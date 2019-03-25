Weyco Group: Small-Cap Dividend Growth Company In Footwear

But the company is currently fairly valued at the current stock price, and small investors should wait for a better entry point.

The company had declining revenue and EPS since 2014 due to the changing footwear retail landscape. But recently revenue and EPS have returned to growth.

Overview and Thesis

In this article, I discuss Weyco Group, Inc. (WEYS). The company is not well known and has a small market capitalization of only ~$317M. But Weyco Group’s footwear brands are much better known. It owns and sells several footwear brands including the iconic Florsheim brand and the popular BOGS brand. Despite being a small-cap stock, the stock price is not volatile, but it is thinly traded and not well followed. Interestingly, Weyco Group is a Dividend Champion. The company has paid a continuous and growing dividend for 37 years. The current dividend yield is roughly 2.9%.

The company has been struggling with declining revenue and diluted EPS since about 2014. But Weyco Group reported solid Q4 2018 and full-year 2018 earnings. Full-year revenue and earnings returned to growth after bottoming out in 2017. Although some of the bottom line gains are due to lower U.S. federal tax rate, the company’s brands are growing as it transitions to increased e-commerce sales and makes the brands more modern. I outline below why this stock may be of interest for those seeking diversification in their dividend growth portfolios.

Weyco Group Is A Small-Cap Footwear Company

Dividend Power’s Investment Process

As a small investor, one is always seeking suitable entry points or to add to a position for stocks that generate decent income, but yet have a safe yield. Historically, most Dividend Growth investors have focused on large-cap stocks due to their relatively stable revenue and cash flows. But there are small-cap stocks that can also provide decent, long-term returns through a combination of capital appreciation and dividend growth.

For my Dividend Growth stock watch list, I filter with the following quantitative criteria:

Large-cap stocks that have a history of increasing dividends > 10 years

A dividend yield > 3%

A payout ratio of 65% or lower

P/E ratio < S&P 500’s current value

Long-term debt-to-equity (D/E) < 2

Although I have criteria to follow, they serve primarily to narrow the broader list of stocks to a smaller set of companies for further research. On a case-by-case basis, I make exceptions to the aforesaid criteria if a company meets some but not all five criteria. Once I identify an interesting stock, I take a look at the quantitative and qualitative aspects for inclusion in my portfolio.

Weyco Group is clearly a small capitalization stock since it has a market value of less than $1B. But the company has a long dividend history of 37 years. The dividend yield is about 2.9%, a little lower than my criteria. The current payout ratio is 68%, a little higher than my target of 65%. Weyco Group’s P/E ratio is ~16.0, which is less than the S&P 500’s current average of 20.9. The company has little long-term debt of $1.5M, giving it a fractional D/E ratio. Weyco Group does not meet all my metrics. But the company is a Dividend Champion and has almost no short-term or long-term debt. The stock could add diversification for small investors currently focused on large-cap, dividend-paying stocks.

Weyco Group Has Well-Known Brands

Weyco Group, which was founded in 1906, designs and distributes footwear. The name Weyco Group is probably not well known to most small investors. But the company's brand portfolio is well known and consists of Florsheim, Nunn Bush, Stacy Adams, BOGS, Rafters, and Umi. Florsheim is an iconic line of men’s leather footwear. The brand is older than Weyco Company having started in 1892 and recently celebrated its 125thyear. The Nunn Bush brand is also a men’s footwear brand started in 1912. Stacy Adams is an urban men’s footwear brand tracing its history back to 1875. BOGS is an outdoor footwear brand originally from Oregon. Rafters is an outdoor sandals and footwear brand. Umi is a children’s footwear brand. The company has recently branched out from shoes through a licensing deal in hosiery.

The company sells its products wholesale mainly through department stores and specialty retailers in the U.S. and Canada. It also operates several Florsheim retail stores in the U.S. and sells directly through the Internet. The company owns Florsheim Australia that operates in Australia, South Africa and Asia Pacific, and Florsheim Europe. Weyco also licenses its brands in the U.S. and Mexico. Notably, the CEO and COO of Weyco Group are descendants of the founder of the Florsheim brand.

Weyco Group has several direct competitors and these include Deckers Outdoor Corporation (DECK), Caleres, Inc. (CAL) and Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (WWW). These companies all sell footwear and get the majority of their sales from North America.

Weyco Group’s Revenue and Earnings Were Being Affected By Weakness In Department Stores and Specialty Retail

Weyco Group operates in the competitive footwear industry. The company is not focused on sneakers or high-end women’s fashion that have higher growth and margins. Most of its brands are for everyday use with a focus on men’s footwear. Furthermore, the company has historically sold wholesale through department stores and specialty stores. But these sales channels have been in decline due to increasing competition from e-commerce. Notably, many traditional retailers have scaled back operations with store closings or even declared bankruptcy, such as Sears, Bon-Ton and Payless Shoes. This has affected Weyco's sales. In some cases, wholesale revenue of certain brands dropped double digits. The end result is that the top and bottom lines were declining for the past few years. The chart below shows the 10-year revenue and diluted EPS history. Revenue and EPS increased until about 2014 and then decreased to 2017.

Weyco Group 10-Year Revenue and EPS History

The Florsheim and BOGS Brands Have Returned The Company’s Brands To Growth

Weyco Group is rapidly growing its Florsheim and BOGS brands. For full-year 2018, the Florsheim brand grew sales 20% and the BOGS brand grew sales 10%. The Stacy Adams brand is also growing and achieved record sales in 2018. But the Nunn Bush brand’s sales declined 3%. The company attributed this performance to stronger sales in the wholesale distribution channel and its websites.

The company is increasingly focused on e-commerce sales through its own websites and partnerships with Zappos (owned by Amazon (AMZN)), Planetshoes.com and others. This is largely out of necessity. Footwear is increasingly being bought online and not through department stores and specialty retail stores. This trend will likely accelerate due to the convenience and as this mode of purchase gains increasing acceptance.

On the other hand, international sales demonstrated, continuing the weakness with 7% declining sales and operating losses of $379,000. But international sales are an area that could generate significant growth. In this regard, the company recently bought the remaining 45% of Florsheim Australia that it did not own for $3.5M. The company could grow this subsidiary now that it has full control. Furthermore, the company is trying to expand sales in India and Pakistan through partnerships.

Valuation

Now let’s examine Weyco Group’s valuation. From the perspective of current P/E ratio and my expected 2019 EPS of $1.97, the company’s current stock price is fairly valued to slightly overvalued. Assuming a P/E ratio of 16.0, which is slightly less than the 10-year average, gives an estimated fair valuation of $31.84. Applying a sensitivity analysis using P/E ratios between 15.0 and 17.0, I obtain a fair valuation range of $29.85 and $33.82. At the closing stock price on March 22, 2019, of $31.93, this implies that the stock is currently priced between 94% and 107% of estimated fair value.

Estimated Current Valuation Based On P/E Ratio

P/E Ratio 15.0 16.0 17.0 Estimated Value $29.85 $31.84 $33.82 % of Estimated Value at Current Stock Price 107% 110% 94%

Applying a sensitivity analysis using P/E ratios between 15.0 and 17.0 and a projected five-year average EPS growth rate of 1%, I obtain an estimated valuation range of $31.37-35.55. I use 1% due to the historical volatility of EPS and competition. This suggests that the stock is fairly valued relative to these five-year price targets. There is little upside at the current stock price based on this valuation model.

Estimated Five-Year Valuation Based On P/E Ratio

P/E Ratio 15.0 16.0 17.0 Estimated Value $31.37 $33.46 $35.55 % Estimated Value at Current Stock Price 102% 95% 90%

Final Thoughts

Weyco Group is an interesting company with good but not dominant brands. The main interest here is the growing dividend and a yield greater than the S&P 500’s average of 1.9%. The dividend growth rate is approximately 4%. But saying that, the current yield is still below 3% and the payout ratio is over 65% limiting my interest. Furthermore, the company operates in a very competitive industry with little barriers to entry since most manufacturing is outsourced and e-commerce has made distribution and marketing simpler for new competitors. Hence, I am not a buyer of this stock.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.