'ABC Healthcare' Not Ready To Break The Mold

Amazon (AMZN), Berkshire-Hathaway (BRK.A), (BRK.B), and Chase (JPM) are in the healthcare business with the "not-for-profit" venture that now seems to be generally named "ABC Healthcare" - we still don't know what the real name will be - and showing themselves to be less than revolutionary in their approach. They are in the process of overcoming their first legal challenge, in the sense that United Healthcare's Optum unit (UNH) sought to bar an employee by the name of David Smith from joining ABC, on account of "trade secrets," and a non-compete agreement. The issue is now in court, and COO Jack Stoddard was in court to testify in the case and there by tipped his hand as to the intentions of the new venture. Reports were published in GeekWire and in the Wall Street Journal and on CNBC.

It pays to bear in mind that in America we pay about twice as much for healthcare as other industrialized nations, for near 3rd world results including declining life expectancy. There simply is no way to avoid serious reform, but the political process seems to be in place to prevent it, and in this case the resistance comes not from Russian interference, but from the pharmaceutical industry, and the food industry, ably assisted by the deeply flawed process whereby the USDA promotes its completely obsolete dietary guidelines, that are quickly falling behind other civilized nations. Notably Canada and Belgium are now rating dairy and meat on the level of candy. In the US we recently saw a protest of 12,000 doctors against dairy.

The Twin Pillars of Healthcare Reform

Although they are careful not to tip their hand, a few elements become clear from the court testimony that is available now. The primary framework they are operating with is one of rationalization, and they are to a degree operating in the spirit of the work of Health Rosetta, which emphasizes the importance of competent primary care to prevent a lot of abuses of the health system and lower costs very quickly. Health Rosetta are masters of the administrative and organizational aspect of more effective healthcare at lower cost.

Besides the organizational aspects of better healthcare for less, based on the Health Rosetta recipe and other efforts, there is quite another, more quiet revolution developing in the Lifestyle Medicine field which makes a heavy shift towards prevention, based on adoption of a whole foods, plant-based diet and other lifestyle changes. I would argue that the optimal health system of the future would leverage the best of these two trends, and if it does not, it is doomed to irrelevance. Sofar, ABC Healthcare seems to be focused on only the first part, and that seems par for the course for Atul Gawande, who is an astute observer of some of the anomalies of the medical system, but seems to be too much of an MD to get his head out from under the hood, and truly look at if the system makes sense.

Can Medicine Be Cured?

The Irish physician Seamus O'Mahony just published a powerful analysis of what really ails the UK healthcare system (Can Medicine be Cured? The Corruption of a Profession), his analysis applies equally here, except more so and I think it really provides the glue that binds the two pillars I mentioned above together. O'Mahony gives a critical analysis from the inside out, and I consider his book a must read for anyone who thinks they might avail themselves of medical services in this lifetime or anyone who works in healthcare, let alone would-be reformers.

If you do decide to read this book, you will realize that we're in a completely insane system and that the notion of ABC Healthcare to focus on improving on efficiency of the guaranteed disaster that is our would-be healthcare system dooms the venture to utter irrelevance. If you want some more notes on the situation, checkout my blog Medical Madness.

If there were one statistic that says it all, Lifetime sales of Pfizer's (PFE) Lipitor statin drug would be it - over it's lifespan through 2012 (when its patent expired), it generated $141 billion in sales, but in 2018 it still generated $2bn. It's notable achievements were (per O'Mahony), to increase life expectancy byt 3-4 days on average, and reducing the risk of a heart attack by 1.1%. If anyone were practicing capital allocation rationally that investment would not even get on the agenda. If you were to add the cost of the side effects of Lipitor and the associated doctor's visits, you have a fiasco of about half a trillion to a trillion dollars for a, "improvement" that is a mere rounding error. Notice that this is without considering any of the associated health costs and legal costs for the company. If you were to read these facts in isolation, you would want to know who was the moron who came up with this idea for an investment.

Unsurprisingly then, a contact in Holland tells me that doctors are quitting the system in steadily growing numbers in both Holland and Germany, simply because their ability to practice medicine has been completely usurped by the pharmaceutical industry and the insurance companies and both doctors and patients are not waiting until the system is "officially" changed, they are going ahead and doing it. All the while we in America are still refusing to learn from history and planning to "solve" our healthcare problems by providing universal access to a failed system. As Dave Chase, the founder of Health Rosetta likes to point out, since the 70's the healthcare system, or what goes for it, has been the singular cause of the declining incomes in the working and middle class - for the increases in healthcare costs have far outstripped economic growth, let alone wage growth. A large part of the problem boils down to the transfer of wealth from the working man to the investors in the medical industrial complex, to no benefit to them at all, because life expectancy is declining disastrously.

The Problem and the Solution

One of the ways to look at the situation surely is to note from O'Mahony's searing indictment of today's healthcare system, that it's bad for doctors as much as for patients. Unfortunately, the indications in the US are that we seem to be devoted to sticking our heads in the sand and are literally pursuing more of the same - a faster disaster, so to speak. The democrats may or may not get their universal healthcare and if they do, we will once again have managed to avoid the real problem, that healthcare as we know it does not work.

Meanwhile, as I am writing this, the battle over the opioid crisis rages, and the Sackler family now have been confronted with serious personal accountability in the matter. We can only hope some form of justice is achieved, however, regardless how that plays out, "justice" or no, there is no justice if the case remains isolated. The drama involved makes it almost certain that no lessons will be learned. Dave Chase of Health Rosetta, in his latest book, calls the opioid crisis a wake-up call and it will only serve a useful purpose if indeed we learn to see it as an outgrowth of a ridiculously out of control medical system. Treating it as a one off problem will allow the problem to become buried instead of being fixed.

The fundamental problem of our health system is over-treatment, for reasons that every first year student of economics would grasp. It is a disease treatment system, not a health care system, so if the model is: mo' treatment, mo' money, what you get is more treatment. And, as it turns out, a slew of books on our over-medicated society, with worse health outcomes than the rest of the world.

As an overall statistic, we should focus on one number: 86% of our healthcare spending is on treating chronic illnesses (CVD, Diabetes Type 2, RA, MS, Cancer) all of which are best treated with diet, and not with medical pills and procedures, except for a minor complementary role in cricitical cases. My favorite example here is that ED is a precursor of CVD (CardioVascular Disease), which can be turned around within days with a whole foods, plant-based diet. Instead, we treat it with Viagra, and allow the progression of the underlying disease to continue unchecked, thus guaranteeing a supply of future heart patients.

The driver of the over-treatment is the "if you have a hammer, everything looks like a nail" problem, it turns out that most of those cases where doctors say: "You'll have to take this medicine for the rest of your life," it means that the condition cannot be cured with medication, and we now know most of those can be cured with nutrition, but doctors don't learn about nutrition in school. Overall, this issue of inappropriate treatment and overtreatment is easily understood. The successes of medicine were the eradication of infectious diseases that people died from a hundred years ago, and the vast improvements in trauma medicine and surgery. But today we are dying from the diseases caused by a food system that sacrifices nutrition to convenience, and our life expectancy is shrinking. It is about to get far worse. No health system can deal with this, unless doctors finally do what Hippocrates said: Let food be thy medicine. It is starting to happen, as per this March 21st, 2019 report in JAMA: Nutrition Education in Medical School, Residency Training, and Practice.

Some practical examples from the statin wars are the pharmageddon model of preventive medicine, which boils down to treating populations, i.e. disease mongering by doctors produces sales of statins based on cholesterol levels, so you might put 100 people on statins for 10 years, at a cost, including doctors visits of maybe $500,000 plus endless side effects and complications, in order to prevent 1-2 heart attacks. Meanwhile, Dr. Esselstyn in Cleveland, who became famous when Bill Clinton credited his diet for his recovery from heart disease, is now up to over 1000 successful cases over the past 30 years, with results like these:

His research found out that of one group of 198 patients with cardiovascular disease, 177 were adherent to his diet and only 0.6% of those had a recurring cardiovascular event. In contrast, the people who were not adherent to his plan had a 62% recurrence rate. (from Lifestyle Medicine Handbook)

In all, Esselstyn shows the way to making yourself heart attack proof with cholesterol levels below 150, which are easily achieved with a healthy diet. I know it, I've done it.

In New York City, SOMOS, a network of 2,500 doctors is undertaking a dozen Oasis Jumpstart programs in 2019 with 36 Medicaid patients each, to involve them in a 10-day full immersion program of a whole foods, plant-based diet, and usually several complaints disappear within days, and the results are significant enough that Medicaid funds part of the program, for it evidently lowers long-term medical costs, and it comes without any side effects at all. Dean Ornish's Program for heart disease is of a similar nature and has been covered by Medicare since 2010.

Meanwhile, ABC Healthcare has at least two in-house pilot programs with an alternative model within their corporate family, at GEICO, implemented by the Physicians Committee for Responsible Medicine and apparently successful, as well as the in-house health program at Whole Foods Market, which according to John Mackey, the CEO, has also proven its value. To date, there are no signs of ABC Healthcare building on these experiences, but the town of Marshall, TX brought their healthcare costs under control with a plant-based diet, proving the point once again. The urgency of real change is made evident by articles such as this-on how UAW faces out of control healthcare costs. Evidently, there is a cost to eating Twinkies.

The Resistance

The resistance is equally obvious: the dairy industry (sales dropped by $1.1 billion in 2018) and the meat industry are the obvious opposition, for animal protein and fat are becoming the new tobacco. In New York City, when Mayor DeBlasio implemented the Meatless Mondays program in schools that was advanced by Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams, the North American Meat Institute was the first to complain, and they promptly got the answer they deserved - as Adams put it:

After reading @MeatInstitute's letter to @NYCMayor asking him to retract @NYCSchools #MeatlessMonday, I thought to myself, aren't there good reasons to reduce one's meat consumption by 15%? Here are some reasons why: nutrition + climate change. (Follow the link for the whole story on Livekindly.)

The medical information on the disastrous effects of dairy are becoming ever more widely understood, as seen in this latest info from PCRM on the Health Concerns About Dairy.

Conclusion

For the time being, it is clear that ABC Healthcare is not organized to become a real force for reform, it seems they will embrace some organizational reforms and leverage technology some, all non-controversial stuff, but thus far, they are avoiding the really major opportunities. Meanwhile Dave Chase is reporting on a case of one employer who used to spend $8 million on healthcare but is now offering better healthcare for $3.4 million. In short, efficient and effective healthcare is about to become one of the major competitive issues both in terms of cost control and in terms of employee retention. And as these differences play out, analysts will increasingly pay attention. That much Jamie Dimon, Warren Buffett and Jeff Bezos have understood, but they have no credentials as change agents in this area, Buffett certainly not until he starts selling off Coca-Cola, Mondelez, Kraft and Restaurant Brands. (On March 22nd, Bloomberg posted an interesting article on how Kraft Heinz cannot get out of its own way amid the seismic shift in consumer preferences - mac and cheese is out, it had given us the explosive obesity and diabetes epidemic, veggies are in, bring back Popeye and spinach!)

Needless to say, health care reform is a key issue for the entire economy, since we are spending twice the money for half the results already, which deteriorates the economic competitiveness of the country. Change is inevitable, and Medicare for all is not itself part of the solution set it could only bring minor efficiencies - at least not without major reform and a shift to greater personal responsibility for health outcomes. An ounce of prevention in this context is worth at least a trillion dollars of so-called healthcare.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: One key feature that allows ms front-row insight in some of these upcoming changes is being the group leader for the Bronx for Plant Pure Communities. I have a chance to observe some of these developments up close.