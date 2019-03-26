American Finance Trust Is Deeply Discounted Relative To Peers

The Buy Thesis

American Finance Trust (AFIN) trades at a substantial discount to its peer set and offers a superior dividend yield of about 10%. We see 22% upside to fair value.

AFIN is a rather new REIT, so let us begin with an overview.

History and public performance

AFIN was founded in 2013 as a non-traded REIT product offered by American Realty which is the group behind a vast array of real estate products including the now-publicly traded VEREIT (VER) and Global Net Lease (GNL). AFIN invested its seed capital in free standing single tenant retail, net leased to high credit tenants. In 2017, AFIN merged with ARC Retail Centers of America which was an affiliated shopping center non-traded REIT. The properties from the seed capital and those from ARC Retail Centers of America comprised the bulk of AFIN’s properties at its July, 2018 IPO. Since IPO, AFIN’s stock price has performed rather poorly.

Source: SNL Financial

I believe much of the weakness was related to a merger between BB&T and SunTrust. SunTrust is AFIN’s largest tenant at about 9% of revenue and this merger is expected to result in store closures as part of the consolidation. While I can understand why this would cause the market price to drop on a superficial level, a deeper look reveals that it should not pose any fundamental problems.

AFIN’s 139 SunTrust properties are all triple net leased with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.4 years. SunTrust is the guarantor of these leases and is on the hook for all payments through the duration of the contract. Per the 4Q18 conference call,

"the earliest one (SunTrust lease rollover) is over 9 years from now."

I would argue that the merger actually strengthened these leases as the combined entity (SunTrust and BB&T) is now the 6 th largest U.S. bank and has investment grade credit.

Given our view on the bank merger, we believe the drop in AFIN’s stock price was unwarranted and has left it significantly undervalued.

Valuation

There are 3 different ways in which AFIN is demonstrably cheap.

Book value

NAV

FFO multiple

As of 12/31/18, AFIN had book assets of $3.26B, yet its enterprise value is only $2.7B

Source: SNL Financial

If we were to look at undepreciated assets of ~$3.5B, the valuation gap is even wider.

NAV

The S&P Capital IQ consensus estimate shows AFIN at $17.11. It is presently trading at a discount of about 35%.

In contrast, most peer NNN free standing retail REITs trade at premiums to their NAV.

Source: SNL Financial

FFO Multiple

AFIN’s 4Q18 annualized FFO runrate is about $1.04 meaning it trades at just under 11X. In determining a fair value multiple, we took a sum-of-the-parts approach as free standing NNN REITs trade at significantly different multiples than shopping center REITs.

In the triple net realm, AFIN’s most comparable peers would be SRC, NNN, O, ADC, and VER.

Peer Multiple SRC 11.5 VER 12.3 NNN 19.1 O 21.4 ADC 21.5 Peer average 17.16

Data from SNL Financial

The average FFO multiple of its NNN peers is 17.16X.

On the shopping center side, there is a bit larger of a peer set.

The average P/FFO of a shopping center REIT is a median of 11.7X and a mean of 12.3X.

Thus, AFIN’s base multiple should be somewhere between 11.7X and 17.1X depending on its ratio of NNN free standing to shopping centers.

Well, this is a known quantity. Of AFIN’s $244.2mm annualized straight line rent, $88.1mm comes form multi-tenant shopping centers with the balance coming from single tenant NNN.

Source: 4Q18 supplemental

Therefore, AFIN is 36% shopping center REIT and 64% NNN REIT. We would calculate its baseline multiple as ((11.7*0.36) + (17.1*0.64)) = 15.15.

Obviously this is a rather simplified approach that does not take quality differences into account. The proposed 15.15X fair value multiple assumes that AFIN is of average quality among shopping center and NNN REITs.

Given the contractual nature of NNN REITs, three of the most important aspects are tenant credit quality, WALT (weighted average lease term) and escalators. AFIN looks reasonably strong in all 3 categories.

77% investment grade is quite high compared to peers and a 10.6 year WALT is solid. In terms of escalators AFIN has 85.6% of its NNN portfolio escalating at an average pace of 1.2% annually. This is in the normal range for NNN REITs.

Looking at the shopping center side of AFIN, it also looks rather strong with occupancy going up during this rather difficult time for retail. It has no Sears or K-mart exposure and limited exposure to the other announced retailer bankruptcies. In 2018, AFIN signed just over $4mm in annual rent in new leases, some of which were not fully reflected in 4Q18, indicating that runrate NOI may be slightly higher than LTM.

Balance sheet

At just under 40% leverage, AFIN’s balance sheet is in-line with the industry norm. A majority of its debt is fixed rate with just $325mm floating rate on the credit facility.

Source: AFIN filing

Overall, a 4.5% weighted average cost of debt is reasonably good. Some of the NNN REITs have a bit lower cost of debt, but it is right in the middle of the pack.

From a property, balance sheet and tenant standpoint I would feel entirely comfortable assigning AFIN the 15.15X multiple. However, I am inclined to knock some points off for track record and management structure. This may be unfair guilt by association, but AFIN comes from the same family as VER and GNL which have reasonably weak track records of shareholder return, so until proven otherwise I would trade AFIN at a discount to the fair value of its properties. AFIN is also externally managed which is not inherently bad, but can be a signal of misalignment. Thus, I would suggest a fair multiple for AFIN of about 13X instead of the 15.15X that its property portfolio would warrant.

At 13X, AFIN would trade at $13.50 or about 22% above today’s price.

Dividend size and sustainability

AFIN pays monthly dividends of $0.0917 or ~$1.10 annually. At current prices, the yield is 10%. The FFO payout ratio is over 100% which raises questions of sustainability.

Will the FFO and AFFO rise to the challenge or will the dividend eventually be cut?

We see 2 main sources of growth: Lease-up and acquisitions

AFIN’s multitenant portfolio was 87% leased as of 12/31/18. We see stabilized occupancy at about 92% which indicates incremental occupancy gains of 5% from what was economically reflected in 4Q18. 5% occupancy gains is a fairly big jump, so how will AFIN get there?

Well, AFIN is showing strong leasing momentum even during these challenging times for retail. It already has 1.3% executed incremental leasing since the 4th quarter that upon commencement will take occupancy to 88.3%. I suspect the rest will come in steadily as the retail environment improves. Importantly, AFIN dodged nearly all of the recent retailer closings which means their leasing will go to incremental growth, rather than replacing vacating tenants.

Assuming margins and lease rates are comparable to existing occupancy, this would represent an extra 5.7% NOI or an increase of ~$5mm. Diluted over shares outstanding this is $0.047 per share.

Per AFIN’s presentation, they have a ready to execute acquisition pipeline of $131mm. Their average GAAP cap rate has been 8.3% and we believe the funding will come from a combination of the recent 7.5% preferred and debt. Using their 4.5% cost of debt and a 50/50 ratio, AFIN has a 2.3% spread on acquisitions over cost of capital.

Thus, we believe the near term acquisitions will contribute an incremental $3mm to FFO or about $0.028 per share.

Together, these sources of growth should get FFO/share to about $1.11 leaving the dividend covered, but just barely. Coverage ratios in the high 90s are common for NNN REITs due to their low capex requirements, but given AFIN’s multitenant portfolio, I would be more comfortable with a payout ratio in the 80s.

If operations remain smooth, AFIN can eventually get to a healthier coverage ratio through escalators and rent rollups. On average their current lease rates are slightly below market as evinced by a $90mm market lease liability.

Thus, we anticipate reasonably strong rollups as leases come due.

I suspect the dividend will remain at the current level for the foreseeable future, but it should not be considered rock solid.

The bottom line

American Finance Trust trades at a sizable discount to peers and offers a strong total return potential through a 10% dividend yield and 22% capital appreciation to fair value. The dividend payout ratio is high and there is a bit of a question mark on the external management’s history, so this is not a low risk investment. Given valuation, however, I feel the reward to risk ratio is still favorable.

Disclosure: 2nd Market Capital and its affiliated accounts are long AFIN. I am personally long AFIN. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not a recommendation to buy or sell any security and is strictly the opinion of the writer. Information contained in this article is impersonal and not tailored to the investment needs of any particular person. It does not constitute a recommendation that any particular security or strategy is suitable for a specific person. Investing in publicly held securities is speculative and involves risk, including the possible loss of principal. The reader must determine whether any investment is suitable and accepts responsibility for their investment decisions. Dane Bowler is an investment advisor representative of 2MCAC, a Wisconsin registered investment advisor. Commentary may contain forward looking statements which are by definition uncertain. Actual results may differ materially from our forecasts or estimations, and 2MCAC and its affiliates cannot be held liable for the use of and reliance upon the opinions, estimates, forecasts and findings in this article.Positive comments made by others should not be construed as an endorsement of the writer’s abilities as an investment advisor representative.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AFIN. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.