Hudbay Minerals: Where's The Beef?

HBM has obtained all major approvals for construction of its Rosemont project and expects to complete the mine in 3 years.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) is a producer of copper, zinc, and precious metals (including gold and silver). Despite the fact that a significant proportion of HBM's production is attributable to copper and zinc, copper plays the dominant role in shaping HBM's growth outlook. The company recently reported its results for FY 2018.

In this article, I will analyze the company's performance during FY 2018 and discuss the outlook for FY 2019. I will also highlight the expansion opportunities in HBM's copper business that provides an opportunity for share price appreciation in the long term (say, the next 3-5 years). The recent price performance indicates that even though the share is less likely to deliver short-term price gains, but it definitely promises suitable growth for a longer investment horizon.

FY 2018 performance at a glance

Let's have a look at HBM's production profile during FY 2018 (Figure-2).

Figure-2 (Source: News Release)

On a Y/Y basis, the company witnessed improvement in its production of precious metals, wherein gold output increased from ~109 Koz (read: a thousand ounces) in 2017 to ~120 Koz in 2018. Silver output also increased from ~3.5 Moz (read: a million ounces) in 2017 to ~3.95 Moz in 2018. When we analyze the price trend of these precious metals, we can see a recent improvement in both gold and silver prices (Figure-3).

Gold price 1-year Silver price 1-year

Figure-3 (Source: Infomine)

On the flip side, the company's base metal production (including copper and zinc) witnessed a slight decline on a Y/Y basis. Copper production declined from ~159 kT (read: a thousand tons) in 2017 to ~154.5 Kt in 2018. Nevertheless, copper production exceeded the FY 2018 guidance by 14.5% (based on the mid-point value of the FY 2018 guidance range). As copper prices had witnessed a steep decline during the year (Figure-4), I believe the company's FY 2018 performance was slightly troubled by its copper business.

Figure-4 (Source: Infomine)

HBM terms itself as a copper 'pure play' based on the fact that more than 50% of its revenues are attributable to copper sales. Given the significance of copper in HBM's business (Figure-5), I believe the flat performance delivered by HBM's copper segment did affect the overall business performance during 2018. However, as discussed in the following section, FY 2019 outlook portrays a completely different picture in terms of superior Y/Y production guidance, and an attractive opportunity for expansion of HBM's portfolio of copper assets.

Figure-5 (Source: March Presentation)

Similarly, zinc production also suffered a Y/Y decline. However, as the metal prices largely remained flat during the year (Figure-6), the overall negative impact on HBM's revenues was limited.

Figure-6 (Source: Infomine)

FY 2019 production guidance

Having discussed the FY 2018 performance of the company, let's discuss the FY 2019 outlook in terms of production guidance and metal prices. As seen in Figure-7, HBM expects an improvement in its copper production guidance, from ~122.5-147.5 Kt (in 2018) to ~122-150 Kt (in 2019).

Figure-7 (Source: News Release)

Moreover, copper prices have witnessed upside since the beginning of FY 2019 (refer to Figure-4), moving up from ~$2.5/lb. near the end of FY 2018 to ~$3/lb. at present. It's expected that over the next 10 years, the demand for copper will be unmatched by its supply, thereby resulting in an increase in copper prices (Figure-8).

Figure-8 (Source: March Presentation)

In contrast, the production of zinc and precious metals (including gold and silver) is expected to deteriorate in FY 2019, compared with FY 2018. Nevertheless, since the precious metals have also witnessed significant price recovery during FY 2019 (refer to Figure-3); I believe the impact of lower Y/Y production would be offset by the improvement in prices.

An opportunity for long-term growth

HBM has shown commendable progress on route to the development of the RM (read: Rosemont) project (located in Arizona, US). The RM project is predicted to significantly enhance HBM's copper production potential. As shown in Figure-9, the additional production from the RM mine would help HBM's to increase its copper output by ~1.5 times over the next 5 years.

Figure-9 (Source: March Presentation)

During the first ten years of its operations, the RM project is expected to generate ~$400 MM in annual EBITDA, and this compares favourably with the company's EBITDA of ~$538 MM generated during the last 12 months. As shown in Figure-10, there were two major approvals pending, before HBM could proceed with the construction of the RM mine. To investors' delight, HBM has obtained the 404 water permit and recently acquired the approval for the Mine Plan of Operations from the US Forest Service. This technically means that HBM can now proceed with its planned construction of the mine.

Figure-10 (Source: March Presentation)

The RM mine is expected to be completed in 3 years (expected FY 2022), and if things go as per plan, that is, without any problems/ construction delays, then surely, it would strengthen HBM's portfolio of copper assets and that too in safe mining jurisdictions (the United States). This is so because the RM project is expected to have a mine life of at least 19 years and will annually produce ~112 Kt of copper on average (throughout the mine life), at an average cash cost of ~$1.29/lb. of copper.

Is it safe to buy HBM at the current prices?

HBM's 52-week price range lies between $3.44 and $7.70. At the time of writing, the stock last traded at $6.75, way above the median value of the 52-week range (~$ 5.57). As shown in Figure-11, the stock has witnessed significant upside during the last 6 months. In my opinion, the stock appears to be slightly risky at the current price levels, and it would only make sense to buy the dips.

Figure-11 (Source: SA)

This is so, because even though the recent upside is due to an improvement in copper prices and the positive developments on the company's RM project (discussed earlier), I believe that the share price will largely move sideways until the management conveys its plans for the commencement of the construction of the RM mine. Once that is done, we may expect to witness more upside in share price. Nevertheless, given its solid fundamentals, combined with a strong growth outlook, I believe that HBM is a buy for long-term price gains.

Conclusion

In the preceding discussion, we have seen that, during FY 2018, HBM's production profile presented a mixed picture, with a Y/Y improvement in precious metals and a simultaneous decline in base metals. Since copper accounts for more than half of the company's revenues, a decline in copper production, combined with low copper prices, affected the overall business of HBM during FY 2018. However, in the current fiscal year, we may expect the company to witness improvement due to a recent recovery in copper prices and stronger production guidance compared with last year.

Moreover, the company is set to begin construction of one of its flagship development projects namely the RM mine, which significantly improves the fundamental picture of HBM over the next five years. I believe that the stock is slightly pricey at the current levels, and short-term price appreciation may only result from HBM's announcement of its plan to begin construction of the RM mine. Nevertheless, HBM is a long-term growth investment.

