Healthcare Realty Trust: Wait For A Drop Before Buying This 3.8%-Yielding Healthcare REIT

The healthcare industry has strong growth potential in the next couple of decades.

Healthcare Realty Trust is a promising income vehicle for long-term dividend investors, but only at the right price.

Healthcare Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:HR) makes a moderately good value proposition for income investors that seek to add a high-quality, diversified healthcare REIT to their dividend portfolio. Healthcare Realty Trust is aggressively investing into medical office buildings which benefit from rising healthcare expenditures and growing demand for outpatient medical treatment. The REIT easily outearns its dividend with funds from operations. On the flip side, shares are highly valued. An investment in HR yields 3.8 percent.

Healthcare Realty Trust - Portfolio Snapshot

Healthcare Realty Trust is investing heavily into single- and multi-tenant medical office buildings, or MOBs. At the end of the December quarter, the REIT's property portfolio was comprised of 189 MOBs, representing 13.7 million square feet.

Here's a core portfolio snapshot.

Source: Healthcare Realty Trust Q4-Supplement

Healthcare Realty Trust's properties are spread out all over the United States but are nonetheless concentrated in major urban areas with strong demand for healthcare service providers.

Source: Healthcare Realty Trust

Dallas, with its large elderly population, is Healthcare Realty Trust's largest market: The city accounts for 15.6 percent of the REIT's investments.

Source: Healthcare Realty Trust

Strong Growth

Healthcare Realty Trust is an aggressive net buyer of medical office buildings. The company acquired properties at a fast clip since 2014 and spent an average of ~$191 million each year on new real estate.

Source: Healthcare Realty Trust

Healthcare Realty Trust benefits from strong trends in the healthcare industry. Besides a rapidly aging U.S. population, Healthcare Realty Trust as a focused MOB REIT benefits from increasing outpatient visits and an associated increase in revenues.

Source: Healthcare Trust Of America

Balance Sheet + Moderate Leverage

Healthcare Trust of America has a moderate amount of debt sitting on its balance sheet. The leverage ratio (total debt/total capital) sat at just 33.2 percent at the end of the December quarter, so Healthcare Trust of America is hardly overleveraged.

Here's Healthcare Trust of America's most recent balance sheet.

Source: Healthcare Realty Trust

Dividend Coverage

Healthcare Realty Trust has a high degree of dividend safety due to its low normalized FFO payout ratio.

The healthcare REIT earned an average of $0.39/share in normalized funds from operations in each quarter in the last two years and paid out a stable $0.30/share dividend during this time. The FFO payout ratio averaged just 76.7 percent.

Here are Healthcare Realty Trust's updated dividend coverage stats.

Source: Achilles Research

Valuation

Healthcare Realty Trust's shares are expensive: Today, income investors seeking to access the healthcare REIT's high-quality dividend pay ~19.9x Q4-2018 run rate normalized FFO. This is a very high FFO multiple to pay, which, in my opinion, dilutes the value proposition considerably.

And, here's how Healthcare Realty Trust compares against other REITs in the MOB sector in terms of P/B ratio.

Data by YCharts

Risk Factors Investors Need To Consider

Thanks to the REIT's low FFO payout ratio, I don't see any dividend adjustment risks over the short haul. That said, though, Healthcare Realty Trust is probably overvalued today. Paying a nearly 20x FFO multiple greatly exposes investors to correction risks in case the stock market plunges again or the United States slides into a recession.

Your Takeaway

Healthcare Trust of America is an interesting, fast-growing healthcare real estate investment trust, but only at the right price. The company faces attractive long-term growth trends that support its FFO growth. Further, Healthcare Trust of America has a diversified property portfolio, low leverage, and a conservative FFO payout ratio. However, shares are no longer a bargain and have an unattractive risk/reward, in my opinion. I'd wait for a drop towards $27 before gobbling up a couple of shares for my income portfolio.

Disclosure: I am/we are long DOC. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.