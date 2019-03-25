PDL BioPharma: Analysis Of Q4 2018 - Taking Some Profits Here

Spearheaded with a $100 million buyback program, PDL BioPharma (PDLI) had a nearly 40% run up from September until the end of March. At this point, I am taking one-third of profits. There are both fundamental and technical reasons to believe that PDL BioPharma may have reached a near-term high. While the future could be bright, too much remains uncertain for a full position.

My own style of investing is value oriented, which has been a challenging strategy since 2007. Nevertheless, I remain a faithful believer. I hold concentrated positions in undervalued and simply wait. My reasons for investing are based on future projection of cash flows, balance sheet assets, or what I believe to be hidden assets. Over the past two years, PDLI has turned into 25% of my portfolio. Even for me, that is quite a bit much, and it's time to take some profits. Read my previous article, Get in Before Buybacks Begin to see what brought the company to this juncture.

Q4 2018 was a mixed bag. On the negative side, PDL took a $152 million write-down of the $192 million Noden Pharma's Tekturna assets. In my view, this was the nail in the coffin for the former CEO turned board member, John McLaughlin. It seems that PDL failed due diligence on certain parts of Tekturna's patent expiry, which allowed Par Pharmaceutical (ENDP) to swoop in with a generic. As of January 2019, Noden Pharma president Dominic Monet has taken over the role of CEO of PDL. The Tekturna deal has proven to be a massive waste of capital, and now Noden is trying to salvage what's left of the investment by launching a generic version, hoping to beat Par to market. On the bright side, Noden product sales were $19 million in Q4, with $10.5 million dropping to net income.

(Q4 earnings call slides).

While these are impressive margins, March 2019 brings the possibility of Par Pharma's Tekturna generic competition. As we are now halfway through March 2019, I believe Q1 2019 is likely to be the last $10 million net income quarter for Noden for quite some time, possibly ever. With a Tekturna launch in China possibly coming this year, that seems like a long shot for bridging the gap and making future cash flows greater than or equal to the initial $192 million investment.

Balance Sheet Valuation:

Forecasting to the end of March, the balance sheet appears to remain quite strong. The 10-K shows total shares outstanding of 145 million at Dec. 31, 2018, and 128 million at the end of February, two months later. The buyback is clearly in full force. Indeed, the Q4 earnings slide states that $61 million of the $100 million buyback program - announced Sept. 2018 - was spent, leaving $39 million of the program remaining.

(Q4 earnings call slides).

Given a 40% run up in the stock since the September announcement, this suggests that the stock could have another 20-30% run up before the stock buyback stops supporting the price. In my estimate, this would leave around 118 million shares outstanding once the program ends and the stock price could be in the $4-4.50 range. Assuming PDL management keeps buying at a swift pace, I predict the program will be over by the end of Q1 2019.

(Calculations my own)

With activist investor SevenSaoi's board appointee - Shlomo Yanai - at the table, the company has more independent oversight to keep the buyback program on pace. One of SevenSaoi's most vocal initiatives was to launch and complete a substantial buyback. To that end, even after the $100 million buyback is complete, PDLI could have around $356 million in cash on $124 million in debt by the end of Q1 2019 (this assumes cash flow from operations and investments is in line with Q4 2018). Thus, the cash minus debt per share balance could be around $2.04.

(Q4 earnings call slides).

On a non-GAAP net income measure, PDL has a go-forward P/E of 2.5. 2019 guidance, however, suggests the path forward is not without risk. CFO Peter Garcia was reluctant to provide 2019 guidance in the Q4 earnings call:

(Slide from Q4 2018 transcript)

Peter Garcia also stated that the company expects $60 million in cash royalties next year. Subtracting the $152 million non-cash Noden impairment charge in 2018, operating expenses in 2018 were to the tune of $96 million. This would equate to a cash loss of $30 million in 2019, assuming $0 cash flow from product revenue. PDL can most certainly sustain several years of $30 million income and cash flow loss for a solid 10 years, but I don't think that will be the case. Dominic Monet stuck to the McLaughlin script of saying he plans on growing product revenue as the company explores acquisitions. Admittedly, this is a risky business, given the company's recent track record. And even with the presence of Shlomo Yanai, there are no guarantees that an acquisition will pay off.

Technicals and Positioning:

The stock has a two-year technical supports around $2.25 and upside resistance at $3.55. In an abundance of caution, I sold 1/3 of my position at the resistance price of $3.55, and I wrote covered calls a month out with a $4 strike price for another 1/3 of my position. I may be selling a bit early given that there are likely tailwinds from the remaining buyback program. Nevertheless, I have a bearish macro view on the market as a whole and the idea of moving to cash is appealing to me in case another December 2018 market selloff occurs.

Assuming my 1/3 covered calls are out of the money in April, I will continue to write them month after month as long as I get a decent premium for the $4 strike. Also, I will continue to hold 1/3 of my position until I get a better idea of what PDL's go-forward business plan entails. It's safe to say that Tekturna is on life support and Noden is trying to suck what little life out of it that it still can. Novartis (NYSE:NVS) seems to have gotten the better of this deal. So, what acquisitions lie ahead? We will wait and see. As I wait, I'm unloading some profits.

Conversely, should the stock trade back down to the cash minus debt price of around $2, I would be a buyer again at that point.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PDLI. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.