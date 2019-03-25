Micron Technology: Inventory Build May Not End Well

If one of the memory oligopolists decides to liquidate inventory at a fire sale price, it will be a hellish picture on the revenue and profit lines. The inventory balances aren’t large against the backdrop of the balance sheets. But their liquidation could have an outsized effect.

Management has billed this as a way to throttle growth, controlling supply in a market that is delivering poor demand relative to recent history.

Tech companies generally and stock analysts almost universally are poor at discussing the working capital cycle. So I was a bit surprised when Joe Moore of Morgan Stanley threw up one of the first warning balloons about Micron Technology's (NASDAQ:MU) inventory back on January 14 2019:

1) Producer inventory is already very high and going to 18 year highs by March, which will add materially to 2019 supply. Micron reported November quarter inventory of 107 days, already bumping up against cycle high inventory levels from prior cycles (Exhibit 1). Guidance was for calendar year production growth of 15%, but February shipments growth that would decline year over year, meaning that at least 13% of this quarter's production (15%/115%) will go into inventory - and that was before competitors started taking a much more aggressive approach to 1q pricing. We would estimate that would be an increase of roughly 10 days, given that the dollars on the balance sheet are held in unpackaged "die bank" form. 117 days of inventory would be the highest level in 18 years, and is 26 days higher than the 5 year average. If we assume that storing excess inventory in die form understates the impact by 20%, there would be 32 days of production on the balance sheet - over a month - above and beyond normal operating levels

A+ to Joe Moore and team for sounding this early warning klaxon on inventory. But C- to his modeling team, who, in the same piece thought inventory would actually go down from the first fiscal quarter's level of $3.876 billion to $3.570 billion. Instead, as the company disclosed in its second quarter earnings call on March 20, 2019 inventory soared to a massive $4.390 billion. Actual inventory growth for the quarter was a staggering $514 million.

Where have we been? Citibank came out with their downgrade to sell the day after earnings. The following graph shows the all-time staggering high for inventory:

And let me complement Citibank's Christopher Danely & Co's graphic with this explanation from Morgan Stanley's Joe Moore back in January:

... we would note that historically margins have bottomed out in the quarter when inventories peak

Where are we going? Not all analysts present their earnings model in regular reports, or if they include it, they sometimes leave out the icky Balance Sheet. One analyst with regular and readable models is Mark Newman of Bernstein. Here are the relevant bits of Newman's 3/21/2019 forecast for the remainder of 2019:

2019 3Q est 2019 4Q est Revenue 4.836 Billion 5.682 Billion COGS 2.987 Billion 3.612 Billion Inventory 4.319 Billion 5.338 Billion Annualized Days of Inventory 132 Days 135 Days

The data above is Newman's; the annualized days of inventory is my calculation: DOI = (inventory divided by (4 times quarterly COGs)) times 365 days. Purists would use average inventory for the period. EP and most analysts are from the quick and dirty school as described above.

I worry that Newman may prove too conservative. If inventory builds further than his predictions, and/or if revenue is lower, Micron's days of inventory on hand could soar to a truly stratospheric level.

What is management telling us? A lot and not enough. One feature of SA I love is the transcripts (amusingly inaccurately transcribed sometimes) and the ability to search them. The first quarter earnings call transcript has 47 mentions of the word "inventory". 11 of those mentions were in the prepared remarks and the rest were in analyst Q&A. It got worse in the second quarter transcript with 11 mentions in the prepared remarks and 61 in the Q&A. Management should take heed of this metric-- they clearly aren't explaining it well enough or there wouldn't be this many questions of clarification.

Here's my gallop through some of those mentions along with my comments. Quotes are from Dave Zinsner - CFO and Sanjay Mehrotra - President and CEO:

We delivered strong profitability despite revenue headwinds from the inventory adjustments at several customers, and industry-wide CPU shortages. [Sanjay from 1Q transcript]

One of the things implicit behind this inventory build is that we have some insight into customers' inventories. Management isn't afraid to build the company's inventory because they think the customers are drawing down their inventories and will need to replenish in 2H 2019. But its comments like this one from Sanjay that show time and again the memory industry is not very good on the subject of their customers' inventories. Micron is no exception.

We're just going through an air pocket here related to primarily inventory adjustments as well as some seasonal, weak mobile demand, including mobile demand on the high end smartphones that is impacting some of our near-term visibility as well as the near-term outlook. [Sanjay in 1Q transcript.]

Yes we hope it's just an "air pocket". Note the admission on poor visibility.

In the first quarter, we had days of inventory up to 107 days, I'm very comfortable with 107 days. [Zinsner from 1Q transcript.]

Remember that comfort level as we get to the 2Q results.

So, I think, as Dave had previously mentioned in one of the earning calls, that about 150 days of inventory is something that we are comfortable with. [Sanjay in 2Q transcript]

Umm, well you actually were comfortable with 107 days previously.

Of course, our inventory is at good cost, there is no obsolescence issue with this inventory at all. [Sanjay in 2Q transcript]

This is true in the short term. But the longer this goes on the more there will be some obsolescence. Imagine the sales pitch out a quarter or two: "Yes we know you want replacement gate NAND which is better in a zillion ways. But hey, we have lots of our old floating gate in inventory."

I think, inventory might be a little bit elevated in the May quarter relative to where we are today. [Zinsner from 2Q transcript.]

Uh oh. About to explore a new comfort level?

The other thing on utilization, I just want to make sure it's clear. What period cost means is, we'll take that expense kind of as it comes in the in the quarters in which we take the underutilization. It won't roll up in the inventory; it won't be counted as part of the cost. So, obviously, we'll have an impact on margins. And as I said, it's implied in the guidance of the margins we gave for the fiscal third quarter. [Zinsner from 2Q transcript.]

This will be a major flag for the auditors. If Dave isn't correct on his product and period costs he could be forced to do a restatement, which would be a mess.

Conclusions. Micron inventory is at a record high and going higher. The analysts clearly don't understand what's going on as is witnessed by their many questions. Meanwhile pricing continues to plummet on both DRAM and NAND. It would only take one competitor leaning hard on their own inventory and pricing to make this inventory build of Micron's a real black eye.

I think Sanjay and Dave are head and shoulders above the previous management teams. They need to do a better job explaining what they are up to with this massive inventory build. I hope it ends well but I fear it may not.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MU. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.