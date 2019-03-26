Mispriced 8.5% REIT Preferred Bargain With Special Interest Rate Protection, Ex-Dividend Soon, From Exantas

If XAN-C is not called, the interest rate floats, but only if the current dividend would be higher than it is now. Otherwise it stays fixed at the current high.

Introduction

Exantas Capital Corporation (XAN) is a commercial mortgage REIT. XAN is managed by C-III Capital Partners. The investment strategy of XAN is primarily focused on originating, holding and managing commercial mortgage loans and commercial real estate-related debt investments. This article focuses on the XAN-C preferred stock, making the case that this preferred stock is a gem regardless of the interest rate environment, and very undervalued (mispriced) relative to other commercial mortgage REITs.

Exantas Capital Corporation Preferred C Stock (XAN.PC)

The current dividend is fixed at $2.156 per year.

The dividend is cumulative.

It is callable on July 30th, 2024.

After July 30th, 2024, if XAN-C is not called, the dividend floats at three-month Libor plus 5.927% but with a floor at the current dividend rate of $2.156 per year.

Its current price is $25.89 with a stripped price at $25.37.

Its current stripped yield is 8.52%.

Its yield-to-call is 8.26%.

20% of the dividends on XAN-C are tax free regardless of whether you itemize or not (due to its dividend being a "qualified REIT dividend".

XAN-C goes ex-dividend at the end of March, June, September and December.

XAN-C goes ex-dividend for $0.54/share on Friday.

Certainly part of what makes XAN-C attractive is that its yield is quite high for a REIT preferred stock from a company that is performing very well. But what makes XAN-C really special, and different from other preferred stocks, is that you can hold this stock long term and not worry where interest rates will be some years out. If rates fall, you will really appreciate the 8.52% minimum yield that you are getting on XAN-C. But if interest rates (Libor) move higher in the future, and if XAN-C is not called and starts to float, its dividend will rise by the amount that three-month Libor has risen from its current level, and then will continue in lockstep with movements in Libor. If Libor is 6%, the yield on XAN-C will be 11.927% (6% plus 5.927%). More properly put, the dividend on XAN-C will rise from its current $2.156 per year to $2.98 per year.

XAN-C is Mispriced (Very Undervalued) Relative to Other Mortgage REIT Preferred Stocks

Unfortunately, all of the preferred stocks issued by other commercial mortgage REITs are all inferior in that they can all be called right now and thus have negative yield-to-calls, while XAN-C has five-plus years of call protection. Additionally, they all have lower current yields than XAN-C.

The best comparison we can make with XAN-C is the Arbor Realty Trust preferred B stock (ABR-B), as it is the least likely commercial REIT preferred stock to be called and thus the least distorted in price due to its call risk. The other reason it makes for a good comparison is that the leverage of Arbor Realty (ABR) and XAN are virtually identical. Both ABR and XAN have approximately $4 of liabilities for every $1 of equity (when preferred stock is considered as a liability). This really helps to make this comparison fair.

When comparing XAN-C with the equally leveraged ABR-B, it is apparent that XAN-C is far superior on all metrics - current yield and yield-to-call, and with regard to interest rate protection. ABR is a fixed-rate preferred stock and thus has no protection against higher interest rates, while the dividend on XAN-C has protection against both higher rates (floating feature) and lower rates (the minimum $2.156 dividend that is part of the floating rate provision).

In fact, if XAN-C were to trade at the current stripped yield offered by similarly leveraged commercial mortgage REIT preferred ABR-B, it would trade at $28.70, $2.81 higher than it currently trades. XAN-C is clearly mispriced.

Since there are no fixed-to-floating rate preferred stocks in the commercial mortgage REIT space, we chose one from the residential mortgage REIT space that, like XAN-C, starts floating in 2024. That preferred stock is Invesco Mortgage Capital preferred B (IVR.PB). Although a sizable portion of IVR's residential mortgages are government guaranteed, and thus IVR's mortgage portfolio can be said to have better credit risk than XAN, its leverage, at 9.5 to 1, is significantly higher than that of XAN, giving it much more balance sheet risk. Thus, we feel the comparison between IVR-B and XAN-C is reasonably fair.

Again, the current yield of XAN-C is far superior to IVR-B and the yield-to-call of XAN-C just blows away that of IVR-B. And let's not forget how poorly IVR-B will perform versus XAN-C if Libor drops a lot because IVR-B has no interest rate floor. And in a rising rate environment, XAN-C's floating rate provision provides for a yield of Libor plus 5.927%, while IVR-B's floating yield is only Libor plus 5.18%, yet XAN-C's stripped price is $0.80 lower than IVR-B. Should another recession occur with Libor falling to .75%, the floating yield on IVR-B will be 5.93% versus 8.625% for XAN-C.

One last baffling thing about the low price of XAN-C (formerly RSO-C) is the fact that it traded as high as $25.90 back in 2017, in a year when the company was losing money (as can be seen in the chart below) and before the new management had time to fully implement their new business model. Now that the company has righted itself, is solidly profitable, is growing profits and dividends, has a solid business plan and should be considered much safer, it can be purchased at a stripped price of $25.37. Just one more reason we feel that XAN-C is quite underpriced.

XAN's Excellent Management

XAN used to be called Resource Capital (RSO) where the external management was always struggling to make a profit (as you can see from the 2016 results in the chart below). In September of 2016, C-III Capital Partners bought the old external manager and embarked on a new business plan. As an external manager, C-III did a remarkable thing. They called both the RSO-A and RSO-B preferred stocks that were outstanding and currently selling below par. They felt that they could do better than paying out the yield on these preferred stocks and called them despite the fact that it would lower the equity of the company which is a determiner of the fees that they make. And interestingly, both RSO-A and RSO-B, which were called at $25, had lower yields than XAN-C currently has, and they had no interest rate protection like XAN-C, yet XAN-C's stripped price is not much above its $25 par. And at the time RSO-A and RSO-B were called, the company was in a less solid position than it finds itself in today.

The above chart shows what a great job C-III has done turning the company around. Both its earnings growth and dividend growth have been astronomical and the company is now quite stable and still on an upward trajectory.

Safety

We have just covered one of the most important determinants of safety: that of having good-quality management.

In 2019, XAN is expected to earn $44 million before paying preferred dividends. That is more than 4 times the $10.35 million in preferred dividends that they are currently paying. Additionally, XAN has more than $82 million of cash, which is enough to pay the preferred dividends for more than seven years. So liquidity is surely not a problem.

With regard to the balance sheet, as we talked about earlier, XAN has $4 of liabilities for each $1 of equity. Our research into other commercial mortgage REITs showed that this is normal balance sheet leverage for the industry. As we showed earlier, Arbor Realty (ABR) has the same leverage, and our examination of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (KREF) also showed similar 4 to 1 leverage. Relative to Starwood Properties Trust (STWD), with $13 of liabilities for each $1 of equity, the balance sheet of XAN looks like heaven, although there is Apollo Real Estate Finance Trust (ARI), which is the least leveraged at $2.4 of liabilities for each $1 of equity.

XAN is a small-cap company. Some may see that as a risk, but we don't. The best buys in the fixed-income space are most often in smaller-cap stocks that are unrated because institutions can't buy them and because they receive little analyst coverage. If you do your homework, you can significantly beat the benchmarks by buying smaller-cap and unrated preferred stocks. A recent example was an article we did on small cap Landmark Infrastructure's LMRKN preferred stock. After publishing the article, and making the public aware of this bargain, LMRKN moved up from around $22.00 per share to $25.00 per share in eight days. The bargains that are overlooked are almost always in the lesser known names like XAN.

Fair Value

As we wrote earlier, XAN-C would have to trade at $28.70 to have a current stripped yield comparable to its most similar peer, ABR-B. At this price, however, we feel that the yield-to-call of XAN-C would be too low. We feel that $27.25 is a conservative relative fair value when compared to comparable preferred stocks. At $27.25, XAN-C still has a stripped yield of 8.1%, well above ABR-B's current 7.65%. XAN-C still has over 5 years of call protection while ABR-B is callable now at a loss, and XAN-C provides protection against higher rates while ABR-B does not. We believe that this interest rate protection is worth some real value when considering a long term preferred stock purchase.

Conclusion

XAN-C is a high-yielding REIT preferred stock that is very undervalued (mispriced) relative to its peers. Additionally, XAN-C can never have its high dividend lowered should interest rates fall, but will have its dividend go higher on its call date, in lockstep with Libor, should rates rise. This makes XAN-C a special and rare kind of preferred stock. We would say that XAN-C is really a fixed-rate preferred stock with a floating-rate insurance feature that protects the stock against higher interest rates. It's a pity poor XAN that can't call this juicy high-yielder for another five years due to prior management's actions. This is our gain as income investors!

Summary & Final Thoughts

XAN-C has a current stripped yield of 8.52%, 20% of which is tax free, and it carries more than five years of call protection.

XAN-C is grossly undervalued relative to its peers, the closest being ABR-B which yields only 7.65%.

If XAN-C carried the same yield as ABR-B, it would trade at $28.70, although we would prefer a higher yield-to-call rate than XAN-C would carry at $28.70.

We peg conservative fair value for XAN-C at $27.25, where it still has a significantly higher yield than ABR-B, as well as interest rate protection that ABR-B does not have.

Besides the great yield and the mispricing on XAN-C, what we really love about XAN-C is an interest-rate protection feature that seems to be little known by investors that really makes XAN-C special and rare and part of the reason we consider XAN-C a grossly undervalued preferred stock. This feature provides for a floating rate in July 2024, but has a floor prohibiting the yield from falling below its current fixed-rate yield. Thus, no matter how low three-month Libor goes, XAN-C will continue to pay its $2.156 dividend, but if Libor rises above 2.7%, on its call date the dividend on XAN-C will rise in lock step with the rise in Libor. Libor is already at 2.6%.

XAN-C goes ex-dividend for $0.54/share this coming Friday on March 29. Those who buy today will be entitled to collect the dividends.

Disclosure: I am/we are long XAN.PC. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.