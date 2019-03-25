HEXO: First Quebec, Tomorrow The World

All financials are in Canadian dollars and all images are from HEXO's Management Discussion and Analysis, unless otherwise noted.

HEXO (HEXO) is a mid-sized Canadian cannabis producer that is quickly growing into a top-tier producer. Over the past year, HEXO's revenues have increased more than ten-fold, and the company is expecting revenue to jump to $400 million next year - an eight-fold increase over current run-rate revenue.

This quarter, HEXO sold 2,537 kg equivalents of adult-use cannabis, giving HEXO approximately 12% market share of the Canadian market based on Stats Canada data. Based on available filings, this places HEXO as the third-largest Canadian cannabis company by recreational cannabis market share. That market share may be especially promising given the expected growth of the Canadian recreational cannabis market and HEXO's growing cultivation capacity. HEXO will also benefit from the addition of more provincial markets through their acquisition of Newstrike Brands (OTCPK:NWKRF).

Despite strong recreational cannabis sales, HEXO is not yet profitable based on either EBITDA or operating cash flow. Given company estimates of low growth next quarter and doubling revenue in the July quarter, HEXO is unlikely to be profitable until at least the October 2019 quarter. Further, HEXO trades at elevated multiples when compared to non-cannabis companies: HEXO trades at an enterprise value of ~$2.2 billion despite last quarter revenue of only $13 million. Those ratios may give some investors pause and are likely to lead to significant volatility, especially if market enthusiasm for cannabis wavers or if HEXO fails to hit their revenue targets.

Overall, I liked HEXO's quarter and will continue to hold HEXO as one of my largest positions in the cannabis industry.

The Business

HEXO is a large Canadian cannabis company based in Quebec. As of January 2019, HEXO trades on the NYSE American exchange under the symbol HEXO as well as on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol HEXO.

HEXO's primary business is selling recreational and medical cannabis in Canada. The company is building out their cultivation capacity to 108,000 kg/year in a 1.3 million sq. ft. facility in Gatineau, Quebec. HEXO is also expanding their production capacity through the March 2019 announcement of an all-stock acquisition of Newstrike Brands, which I wrote about previously. After that acquisition, HEXO will be able to expand their production capacity up to 150,000 kg/year of production. That deal also gives HEXO much broader access to Canadian markets, giving the company access to eight provinces containing a combined 96% of Canadians.

Currently, HEXO is producing much less cannabis than this. In the January 2019 quarter, HEXO grew 4,938 kg of cannabis, up 39% from the prior quarter. The company expects that their production in Gatineau will come online during the remainder of 2019, beginning in the July 2019 quarter (i.e., in two quarters). By the end of 2019, HEXO's production capacity should top 100,000 kg/year, from its current run-rate of under 20,000 kg/year.

HEXO is working toward a hub-and-spoke business model where HEXO works with large partners in cannabis product lines including beverages, cosmetics, edibles, and vapes. HEXO has a joint venture with Molson-Coors (TAP) to produce THC- and CBD-infused beverages for the Canadian market in October 2019 when such beverages are expected to be legalized. HEXO is targeting a top-two market share in beverages.

HEXO's joint venture with Molson-Coors is known as Truss Beverages. That entity recently launched a new website, noting that their full line of drinks is coming soon. HEXO is also working towards finding partners for the other product segments in their model above. HEXO's negotiations with Molson-Coors took eight months and the company suggested that they were on track to make more announcements in the next nine months.

Financials

Revenue: HEXO announced earnings for their second quarter of FY2019, ending January 31, 2019, on March 14th. This was their first quarter that included a full quarter of recreational cannabis sales.

During the January quarter, HEXO's net revenue increased to $13.4 million, up 137% QoQ and up over 10x YoY. This increase was due to the launch of the Canadian recreational cannabis market, as HEXO has a relatively small medical cannabis business compared to peers. HEXO's revenue increase is also due to HEXO's expanding production capacity, with production rising 37% QoQ to 4,938 kg.

Net revenue in the January quarter increased to $13.4 million, up from $5.7 million the prior quarter. This increase was entirely due to higher sales to the recreational market, as this was the first quarter with a full quarter of recreational cannabis sales.

The majority of these sales are in Quebec. HEXO sold to only three recreational markets during the quarter and Quebec made up 84% of HEXO's sales while Ontario and British Columbia made up the remainder. Owing to limited production capacity, HEXO did not sell dry flower in either Ontario or British Columbia, limiting their potential sales in those provinces.

Despite selling a higher proportion of recreational cannabis, HEXO's gross margins rose slightly in the January quarter, up to 52% from 50% last quarter. These margins have remained resilient in the face of increasing, lower-revenue recreational revenue over the past three quarters, although gross margins are lower than they were prior to the July quarter.

Cannabis sales: HEXO's medical cannabis sales fell slightly in the January quarter, from 158-kilogram equivalents down to 152 kg. However, this marginal decline was more than compensated for by a 2.5x increase in recreational cannabis sales as HEXO's recreational sales grew from 952-kilogram equivalents up to 2,537 kg.

Company Qtr. End Rec. Cannabis Sales Approx. Market Share Canopy Growth (OTC:CGC) 12/31/18 8,288 kg 30% Aurora Cannabis (OTC:ACB) 12/31/18 3,807 kg 14% HEXO 1/31/19 2,537 kg 12%

Source: Author's estimates based on company filings and Stats Canada data.

HEXO's recreational market share, based on HEXO's figures and based on data from Stats Canada, is about 12%. This places HEXO in the third position among Canadian cannabis producers, although Cronos (OTC:CRON) and CannTrust (OTC:CTST) have yet to report post-legalization cannabis sales. Given analyst estimates for both companies, it is likely that HEXO will maintain the third position in market share.

HEXO is significantly cheaper than either Canopy Growth (~$19 billion EV) or Aurora Cannabis (~$13 billion EV). However, HEXO also has a much smaller medical cannabis market share and far fewer international operations than either of those companies, which explains at least part of this difference. On an EV/sales basis, HEXO is cheaper than Canopy and Aurora, but more costly than others including Aphria, CannTrust, and OrganiGram (OTCQX:OGRMF).

Costs: While HEXO's revenue more-than-doubled in the January quarter, overall costs were flat as operating cost declines offset gross cost increases.

HEXO's declining operating costs were due to decreased spending on marketing. Last quarter, HEXO spent $12 million on marketing spending including, e.g., a free Wu-Tang Clan concert in Toronto funded by HEXO as part of the Never Jaded Tour. This quarter, marketing spending dropped to $5 million, allowing costs to remain flat despite the revenue increase.

Profitability: Despite rapidly-rising revenue, HEXO is not yet profitable. Although the company trimmed both EBITDA and operating cash flow losses, HEXO posted EBITDA ex-FV adjustment losses of $11 million and an operating cash flow deficit of $16 million. These metrics both improved $6-7 million in the quarter, driven by HEXO's higher quarterly revenue and lower operating costs.

Despite losing less money than before, HEXO's free cash flow declined to a deficit of $57 million based on increased spending on HEXO's expansion projects, primarily the expansion of production facilities in Gatineau. Those costs should subside over the next few quarters as HEXO completes its expansion and simultaneously increases their cannabis sales thanks to increased production and thanks to adding additional recreational markets through the Newstrike acquisition.

(At $8.52 price on 3/23) Shares Value ($000s) Common shares, Mar 13, 2019 210,436,205 $1,792,916 Newstrike acquisition, Mar 12, 2019 35,540,541 $302,805 Options and Warrants 50,565,794 $238,882 Market Cap, partially-diluted 296,542,540 $2,334,603 Net cash, Jan 31, 2019 $173,688 Enterprise Value, partially-diluted $2,160,915

Source: Author's estimates.

As of Jan. 31st, HEXO has $174 million in cash and no debt. This figure includes HEXO's January share offering but does not include a $65 million loan from two Canadian banks (CM) (BMO). The latter loan is at a rate of mid-to-high 5% interest and HEXO has an option to expand that loan up to $135 million.

After shares that will be issued in the Newstrike deal, HEXO has a market cap of about $2.3 billion and an enterprise value of about $2.2 billion. This figure places HEXO as the sixth most costly Canadian cannabis company, trailing Aphria (OTC:APHA) but ahead of CannTrust.

Looking Forward: Based on expanding production capacity and additional supply deals, HEXO provided revenue guidance for the next two quarters and for FY2020. HEXO suggests that revenue will increase minimally from $13.4 million next quarter, but in the July quarter, revenue will approximately double this figure.

HEXO also suggested that FY2020 net revenue (running from Aug. 1, 2019, to July 31, 2020) would be over $400 million, excluding Truss. This revenue growth is staggering given HEXO's FY2018 revenue was only $4.9 million - HEXO's revenue might grow over 80x in two years.

While Aurora had to lower the market's expectations, HEXO's guidance is significantly higher than analyst expectations. For example, even a week after HEXO's guidance, analysts expect HEXO to earn $297 million in revenue in FY2020, with a low target of $175 million.

Thoughts

HEXO had a very good quarter and their outlook for the next six quarters is promising, both for the company and for the industry.

HEXO more-than-doubled their revenue this quarter on the back of strong sales growth. Thanks to expanded production, HEXO was able to expand their market share from ~8% in October to ~12% in January. HEXO's 2,537 kilograms of adult-use cannabis sold in a quarter places HEXO in the third position among Canadian cannabis producers in sales, behind Canopy Growth and Aurora Cannabis.

HEXO's market share may increase over the next few quarters based on expanding cannabis production. HEXO expects to be able to fulfill its supply deal with Quebec, which will require much higher cannabis sales within its home province. Under that deal, HEXO will supply Quebec with 20,000 kg of cannabis in the first year of legalization (to Oct. 2019) or about 5,000 kg/quarter. This quarter, HEXO likely sold Quebec ~2,100-2,200 kg of recreational cannabis, suggesting that HEXO has a lot of room to grow even under its year one supply deal in Quebec and before that deal grows to 35,000 kg/year in year two.

Further, in the January quarter, HEXO was only selling cannabis oils and sprays in British Columbia and Ontario and was not selling cannabis products to other provinces. After the Newstrike acquisition, HEXO will have access to eight provincial markets and will be able to sell dry cannabis in those markets, in addition to oils and sprays. This should significantly expand HEXO's cannabis sales even without the introduction of Truss beverages and other products.

That said, HEXO still has to execute extremely well to hit $400 million in revenue by FY2020. The company is unlikely to stop there. During their earnings call, management suggested HEXO could spend another $6 billion expanding into Europe and the United States as those markets become available for U.S.-traded companies.

HEXO has done a great job in Quebec and looks to be turning the corner from a regional cannabis producer to one of the top cannabis companies in Canada. It will take continued strong execution for HEXO to be able to parlay that regional success into success on the national and international scale.

Happy investing!

