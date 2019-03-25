Why A Strong Dollar Isn't Hurting Gold

Just when it looks like gold is ready to break out to a new high, the U.S. dollar has roared back from the precipice. Indeed, the dollar's stubborn strength has been the main reason for gold's inability to further extend its gains since bottoming last summer. Yet there are some encouraging signs, which suggest that global demand for industrial commodities, which will ultimately benefit the precious metals, is returning. We'll examine these bullish indicators for gold's intermediate-term outlook in today's report. I'll also explain why gold demand is increasing despite the strong dollar index.

Concerns over the health of the euro zone economy are weighing heavily on the minds of market participants. Global equity prices showed the effects of this late last week, and even the mighty U.S. stock market has been under pressure as worries mount over Europe's latest manufacturing data. Last week it was reported that the IHS Markit's flash euro zone composite Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) for March fell to 51.3, from 51.9 in February, and under the consensus expectation of 52. This helped set off a round of selling pressure in global equity markets, including a 2% decline in the S&P 500 Index.

While this news was greeted with consternation by equity traders, the gold market clearly benefited from it. Flight to safety demand has been evident recently, as each day seems to bring yet another discouraging economic headline. The price of gold has subsequently recovered from its late February spill and is in the process of consolidating its strength for a breakout attempt above its nearest benchmark price at the $1,320 level. Many gold traders regard this as pivotal for gold and believe that a successful move above $1,320 would spark short covering all the way up to gold's previous high from a last month.

The only major obstacle standing in the way of a sustained gold rally is the dollar's stubborn strength. Last week, the U.S. dollar index (DXY) finished above its 50-day moving average (blue line, below). Readers of this report will recall that I consider a weekly close above the 50-day MA as a sign that the dollar is vulnerable to upward pressure. However, the dollar index hasn't yet closed above its 15-day MA, which means its immediate-term (1-4 week) trend is still technically neutral. This neutrality is reflected in the DXY chart in the form of a directionless trend in the last five months.

Source: BigCharts

In the last few months, I've made the case that as long as DXY remains below its five-month trading range ceiling at about the 97.50 level, the gold price should remain buoyant. Gold may also be able to mount an immediate-term rally, although an extended rally will almost certainly require cooperation from the dollar. That is, the dollar index needs to weaken before the April gold futures price is ready to push above its previous high from Feb. 20 at the $1,347 level.

The April gold futures price has now recovered above its upward-curling 15-day moving average, as can be seen in the chart below. Gold technically confirmed an immediate-term buy signal last week when it closed two days higher above the 15-day MA. It also finished last week above its widely watched 50-day moving average, which should make it easier for the bulls to consolidate their control of the metals' intermediate-term (3-9 month) trend. The "fear factor" is also providing a strong support underneath gold and allowing it to remain above the $1,280 level while it builds strength for the next upside breakout attempt.

Source: BigCharts

Normally, the stubborn strength of the dollar would be a major cause for concern for gold investors. This is one of the rare instances, however, when gold and other metals have been able to largely ignore the strength in the U.S. currency. This has been made possible by the growing demand for industrial commodities, including base metals and crude oil.

Industrial metals have fared quite well so far this year despite widespread concerns over the global economic outlook. The copper price, which last year was negative impacted by troubles in the emerging markets, has been on the mend for the last several months. Despite last week's downside move in the copper price, copper's intermediate-term strength demands our attention given its historical ability to anticipate strength or weakness for the gold market to some extent.

Meanwhile, industrial commodity prices have been remarkably buoyant despite the global slowdown fears. Shown below is the CRB Raw Industrials Spot Price Index (red line) compared with the gold price (blue line). As you can see, both price lines remain in a long-term upward trend and seem to be oblivious to the threat of economic recession. I interpret this to mean that informed participants don't foresee a global contraction on the horizon.

Source: Yardeni Research

Scott Grannis has provided an explanation for gold's buoyant performance in spite of a relatively strong U.S. dollar index. He pointed out in his latest blog that the dollar's trade-weighted, inflation-adjusted value is only around 10% above its long-term average. He observed:

"This is very different from the dollar's strength in the mid-1980s and the late 1990s; back then the Fed was actively tightening monetary policy and commodities were very weak. Those were terrible times for most emerging market economies, since they are quite dependent on commodity exports."

Source Calafia Beach Pundit

Yet another sign that demand for industrial commodities has strengthened since last year's slump is reflected in the price of oil. As the following graph shows, crude oil has been rising steadily since late December. As with gold and other raw materials, oil has largely ignored the stronger DXY. This can only mean that the recent strength in the industrial commodities has been driven by genuine demand, and is not merely a result of currency-related weakness. This is good news for gold's intermediate outlook, especially since a rising crude oil price often precedes gold market strength.

Source: BigCharts

On the ETF front, the iShares Gold Trust (IAU) recently confirmed another immediate-term (1-4 week) buy signal per the rules of my trading system. IAU closed above its nearest pivotal high of $12.56 on Mar. 20 to confirm the latest bottom and reentry signal. I recommend that traders who purchase IAU use a level slightly under $12.30 as the initial stop loss for this trade on an intraday basis. The gold ETF isn't completely out of the woods yet, however, for we need to see some additional upside follow-through to give the bulls a decisive advantage. This means that IAU should soon rally above its nearest pivotal high at the $12.59 level (the Mar. 20 close). This would serve notice on the skeptics and potential sellers that the bulls have decisively taken control of IAU's immediate trend. As you can see here, IAU is within reach of this goal.

Source: BigCharts

With industrial commodity prices and precious metal prices holding up well, the implication is that the strength in the U.S. dollar index isn't as negative for gold as it would normally be. A combination of increased demand for industrial commodities and also safe-haven demand will benefit gold in the months to come. A sharp decline in the U.S. dollar index would greatly assist gold's latest attempt at overcoming its February peak, but even this isn't necessary to ensure gold's continued recovery. The weight of evidence remains positive for the yellow metal's intermediate-term outlook and investors are therefore justified in maintaining a bullish outlook.

Disclosure: I am/we are long IAU. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.