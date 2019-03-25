Deutsche Bank: Cost Cutting Is Key For A Successful Merger With Commerzbank

This is a combination of two struggling banks, but political support for job cuts may make it successful.

A merger between Deutsche Bank (DB) and Commerzbank (OTCPK:CRZBY) seems now to be just a matter of time, but investors remain skeptical about the merits of a tie-up. I see cost cutting as the key factor for a successful combination, with annual cost synergies of up to €6 billion ($6.8 billion) being possible to achieve in the medium-term.

Merger Background

Over the past few months a potential merger between the two largest private German banks, Deutsche and Commerzbank, has been widely speculated. This was confirmed last week, when both banks reported that they were engaged in formal merger talks, even though a potential combination is still not certain and a deal may not be reached.

Nevertheless, taking into account that the German government has already supported a merger and gave an informal blessing for significant job cuts in Germany, which reportedly may amount to over 30,000 positions, a merger between the two German banks seems now to be a matter of time, rather than if management of both banks will reach a deal.

After several years of stand-alone restructuring programs, both Commerzbank and Deutsche Bank are still reporting the lowest levels of profitability within the European banking sector, measured by return on capital, and prospects of turning this around in the short to medium-term are low.

Indeed, the return on tangible equity (RoTE) ratio, a key measure of banking profitability, for Deutsche Bank was only 0.5% in 2018, while Commerzbank’s RoTE was 3.4%. This is a very poor profitability level that is way below the average of other large banks with a global presence, such as Citigroup (C), which had a ratio of 10.9% in 2018, or HSBC Holdings Plc (HSBC) that achieved a RoTE of 8.6% in 2018.

This clearly shows that Deutsche Bank still has structural issues despite the efforts taken over the past few years to restructure its business and that on a stand-alone basis it may be too difficult, or take a very long time, to achieve a profitability level close to its peers.

Taking this background into consideration, the bank’s management formerly engaged in merger talks with its competitor Commerzbank, which to some extent seem to be pushed by the German government to create a ‘national champion’ in the country’s banking industry.

Efficiency Issues

As I’ve analyzed in a previous article, a merger may make sense from a business point of view, but execution risk is quite high and it may not fix some of the issues Deutsche Bank currently has.

One of Deutsche Bank’s weakest points has been its revenue slump in recent years, due to reputation damage and weak volumes in its fixed income business. The bank’s top-line has declined from about €33 billion ($37.3 billion) in 2015, to €25 billion ($28.3 billion) last year, putting significant pressure in the bank’s efficiency and profitability. This happens because costs are usually much more difficult to reduce in the short-term and therefore can’t be quickly adapted to a volatile top-line.

This explains another key structural issue for the bank, which is its very poor efficiency level achieved in the past few years, measured by the cost-to-income ratio (or efficiency ratio). Deutsche Bank's efficiency ratio stood at 93% in 2018, and was relatively stable compared to 2017.

This means that for every $100 of revenue, Deutsche Bank only makes a profit of $7. This is a very low operating margin and a key reason why the bank’s profitability is almost zero. Compared to its global peers, this ratio is quite bad considering for instance that Citigroup had an efficiency ratio of 57% last year.

Deutsche Bank acknowledges its poor efficiency level and has reduced costs in recent years, but this has not been enough to improve efficiency as revenue also contracted.

Cost Synergies

Why are efficiency levels important? Because cost cutting and efficiency gains are the most critical factors, in my opinion, for a successful merger between Deutsche Bank and Commerzbank.

Note that Commerzbank’s efficiency ratio was about 80% in 2018, also a very poor efficiency level, thus there is also plenty of room to achieve efficiency gains at Commerzbank.

If you are wondering why the banks don’t improve efficiency levels on their own, the issue is that labor laws in Germany are quite rigid and unions have significant political power, making job cuts difficult to do. This explains why the cost bases for German banks are quite sticky and efficiency levels are so poor.

Taking this background into consideration, one key hurdle that Deutsche Bank was asking to go ahead with a merger was political support for job cuts in Germany. Reportedly, Deutsche has recently obtained informal approval from the government to perform staff reductions if a merger goes ahead, with about 30,000 positions possibly at risk in a future combined entity.

Given that Deutsche Bank had some 92,000 employees at the end of 2018 and Commerzbank around 50,000, this means that about 21% of total overhead may be reduced. This will lead to high restructuring costs in the first couple of years after the merger is completed, but should mean significant cost reductions in the medium to long-term.

These potential cost savings (or synergies as companies normally like to say) are in my opinion the key factor to make successful a combination between Deutsche-Commerzbank. Regarding other factors, such as revenues, capital or balance sheet mix, I don't see much gains to obtain from a business combination as both banks have over the past few years optimized their operations.

Therefore, assuming that Deutsche Bank (as the largest entity currently) will be the acquirer, I see cost cutting as the main focus of its management to convince all stakeholders of the merger merits. As both banks have struggled to become more efficient in the past few years, there should exist a lot of potential to cut overlapping activities between the two banks and improve efficiency.

Assuming that revenues will stay relatively stable in the coming years compared to 2018, as interest rates in Europe aren’t expected to rise in the next 18-24 months, a combined entity should have annual revenues of around €34 billion ($38.4 billion), by combining last year’s annual revenue of both banks. This means that I’m not assuming revenue synergies or erosion from a merger.

Regarding the cost base, Deutsche’s annual expenses amounted to €22.8 billion ($25.7 billion) in 2018, while Commerzbank’s expenses were €6.9 billion ($7.8 billion) in the past year. Thus, a combined entity would have annual expenses of close to €29.7 billion ($33.5 billion).

This means that the efficiency ratio of the combined bank would be close to 88%, a level that is only slightly lower than what Deutsche Bank reported last year, because it is clearly the largest bank right now and Commerzbank’s efficiency ratio is not low enough to bring the number down in a combined entity.

Given that Deutsche wants to cut some 20% of the combined workforce and assuming that it can cut another 20% of other general expenses by combining IT systems, cut branches, optimize real estate, beyond other measures, cost cutting could amount to about €6 billion ($6.8 billion) of annual expenses.

Deutsche would have significant restructuring costs in the first 2-3 years following the merger, but this would lead to an annual cost base of €23.7 billion ($26.8 billion) and a cost-to-income ratio of 70%. This could likely be achievable 3-5 years after the combination of both banks and improve Deutsche’s profitability significantly.

This ratio seems to be reasonable, as it would be in-line with what its closest European and U.S. peers are reporting currently, including BNP Paribas (OTCPK:BNPZY) or Morgan Stanley (MS), which had efficiency ratios around 70% in 2018.

However, the positive impact in the bank’s ROE ratio depends on how much premium over the current share price it has to offer for Commerzbank’s shares, if a deal will be financed by an equity raise or some combination of asset sales - like its asset management unit DWS - and new shares and the impact in its capital ratios of consolidating Commerzbank in its balance sheet.

Despite this, cost cutting is the main tool for Deutsche Bank’s management to improve profitability in a sustainable way over the long-term and this is one of the few factors that is in their control, while revenues or loan losses are factors that depend on external developments like economic growth, interest rate levels or capital markets' activity, and are therefore beyond the bank’s management control.

Conclusion

Like many investors and analysts, I’m skeptical about the benefits of a Deutsche Bank-Commerzbank merger. Both banks have struggled to restructure their businesses successfully in recent years, raising questions about their ability to improve fundamentals of a combined entity.

Despite this, a merger may yield positive results if Deutsche Bank (as the consolidator) can achieve significant cost reductions after integrating Commerzbank in its operations. This is key for a successful business combination and may be a game-changer for Deutsche Bank.

However, execution risk is high and the bank’s track record of improving efficiency is quite poor, raising questions about its ability to extract significant synergies on this potential merger and therefore I remain short on Deutsche Bank for the time being, at least until further details on how a combined entity will look like and potential measures to make it much more profitable are disclosed.

