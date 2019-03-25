Dollar General Posts Strong Growth, Shaky Margin For Q4 2019

On March 14th, Dollar General (DG) released their fourth quarter earnings. Trading was especially volatile for them in this period as the stock dropped -7.5 percent on the day of earnings then saw a 2 percent bounce the next day. In fact, shares recovered 8.1 percent from a low of $108.74 on March 14th to $117.50 as of March 22nd (close to the $120.68 close on March 13th). The bounce suggests there is some technical strength behind DG as it holds the 50-day simple moving average and looks to go higher. However, the earnings report suggested that the fundamental position of the company is mixed.

From Finviz

In the past three years, DG has seen impressive growth on both the top and bottom line. Three years ago in the fourth quarter earnings of 2016, the company reported an EPS of $1.29 and revenue of $5.28 billion. Following several quarters of high-single digit growth to low-double digit growth, EPS grew 42.6 percent and revenue grew about 25.2 percent. This feat completed by a convenience store that appeals to cheaper budgets should not be overlooked and could explain why investors were quick to buy after the initial plunge on earnings day.

From Seeking Alpha Earnings pages

Of course, there could be a simple reason that DG continues to go higher. In comparison to its retail peers, its growth rate of 8.49 percent offers quite the premium for investors. With only Costco (COST) coming close to DG’s 2019 year-over-year revenue growth, other established general merchandise stores failed to grow over 2 percent, with three actually shrinking. Since the retail industry is seeing some weakening from monthly retail sales data from the Census Bureau (Dec 2018 -1.6 percent and Jan 2019 0.2 percent), investors should naturally drift towards the company that is growing fastest.

If the news was all positive though, DG shares wouldn’t have suffered a 7.5 percent drawdown. Most of this trading was probably caused by a 91 basis point decrease in gross margin which management blamed on "proactively investing in promotional activity to drive traffic and market share” in addition to an unfavorable product sales mix. The lower margins came as a surprise to Wall Street, which predicted a higher EPS. Investors should be looking at this number going forward to see if this report’s margin was unusual.

However, margin weakening could be out of DG’s hands in the near future if trade negotiations between the U.S. and China aren’t successful. Merchandise inventories at the end of 2018 increased 13.5 percent as management looked to be proactive in ordering in anticipation of costs rising due to tariffs, according to management on the earnings call. Since DG relies on its ability to keep margins razor thin, any geopolitical pressure from protectionist trade policy will probably worry investors. According to CNBC on March 24th, 2019, a trade deal still looks a couple weeks out which could have significant implications for DG’s next earnings report.

While margins might be the main focus, DG management insists that its investments in the digital strategy won’t be sacrificed for them. In 2018, the company released its app DG GO! to provide a digital in-store experience similar to the Amazon Go concept where consumers can track their shopping carts on their smartphone and pay at a kiosk on the way out. The app was downloaded over 140,000 times with just under 20 percent as monthly active users. Having a digital strategy in retail is definitely important, but DG’s image as a discount merchandise store makes it less important to them given their consumer base. However, a solid participation rate in the app would provide a cheaper channel for promotions and marketing activity and may also provide a strong foundation for their incoming “buy online, pick up in store” initiative.

Investors have liked the growth story and have shown support for DG’s strategy over the past two years. Chris Hill and Bill Barker spoke about DG’s trading action after earnings on MarketFoolery on March 14th, 2019, suggesting that the stock saw an initial tank because of its relatively high valuation compared to its historical P/E ratio. However, they see no missteps in its performance aside from a lighter than expected guidance and a stock buyback program that appeared slightly oversized. The pair seem relatively optimistic and appear to reflect general investor sentiment.

The fast-growing DG certainly provides some of the best growth value in the retail industry. Being a discount retailer, the company has a better chance of continuing posting these revenue gains in an economy that has peaked and looks to contract. However, the business strategy revolves around maintaining solid, tight margins, and this earnings report revealed some weakness there. DG’s strategy now includes pushing digital initiatives which could increase costs further. DG is probably just a hold at its highs due to high valuation but could become a buy if price decreases (especially due to a general market selloff).

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.