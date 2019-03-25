Alaska Air: Held Back By Post-Merger Turbulence

Investment Thesis

Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) owns Alaska Airlines and Horizon Air along with McGee Air Services, an aviation services provider. Serving mainly the West Coast of the US, ALK has its largest number of departures from Seattle, Portland and the Bay Area where it competes with United Continental Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)-owned United Airlines and Delta Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL).

In 2016, ALK fully acquired its premium-branded competitor, Virgin America Inc. (NASDAQ:VA) in an all-cash deal worth $2.6 bn, combining its presence in Pacific Northwest with VA’s route network mainly based in California. Despite becoming the fifth largest US carrier post-merger in terms of passenger capacity, ALK’s share price has declined by c.29.6% since the merger announcement in April 2016 cf. c.8.6% gain of NYSE ARCA Airline Index for the corresponding period (^XAL).

With operating margins contracting by nearly two thirds from 2016 to 2018, the management time and effort spent along with expenses incurred on the integration of the two airlines are to blame for the under-performance. Having completed 95% of the integration by Q4 2018, the forecast $330 mn revenue expansion for 2019 from synergistic benefits and revenue initiatives justifies the company’s premium valuation compared to peers.

Source: Finviz

ALK expands its West Coast network post-merger

Alaska Airlines, generating c. 85.5% of total operating revenue of Alaska Air Group as of 2018, provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo from West Coast to the continental US, Hawaii, Canada, Mexico and Costa Rica. Horizon Air meanwhile, with a contribution of c. 6.2%, operates a short-distance network mainly around Seattle and Portland.

Having first announced the intention of acquiring VA in April 2016, ALK completed the acquisition by December 2016. In contrast to ALK’s more commoditized service offering, VA, before the acquisition, was a premium-branded airline with an all-Airbus fleet. After adopting VA’s purpose statement of ‘creating an airline people love’, ALK soon proceeded with integrating the two airlines both operationally and culturally.

ALK’s complex integration process is 95% complete

Initially enabling frequent flyer program members of both airlines to earn rewards on each other’s flights, ALK’s Mileage Plan later continued as the only loyalty program from Q4 2017. While station co-location at airports completed in Q2 2018, the repainting of VA’s Airbus fleet to ALK colors (started in Q3 2018) and cabin reconfiguration (started in Q1 2019) are ongoing.

ALK secured a single operating certificate from FAA in Q1 2018 and subsequently in Q2 2018 launched a Single Passenger Service System ((PSS_) to integrate the reservation systems of two airlines. Having put VA employees through a training program titled ‘Momentum’ immediately after the merger to align the cultures of both companies, ALK, by Q3 2018, managed to cover 93% of all unionized employees by collective bargaining agreements.

With 95% of integration complete by the 2018-year-end, only the airline-wide deployment of cross fleeting and the launch of the integrated crew management system remained to be complete in early 2019.

Source: Slides from ALK's 2018 Q3 Earnings Call

Integration takes its toll on margins and financial position

Bringing VA into ALK’s fold was no small task as VA historically had low margins in the three years prior to the acquisition (c. 7.9% average operating margin from 2013 – 2015 cf. c. 19.1% of ALK). It involved making sweeping changes to the interior and exterior of the fleet, the airline schedules, route network, IT systems, business strategies and more importantly to the 20,000-strong employees.

Source: Slides from ALK's 2018 Q3 Earnings Call

Though ALK could achieve the integration at a much faster pace than in some of the airline mergers witnessed in recent years, the significant expenditure resulted in a steep rise in operating costs pressuring margins. From 2016 – 2018, unit cost (operating cost per available seat mile – CASM) grew at a 2-year compound growth rate of c.5.6% cf. c.2.9% decline in unit revenue (operating revenue per available seat mile – RASM). Consequently, ALK’s operating margins dipped from c. 22.0% in 2016 to c. 7.8% in 2018. However, both UAL and DAL have also witnessed declining operating margins over the period as shown in the graph below.

Source: The Author; Data from Company Financials of ALK, UAL and DAL

Debt financing obtained for the acquisition meanwhile shot up the total debt to EBITDA ratio from c. 0.4x in 2016 to c. 2.0x in 2018, its worst since 2010. However, ALK’s above average dividend payments continued, with the dividend yield for 2018 becoming the highest since the company resumed dividend payments in 2013.

Young fleet, revenue initiatives, and synergistic benefits to boost profits

ALK with its much younger fleet having an average age of 7.3 years (cf. 15.1 and 16.0 years of UAL and DAL respectively) will be in much better shape to preserve margins in the event of a jet fuel price increase.

Together with synergistic benefits, standalone revenue initiatives implemented by ALK are set to boost ALK’s topline by $330 mn in 2019. The initiatives range from hikes to checked bag fees, eliminating fee waivers for changes made outside 60 days of booking and the introduction of “Saver Fare”, the low fare product for the value-conscious traveler.

With 95% of integration over, margins that are set to increase in 2019 could translate this revenue surge into a pickup in profits. Meanwhile, there was c. 9.4% QoQ hike to 2019 quarterly dividend, bringing ALK’s forward dividend yield to c. 2.6% (cf. DAL’s c. 2.8%).

At 8.6x of forward PE, ALK is fairly valued

Source: The Author; Data from Yahoo! Finance, Seeking Alpha and Company Financials of ALK, UAL and DAL

As illustrated in the graph above, ALK trades at a premium of c. 17.0% to the average forward PE of peers. Notwithstanding the steep c. 28.9% discount to the 5-year average trailing PE, I believe ALK, currently trading at c. 8.6x of forward earnings, is fairly valued.

Its optimistic outlook post-integration could give rise to favorable margins enabling the company to realize full benefits from planned revenue initiatives and synergies. Despite high cyclicality of the aviation business, those benefits will guard ALK against any impact from a possible economic slowdown.

Possible goodwill impairment could result in stock price volatility

Following the acquisition, goodwill, which would be subject to impairment tests, was added to ALK’s balance sheet in 2016. It stands at c. 17.8% of total assets as of 2018-year-end. If the expected benefits from the acquisition are not likely to be realized, ALK management will be forced to charge impairment on the goodwill depressing earnings growth and bringing volatility to the share price.

Furthermore, from 2019 – 2023, ALK has commitments to purchase 32 Boeing 737 MAX aircraft. While ALK does not have any Boeing 737 MAX aircraft currently in its fleet, any changes to the scheduled deliveries starting this year amid widespread concern over the safety of the aircraft will hamper the airline’s 2019 capacity growth plans.

Conclusion

Operating margins of Alaska Air Group started narrowing since its acquisition of Virgin America in 2016. With 95% of THE integration complete, margins are expected to recover enabling ALK to realize the maximum potential of its newly implemented revenue initiatives and synergies. Therefore, in my opinion, ALK, currently trading at a premium to its peers based on forward PE, is fairly valued.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.