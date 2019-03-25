Flight To Safety - Event Or Trend?

Thought For The Day: The key question worrying investors is whether the sharp decline in bond yields is merely an event or a signal of a major shift in trend.

Stock Buybacks

“This surge in buybacks is not slowing down. Just the opposite. Goldman Sachs strategists expect S&P 500 constituents' buybacks to reach $940 billion in 2019. This will, all else being equal, make stocks appear cheaper than they really are based on underlying fundamentals. And this is on top of a year of record-breaking share buybacks, which have already made P/E ratios more compressed than they would be if those companies had kept their cash on the books, paid it out as dividends, invested it, or did anything with it besides buy back shares.” (Cashflow Capitalist)

Profits Courtesy Of The Fed

“If there is indeed another recession and another cycle of crisis, and if that is followed again by another cycle of the containment of crisis, then bonds will only be the appetizer. Most of the money will eventually likely be found - again - in rows 2 and 4, the main courses of stocks and real estate.” (Daniel Amerman, CFA)

Losses Courtesy Of Central Banks

“Were the Bank of Japan (or dare I suggest the ECB) to actually abandon its current, and arguably failed policy efforts, it may find, higher rates aren't met with collapsing consumer spending, but the exact opposite. Yes, I dare say the yen would appreciate a bit and the headline CPI inflation rate would fall even further. ” (ING Economic and Financial Analysis)

Modern Monetary Theory

“The financial crisis could be seen as an interesting wrinkle to MMT’s viability. The story goes that printing money at will would cause runaway inflation. Interestingly enough, the U.S. has printed quite a bit of free money over the last decade to dig the economy out from the financial crisis, yet inflation continues to surprise to the downside…At this point, it seems markets shrug at such stimulus. Still, the long-term ramifications remain to be seen.” (Global X Funds)

Rate-Hike Pause

“The reaction to the [signal of a pause on interest rate hikes] was strange. Something that logically is bullish for stocks led to selling. Fixed income traders jumped on the news to buy two-year and five-year notes. This drove yields lower and “inverted” part of the yield curve. We saw the typical instant stock reaction, starting with algorithms and then spreading…Historically, the period before a recession…has been good for stocks.” (Jeff Miller)

Bond Yield Slump

“Wherever you look in developed markets, sovereign bond yields are at their lowest levels in years as traders ratchet up bets that major central banks will be easing…Part of the U.S. curve inverted on Friday as investors wager that the Federal Reserve will need to cut rates.” (Bloomberg)

Thought For The Day

Market watchers are worried (when are they not?). The trigger this time is a seemingly universally held view by central bankers that economies worldwide are too weak to endure interest-rate hikes to more normal levels, and may even require lower rates and other kinds of easing of financial conditions.

Stocks initially sold off on the Fed’s rate-hike hold, though, as Jeff Miller noted (see his article linked above), easy money is usually a reliably bullish signal for stocks.

I will refrain from any forecasts, but I will make a few observations.

First, watch out for (i.e., disregard) forecasts. If I had a nickel for every time someone pronounced the three-decade-long bull market in bonds dead, I’d be rolling in the dough. The flight to short-term Treasuries continues, in anticipation of economic weakness and fueled by algorithms that move masses of money in the same direction.

Second, it’s not all gloom. Your underfunded pension fund is getting a new shot in the arm, as are fragile insurance companies, as bond prices recover. If you’re looking to buy a home or invest in a new business, your borrowing costs will probably be coming down.

Third, the real question worrying central bankers, bond traders, homebuyers and small business owners considering whether to take out a loan is whether the sharp decline in bond yields is merely an event or a signal of a major shift in trend. And, alas, we don’t know. From my perch, I can tell you that big new trends are pronounced a zillion and a half more times than they actually occur. For that reason, I consider it wiser to have a plan that works for you based on your personal financial goals and that can profit from markets no matter which way they go.

