are impressive. The only problem is that the latest numbers are (mostly) new lows in a downtrend that started in Q1 of 2017.

Yes, sales growth has been doing very well, but bottom line growth was and still is hard to sustain with margins being in a downtrend.

Just look at what happened to EPS growth in 2017. Double-digit growth prior to 2017 suddenly turned into zero growth in Q3 of 2017, which was quickly followed by contraction. The most recent quarter marked the third consecutive quarter with negative EPS growth.

The latest 9% EPS contraction was "no surprise" since sales growth has also slowed down. Q4/2018 sales growth was at just 2.2%. This slowing trend is displayed very well by the first graph of this article.

A closer look quickly reveals why margins are under pressure. Mathematically, the answer is easy: costs outperformed sales growth. Total sales growth was at 2.2% as I already mentioned. Total income from passenger transportation services rose 1.3% while "other" sales rose 12.4%.

Total expenses rose 7.1% from $586 thousand to $628 thousand. Costs rose across the board with aircraft fuel costs rising 21.1%. Wages rose only 1% while maintenance costs rose 9.2%. Depreciation costs rose 30%.

At this point, one should mention that higher maintenance and fuel costs are not only the result of inflation, but also because the airline is still rapidly expanding its services. The route network in the Pacific Northwest region is now offering nonstop services between Portland and Maui's Kahului Airport. The company is also expanding routes to Southern California and flights to Northern California.

The fleet size will also increase in the future with 10 Boeing 787-9 being delivered starting in 2021. Hawaiian Holdings also took delivery of nine Airbus A321 Neo aircrafts which increases the total fleet size of this model to 11.

For the full year of 2019, Hawaiian Holdings expects available seat miles to rise between 1.5% and 4.5% while cost per ASM is expected to be somewhere between 0% and 3.0%. These ranges are quite wide and it certainly does not exclude the possibilities that 2019 is going to see another margin decline.

I think I have to agree with the first part of the quote from Hawaiian Holdings CEO Peter Ingram who mentions the importance of 2019.

"2019 will be an important year for Hawaiian. Successfully dealing with all of 2018's twists and turns gives me tremendous confidence in our ability to sustain and build upon our achievements in the years ahead."

Moreover, and this is where it gets tricky, the company is trading at 5.5 times earnings. That's fairly cheap and displays the low expectations for regional airlines quite well. The real problems start when looking at the PEG ratio. Thanks to five-year EPS growth expectations of just 0.3%, this ratio is at 20.5.

It would obviously be false to say that this means that there is no potential for the stock over the next five years. The problem at this point is just that broader transportation indicators like the one below are indicating that transportation companies in general should expect weaker transportation numbers. This includes passengers as well as cargo. And even though this index covers these companies in general, which means that I am painting with a very broad brush, it is just one of the reasons why airlines and transportation peers are having a very volatile year to begin with. If you want more information about my economic outlook, feel free to read this article.

It also should be mentioned that the company has a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt/equity ratio of 0.75. This is not worse than the average competitor, but it is a reason why selling pressure is worse during economic slowing trends. Companies with worse financial stability ratios tend to underperform.

All things considered, I have to say that Hawaiian Holdings is not a company that I want to own right now. It's not because management is making big mistakes, but rather because the environment for airlines is quite tough. The best years of the company's expansions are behind us. What we are currently dealing with is a profitability downtrend and the possibility that this is going to continue in 2019 as well. Moreover, economic indicators are slowing, which could mean that even top-line growth is going to slow further. This could mean that sales growth could turn negative in 2019.

Going forward, it is important to watch for the next two earnings releases to see if these predictions are indeed becoming a reality. It is also important because management's decisions in terms of cost cutting might give investors some hope going forward.

For now, I think the best strategy is to stay on the sidelines.

